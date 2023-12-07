'Squid Game: The Challenge': Meet the 3 contestants remaining

"Squid Games: The Challenge" came to its conclusion Dec. 6, as 456 contestants were whittled down to a single winner.

Like the popular (like, super popular) 2021 South Korean show "Squid Games," contestants played exaggerated versions of children's games for a cash prize of $4.56 million.

The major difference is that — while controversial, in its way — the reality TV show was definitely less lethal. Eliminated contestants get to go home, whereas in the show they are killed on the spot.

The winner will be announced in the final episode, which releases on Netflix Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Who are the final three contestants?

Squid Game (Netflix)

The last three people remaining on "Squid Game: The Challenge" are Mai Whelan (player 287), a 55-year-old immigration adjudicator from Virginia; Sam Lantz (player 016), a 37-year-old artist from Florida and Phill Cain (player 451), is a 27-year-old scuba instructor from Hawaii.

"At no point in the process did i ever think I'd make it this far," Phill told TODAY.com at a press junket ahead of the finale. "But if I go out, I'm at peace. But then I just kept winning. Being int his position is a shock for sure."

Mai said she "didn't have any high expectations," but was motivated to move forward to see the set.

Who won 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

We'll learn on Dec. 6 when the finale airs. Mai’s sneaky and smart gameplay, in particular, has garnered fan reactions — some hoping she wins, and others hoping she doesn't.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com