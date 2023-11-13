Squirrel Hill business damaged by vandal, Pittsburgh police investigating

Pittsburgh Police are investigating vandalism at a Squirrel Hill business last week.

On Friday, police responded to a business on Beechwood Boulevard after the owner reported the windows of his storefront and a marked business vehicle were vandalized overnight.

Police say surveillance video shows a woman in all black approach the business around 3:50 a.m. She used a hammer to try and break the front window but was unsuccessful. She then takes down two “Support Israel” signs from the window and throws them before continuing to try and smash the windows.

She then walks down Beechwood Boulevard and hits the passenger side window on a work truck, shattering it, according to police.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.

