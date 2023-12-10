SR 534 closed in Conway as crews clean up leaking pipeline near school

Both east and westbound lanes on State Route 534 have been closed at Conway Hill Road near milepost one while crews clean up fuel from a leaking pipeline.

Washington State Patrol learned about the leak near the Conway Elementary School around 7 a.m., according to Trooper Kelsey Harding.

The Department of Ecology is currently leading the cleanup effort.

“The smell of gasoline is very strong and they have boats and ecology booms in the water,” said an anonymous tipper. “It has made it through the ground and is flowing into the nearby slough and to the bay.”

Officials say they don’t know when the cleanup will be finished.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.