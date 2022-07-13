Sri Lanka acting president asks parliamentary speaker to nominate new prime minister
- Ranil WickremesinghePrime Minister of Sri Lanka
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa8th and current President of Sri Lanka
- Mahinda RajapaksaFormer Prime minister of Sri Lanka
- Mahinda Yapa AbeywardenaSpeaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's acting president and prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has asked the speaker of parliament to nominate a new prime minister, his media team said on Wednesday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.
"Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a prime minister who is acceptable to both the government and opposition," the team said in a statement.
Protesters, angered by a severe economic crisis, have sought the ousting of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.
