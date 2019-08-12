Is SRC Energy (NYSEMKT:SRCI) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:SRCI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is SRC Energy's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 SRC Energy had US$705.0m of debt, an increase on US$564.3m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$27.8m in cash leading to net debt of about US$677.1m.

How Strong Is SRC Energy's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SRC Energy had liabilities of US$265.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$822.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$27.8m as well as receivables valued at US$102.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$957.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.07b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

SRC Energy has net debt of just 1.2 times EBITDA, suggesting it could ramp leverage without breaking a sweat. But the really cool thing is that it actually managed to receive more interest than it paid, over the last year. So there's no doubt this company can take on debt while staying cool as a cucumber. In addition to that, we're happy to report that SRC Energy has boosted its EBIT by 54%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SRC Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.