Squirrels can invade your NC home and damage your property. Here’s how to keep them away

Squirrels may be entertaining to watch at times, but they can become a destructive nuisance in some situations.

A North Carolina resident detailed how squirrels damaged many areas of their home, including their front porch, flower beds and basement, in a Reddit post on Friday.

“The squirrels have gotten quite comfortable here,” the poster wrote. “I’ve got a population of at least 50 squirrels in the surrounding wooded area that dig and chew and nest and do their best to squirrel-ify every single inch of the outside of my house.”

Unfortunately for homeowners, the gray squirrel, the most common species of squirrel found in North Carolina — and the state mammal — are active year-round, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Here’s what to know about squirrels, and how to keep them away from your home.

What kind of damage is caused by squirrels?

According to N.C. Wildlife, squirrels can cause property damage by getting into attics and under houses through small holes, or by chewing through siding. They can also damage property by chewing on porches or through electrical wiring, even in cars.

Squirrels are also known to eat the bark off trees and the fruit off plants, which can harm their growth and destroy your yard.

“Like all rodents, squirrels must continually chew to wear down their front teeth,” N.C. Wildlife says. “A squirrel’s teeth are constantly growing, and chewing helps keep them from getting too long. This behavior can cause damage to wood and other materials within a squirrel’s reach.”

What attracts squirrels?

According to Killingsworth Environmental, an N.C.-based pest control company, squirrels may be attracted to your home if:

It is surrounded by thick vegetation , such as hedges and shrubs

There is a nearby food source, like a bird feeder

There are plenty of trees in your yard

Are squirrels dangerous?

It is unlikely that a squirrel will attack unprovoked, but they can bite and scratch you if you try to touch them or catch them, N.C. Wildlife says.

Squirrels are rarely infected with rabies, but if one bites you, N.C. Wildlife recommends seeking immediate medical attention.

Can you hunt squirrels near your home in NC?

Gray squirrels can be hunted by those who have hunting licenses from Oct. 16-Feb. 29, according to state hunting regulations.

Squirrels in the act of causing property damage can be shot without a hunting license, N.C. Wildlife, but some municipalities in the state, such as Charlotte and Raleigh, have laws that prevent hunting animals within the city limits.

How to keep squirrels away from your home

To prevent a squirrel problem, N.C. Wildlife recommends using non-lethal options to keep them away, such as:

Use fine mesh hardware cloth or chicken wire to cover any openings to prevent them from getting into your home.

Place chili powder on the area where the squirrels are chewing to act as a taste deterrent .

Place motion-activated sprinklers in an area of your yard that could be affected by squirrels.

Remove bird feeders from your home, or use one that is squirrel-proof.

Trim limbs back at least six feet from your home to prevent squirrels from getting in through your roof.

If squirrels have already invaded your home, you can contact a licensed pest control company to trap and relocate them.