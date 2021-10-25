Squishmallows are selling out everywhere—here's where you can still buy them

Squishmallows have taken over as the new Webkinz for the Gen Z crowd—and with good reason. The plush, extremely huggable toys are in high demand and have been for the last year. After all, what child (or adult) wouldn't adore being comforted by a squishy Baby Yoda or unicorn?

The toy’s insane popularity has brought a scarcity, and Squishmallows are currently very hard to find at many retailers. To help desperate parents out, especially as the holidays are quickly approaching, we've rounded up where you can still find them online at select retailers like Amazon, Target and more. If the specific kind you're looking for—like the festive Squishmallow Christmas stuffed animals—isn't in stock, though, you might have better luck at your local toy store.

What are Squishmallows?

Squishmallows are essentially the latest and greatest in the cuddly plush toy sector of the market. Each Squishmallow comes with its own name and unique bio, similar to Beanie Babies, and resemble an animal or Disney character. These toys are perfect for toddlers because they’re compact, soft, and made to be hugged. With so many in need of comfort during the pandemic, it stands to reason that's why they’ve been selling out in droves.

Squishmallows come in many shapes and sizes from five inches to a whopping 24 inches. You'll find many that resemble your favorite characters, including Star Wars options like a Baby Yoda or Chewbacca Squishmallow, seasonal holiday Squishmallows, food-themed Squishmallows (like the coveted Scarlet the Strawberry) and more. Their collectibility makes them all the more sought after, with certain collections reselling on sites like eBay for extremely high prices.

Where to buy Squishmallows

These adorable unicorns are some of the Squishmallows still available online.

Despite the current demand, you don't have to pay crazy prices to get a Squishmallow. Though most retailers don't currently carry them in a huge range of creatures, many still have Squishmallows available.

It’s worth noting that Claire’s is still carrying quite a few Squishmallows, so if you’re looking for a variety they might be a good place to start. The only caveat is that, in most cases, you can only choose one based on size—not the specific plushy you're looking for. It's a gamble. Additionally, if you’re looking to acquire any kind of Squishmallow, mystery boxes available through retailers like Amazon and Target are likely your best bet to get one as soon as possible.

Reviewed's parenting editor, Anna Lane, says that those who are having trouble finding Squishmallows should head to local independent toy stores, noting that they often have items in stock that the big box stores have sold out of. You can also check Squishmallows site for all of the available retailers near you, which may have a wider variety in stores compared to online.

Below, are retailers that still have some Squishmallows in stock online. Happy hunting!

Amazon

Target

Walmart

Claire’s

Toynk Toys

