A squirrel tested positive for the bubonic plague in Colorado. Are people at risk?

A squirrel in Colorado tested positive for the bubonic plague this weekend, the latest in an increase of reported plague activity in the state, according to KUSA.

The squirrel was found in the town of Morrison, Jefferson County Public Health said in a news release. It’s the first case of the plague recorded in Jefferson County, according to the release.

The bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by a bacteria that is naturally occurring in Colorado, KUSA reported. It was responsible for the “Black Death,” which caused 50 million deaths in Europe during the 14th century, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there has been an increased amount of plague activity in the state and it was recently found in Broomfield, KUSA reported.

Are humans at risk?

The short answer is yes.It “can be contracted by humans and household animals if proper precautions are not taken,” the release said. Humans can get the plague if an infected animal or flea bites them or if an infected person coughs on them, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

Cats are especially susceptible to the plague and if not treated properly, they may die, the release said. They can get the plague through infected flea bites, a rodent scratch or bite or if they eat an infected rodent, according to the release.

Dogs are not as susceptible to the plague as cats, but they can still pick up and carry infected fleas, the release said. If people suspect their pet may have become ill, they should visit their vet, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

People who live near wildlife like prairie dogs should talk to their vet about how to protect a pet against fleas to prevent the disease from spreading, the release said.

Symptoms of the bubonic plague “include sudden onset of high fever, chills, headache, nausea and extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes, occurring within two to seven days after exposure,” according to the release. It can be treated with antibiotics if it’s caught early, the release said.

Precautions people should take

Jefferson County Public Health recommends taking these safety measures to prevent the plague from spreading to you or your pets: