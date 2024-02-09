SR 20 fully blocked at MP 64 for fatal motorhome crash
State Route 20 is fully blocked just east of milepost 64, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Kelsey Harding.
The blockage was caused by a “motorhome/utility pole fatality collision.”
“This will be an extended closure with no ETA for the roadway to reopen,” said a spokesperson. “Please use alternate routes while this tragic collision is investigated.”
