SRG Global (ASX:SRG) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in SRG Global's (ASX:SRG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SRG Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$30m ÷ (AU$485m - AU$210m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, SRG Global has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Construction industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SRG Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SRG Global.

What Can We Tell From SRG Global's ROCE Trend?

SRG Global is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 196%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that SRG Global has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 43%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, SRG Global has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last three years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if SRG Global can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing SRG Global, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

