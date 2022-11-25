‘Squid Game’ star O Yeong-su indicted for sexual misconduct in Korea

“Squid Game” star O Yeong-su has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges in South Korea.

The 78-year-old actor was indicted on Thursday and released without detention after being accused of inappropriately touching a woman’s body in 2017.

The woman, whose identity and personal details have not been released, filed a complaint against O in December 2021. Although the case was closed in April this year, authorities reopened it after the alleged victim requested for the case to be investigated further.

O has denied the allegations.

“I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake,” O told Korean news broadcaster JTBC. “I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

An official from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office told the AFP news agency that “everything reported by local media is not factually correct.”

The Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism pulled a government TV commercial about regulatory innovation that features O off the air following his indictment.

O, who starred in Netflix’s survival drama “Squid Game” as Oh Il-nam, or Player 001, won Best Supporting Actor in Television at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards in January. He made history by becoming the first Korean actor to take home a Golden Globe Award.

The South Korean actor was born in 1944 and is known as one of the country’s most prolific stage actors, having appeared in more than 200 theater productions.

