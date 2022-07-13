Sri Lanka acting president asks parliamentary speaker to nominate new prime minister

FILE PHOTO: Wickremesinghe sworn-in as Sri Lankan prime minister
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Former Prime minister of Sri Lanka
  • Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena
    Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's acting president and prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has asked the speaker of parliament to nominate a new prime minister, his media team said on Wednesday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.

"Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a prime minister who is acceptable to both the government and opposition," the team said in a statement.

Protesters, angered by a severe economic crisis, have sought the ousting of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Krishna N. Das, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories