Squishmallows Happy Meal coming to McDonald's restaurants nationwide

Dec. 19—The wait is over! Squishmallows Happy Meal is coming to McDonald's restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

"We're all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, in a press release. "This collaboration welcomes McDonald's and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald's Squishmallows Squad."

Dayton-area fans will have the chance to collect up to 12 Squishmallow characters with the purchase of a Happy Meal, while supplies last.

Ten fan-favorite Squishmallow characters will be a part of the lineup, as well as McDonald's Grimace, the release said. There will also be a surprise mystery character that fans will discover.

Each character comes with a unique playlist, courtesy of Universal Music Group. Customers can scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box to access each Squish's playlist, the release said.

Squishmallows Happy Meal launched in select global markets earlier this year.