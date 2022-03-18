‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon to make her Hollywood debut in Alfonso Cuarón thriller with Cate Blanchett

Jung Ho-yeon has been cast alongside Cate Blanchett in Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón’s new psychological thriller series “Disclaimer.”



Big things in Hollywood are in store for “Squid Game” breakout star Jung Ho-yeon, who signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) at the end of last year. CAA is one of the States’ top management agencies, home to some of the most well-known names in entertainment, including Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Scarlett Johansson.



It was announced yesterday that Jung would reportedly make her U.S. debut in the upcoming psychological thriller “Disclaimer,” based on Renée Knight’s novel by the same name. Directed by Cuarón (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azakaban” and “Pan’s Labyrinth”), the series will premiere on Apple TV Plus. An official date has not yet been announced.



Jung joins an already star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee.



In the series, Jung will play “Kim,” assistant to the thriller’s lead character, Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful television documentary journalist. Kim’s personality is described as “ambitious, hardworking and eager to please,” looking to Ravenscroft for her big break as a respected leader in the field.



Earlier this week, Louis Vuitton and Jung both shared her latest campaign with the luxury brand, in which she speaks extensively in English about harnessing her “strength of adventure.”



The Korean “Squid Game” star appears to be making a home for herself in Hollywood, even calling the food in Los Angeles so good that it is “insane” in the promotional video.







Featured Image via TNT (left), World Fashion Channel (right)

