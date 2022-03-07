Sri Lanka to allow rupee to weaken to 230 per dollar

Uditha Jayasinghe
·2 min read

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank on Monday set an exchange rate limit of 230 rupees to the dollar, effectively allowing a currency depreciation it hopes will attract investment and remittances to help ease the worst financial crisis in years.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) had been criticised by economists and analysts for maintaining an unofficial dollar peg since October at 200-203 rupees.

The depreciation is expected to encourage remittances, a major source of foreign exchange in Sri Lanka, which dropped to a 10-year low of $5.49 billion in 2021.

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves dwindled to $2.36 billion at the end of January, but it has to repay about $4 billion in debt including a $1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July.

"Greater flexibility in the exchange rate will be allowed to the markets with immediate effect. The Central Bank is also of the view that forex transactions would take place at levels which are not more than (Rupees) 230 per US dollar" the CBSL said in a statement.

Experts said the central bank should have set a higher exchange limit to increase remittances.

"This move could help exporters but it is too little too late for migrant workers who are now used to higher curb rates and are unlikely to shift to bank rates," said Umesh Moramudali an economist attached to the University of Colombo.

He said the central bank should have set the rate at about 250-260 if it wanted to bring in more remittances. "However, if CBSL keep pushing up rates that is likely to increase inflows through official channels."

CBSL called on the government to incentivize remittances and foreign investments in its latest monetary policy announcement.

In December, CBSL announced a host of measures including giving an additional 10 rupees per dollar as an incentive but this had limited impact with remittances dropping 61.6% in January to $259 million from $675 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains

    The Australian dollar has initially rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday but has given back gains to show signs of exhaustion finally.

  • Lithium Squeeze Has Sigma Looking to Double Brazil Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- With battery makers screaming out for new supplies of lithium, a Brazilian-focused company is raising its initial output projection and turning toward a second-stage development. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. Sending More Troops, Tankers to EuropeUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves

  • Robinhood Rival EToro Reimburses Users After Dumping Russia's Magnit

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading platform EToro is reimbursing clients for losses after it liquidated positions in Russian supermarket Magnit PJSC in their portfolios for about a penny a share last week.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. Sending More Troops, Tankers to EuropeUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves

  • Coinbase Blocks Over 25K Russian Wallets Linked to Illicit Activity

    US-based exchange Coinbase has blocked over 25,000 addresses related to Russian users who were supposedly engaged in illicit activities.

  • Gas prices hitting just below $4.50 at some pumps in the Poconos

    Monroe County residents have been feeling significant financial impacts due to gas prices.

  • How U.S. law enforcement could take control of Russian oligarchs' assets

    The U.S. Justice Department last week launched a task force aimed at choking off assets that Russian oligarchs own in the United States, part of Washington's efforts to pressure Moscow to cease its invasion of Ukraine. Here's how federal prosecutors could seize property belonging to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin within the United States and use civil forfeiture laws to confiscate their assets permanently. A judge would grant the warrant if there is "probable cause" to believe the property is linked to a crime in the United States.

  • Russian rouble tanks as bids evaporate in offshore trade

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble lost over a fifth of its value in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Warren Buffett plowed $4.5 billion into Occidental Petroleum in 5 days. He pounced after reading its latest earnings-call transcript.

    Buffett determined Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub was making exactly the right moves, and swiftly built an almost 10% stake in the energy company.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘dead-beat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

    'My husband and I are both over 65 and relied on the rental money for our retirement. Because of the loss of income we now have no savings to fall back on.'

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • Arlan Hamilton Went From Homeless to Running $20 Million in VC Funds. Here's How She Did It

    Arlan Hamilton was homeless and sleeping on the floor of the San Francisco Airport in 2015, when an investor wrote the first check that set her on the way to becoming a venture capitalist. Hamilton, then 34, hadn’t attended college and had been working in the music industry. Now, six-and-a-half years later, Hamilton’s VC firm, Backstage Capital, has invested about $20 million in nearly 200 companies, and is in the process of raising a new $30 million investment fund.

  • The Bizarre Stock Trading Habits of This Rep Facing an Ethics Probe

    Bill Clark/Roll CallIf you were looking for reasons why members of Congress trading stocks can be a bad look, Rep. Doug Lamborn’s curious, aggressive trading style is a case-study in questionable behavior.The Colorado congressman, who is under investigation for abusing his office, has for years exclusively bought and sold stock in one single company—a company that benefits from government contracts. And while his strategy is perfectly legal, it’s one that is risky for him, his re-election, and f

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’