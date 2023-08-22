Srettha Poised to Win Thai PM Vote With Senate Support

(Bloomberg) -- Srettha Thavisin, a former property tycoon and a political newcomer, was on course to be elected as Thailand’s new prime minister after he won enough votes outside his coalition to reach the majority threshold.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Backed by a coalition of populist and conservative parties, Srettha secured 60 votes from senators by midway through the voting in a joint sitting of the parliament. Srettha needed 60 votes outside his coalition to win the premier race in a joint sitting of the parliament.

Srettha needed a total of 374 votes out of the 747 members in the joint house, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said before the vote.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.