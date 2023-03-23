SQZ Biotech's Cancer Candidate Shows Response At Low Dose In HPV16+ Solid Tumor Patient

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) announced that a confirmed complete response was observed in the first patient in the lowest-dose cohort of the Phase 1 SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 trial.

The second and third patients have also been enrolled in the trial.

The company has completed the dose-limiting toxicity period for the lowest-dose cohort.

The Study Safety Committee has completed its review and recommends that the company enroll patients in the highest dose cohort.

The company anticipates initial clinical data from the highest-dose cohort by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 61-year-old male patient has a history of metastatic HPV16+ rectal squamous cell carcinoma. The patient had two prior lines of treatment but had not been treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The patient remains on the study, and the treatment has been well tolerated.

In December 2022, after two cycles of SQZ-AAC-HPV, a CT scan showed a reduction of the target lesion to meet RECIST 1.1 criteria for a partial response.

In February 2023, after four cycles of SQZ-AAC-HPV, a CT scan showed further reduction of the target lesion.

In March 2023, after seven cycles of SQZ-AAC-HPV, a CT scan confirmed the complete response.

SQZ Biotechnologies ended FY22 with a cash balance of $63.7 million, sufficient to runway into 2024.

Price Action: SQZ shares are up 18.80% at $0.72 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

