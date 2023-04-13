Sheriff: Armed man shot, killed by deputies after pursuit in Brevard County

Brevard County deputies shot and killed a man after a pursuit along multiple highways Wednesday night, the sheriff said Thursday.

All lanes of State Road 528 reopened in Brevard County Thursday morning after being closed for seven hours after Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies shot and killed the man, identified as Richard Ruiz.

Ivey said deputies caught up with Ruiz, who was armed with a handgun, on Wednesday night after someone called law enforcement to report that someone was trying to break into cars at Sunset Bay apartments.

Ivey said deputies recognized Ruiz as someone wanted for domestic violence charges. He said Ruiz has multiple domestic violence arrests and was prohibited from being in the complex.

When deputies arrived, Ivey said Ruiz drive away and attempted to intentionally run over a deputy in his black Ford F-150.

Ivery said Ruiz led deputies on a pursuit on State Road 520, State Road 528 and I-95.

The sheriff said deputies used a pit maneuver to stop Ruiz on State Road 528. Ivey said the truck turned over on its side, and while deputies were approaching the truck, they heard a single gunshot. Ivery said deputies then fired into the truck, hitting and killing Ruiz.

Ivey said no deputies were injured.

We’re monitoring the Beachline today after a crash caused a partial shutdown of the 528 starting from the 520, and complete shutdown from Challenger Memorial to i95. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/3CAf90oTBl — Chantelle Navarro (@CNavarroWFTV) April 13, 2023

