Squishmallows are coming to McDonald's Happy Meals in Ohio. Here's what you need to know

Promotional image featuring the Squishmallow stuffed toys that will be available beginning Dec. 26 in McDonald's Happy Meals nationwide. Provided.

Squishmallow fans, rejoice.

McDonald's announced Tuesday that the anticipated Squishmallow Happy Meal is coming to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide on Dec. 26.

Squishmallows are a popular anthropomorphic stuffed animals created in 2017, and are now available in 55 countries, according to Jazwares, the toy's manufacturer. The stuffed animals have grown in popularity, according to The New York Times, thanks to social media and their collectible status.

The Squishmallows Happy Meals are available for a limited time while supplies last.

How do I get a Squishmallow Happy Meal?

Starting Dec. 26, anybody who purchases a Happy Meal will have a chance to collect up to 12 Squishmallow characters. The line-up will feature ten fan-favorite Squishmallow characters – like "Cam" and "FiFi" – as well as McDonald’s character Grimace and a a special mystery character.

Each character also comes with a unique music playlist, courtesy of Universal Music Group — a first for Happy Meal toys.

Where can I get a Squishmallow Happy Meal?

All McDonald's locations in Ohio will be offering Squishmallow Happy Meals beginning Dec. 26 while supplies last.

How much does a McDonald's Happy Meal cost?

The price depends on location but can range from $4 to $7.

