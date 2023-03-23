SQZ Biotech's Cancer Candidate Shows Response At Low Dose In HPV16+ Solid Tumor Patient

Vandana Singh
  • SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) announced that a confirmed complete response was observed in the first patient in the lowest-dose cohort of the Phase 1 SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 trial.

  • The second and third patients have also been enrolled in the trial.

  • The company has completed the dose-limiting toxicity period for the lowest-dose cohort.

  • The Study Safety Committee has completed its review and recommends that the company enroll patients in the highest dose cohort.

  • The company anticipates initial clinical data from the highest-dose cohort by the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • The 61-year-old male patient has a history of metastatic HPV16+ rectal squamous cell carcinoma. The patient had two prior lines of treatment but had not been treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

  • The patient remains on the study, and the treatment has been well tolerated.

  • In December 2022, after two cycles of SQZ-AAC-HPV, a CT scan showed a reduction of the target lesion to meet RECIST 1.1 criteria for a partial response.

  • In February 2023, after four cycles of SQZ-AAC-HPV, a CT scan showed further reduction of the target lesion.

  • In March 2023, after seven cycles of SQZ-AAC-HPV, a CT scan confirmed the complete response.

  • SQZ Biotechnologies ended FY22 with a cash balance of $63.7 million, sufficient to runway into 2024.

  • Price Action: SQZ shares are up 18.80% at $0.72 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

