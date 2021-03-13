Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

  • FILE PHOTO: A Muslim woman wearing a hijab walks through a street near St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo
  • FILE PHOTO: A salesman shows a full face veil niqab at a shop selling various kinds of coverings worn by Muslim women in Colombo
1 / 2

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

FILE PHOTO: A Muslim woman wearing a hijab walks through a street near St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo
Waruna Karunatilake
·1 min read

By Waruna Karunatilake

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population.

Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.

"In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said. "It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it."

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250.

Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defence secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.

Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.

Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.

"Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," he said.

The government's moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims - against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.

This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.

(Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Lazio struggle past Crotone as Bayern salvage job looms

    Lazio beat rock-bottom Crotone 3-2 in the Italian top flight on Friday, just days ahead of facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

  • Teen Vogue editor apologizes again for past racist tweets after criticism from Ulta, Olivia Munn

    Olivia Munn had called out Alexi McCammond Wednesday to take responsibility for her anti-Asian tweets that resurfaced after she was hired Friday.

  • Milan grab Europa League last 16 edge at United as Tottenham, Arsenal shine

    Simon Kjaer's last-gasp equaliser gave AC Milan a dramatic 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Thursday, handing the Italians a great chance of reaching the Europa League quarter-finals while Roma, Tottenham and Arsenal cruised closer to the last-eight.

  • Eve Hewson "Stole" Dad Bono's Address Book and Prank Called Justin Timberlake

    Behind Her Eyes star Eve Hewson admitted she prank called Justin Timberlake thanks to her dad Bono's phone book. Scroll to see what she asked Justin when he answered her call.

  • U.S. looks to ease China’s monopoly on rare earths

    Rare-earth metals are used to make just about everything, from smartphones and display panels, to speakers and televisions, and while China currently dominates the market for these commodities, the U.S. has taken interest --- and resource investors should too.

  • Turkish President Erdogan keeps getting ignored by Biden, and looks desperate to get his attention

    Erdoğan has replaced top officials unsavory to the US and offered negotiations on the F-35 program in moves apparently to appease Biden.

  • Chinatown watch group aims to stop Asian hate

    A 91 year old Asian man being shoved to the ground; a woman getting her belongings stolen at the grocery store; all caught on surveillance camera.These are just a few of the growing number of documented incidents of anti-Asian violence in the United States, which have shot up alarmingly since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in China more than a year ago.Karlin Chan has lived in New York City's Chinatown for over 60 years. He's the founder of Chinatown Block Watch, a group that aims to protect Asian-Americans in the city."I think it's a positive step to have the president of the United States speaking out, telling people to chill out. The Asians in this country have nothing to do with this virus and we're not to blame. So it does help. Put it this way, it's much better than the hateful speech that was coming out of Washington previously when COVID-19 started."Former U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the disease as the "China virus," dismissing critics who say the term is racist.Chan believes Trump's comments inspired a wave of anti-Asian violence."When the women or seniors came out shopping in the morning, they were hearing these stories of attacks on Asians, on Chinese. So there was a lot of fear in the neighborhood. So we came out there to be visibly on the streets patrolling around the stores that were open just to let people see us and to put their fears at ease."Stop AAPI Hate, a group tracking anti-Asian violence, has reported over 2,800 incidents from March to December of last year.In a primetime address on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned hate crimes against Asians as "un-American," and has issued an executive order calling for an end to the violence.As for Chan, whose group of volunteers patrols Chinatown every Thursday and Saturday, he says the rise in hate crimes won't stop him from trying to keep his community safe, and that he refuses to live in fear.

  • Biden’s crusade against fossil fuels won’t work in Africa

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent that message on Mar. 9 in a speech to the US Development Finance Corporation, the federal agency that finances industrial and infrastructure projects in low- and middle-income countries. Development finance, Blinken said, “is a powerful tool for addressing the climate crisis,” and the US will use it to “help drive investment toward climate solutions.”

  • Ron Rivera admits Dwayne Haskins’ work ethic, commitment were issues

    Ron Rivera finally said what everyone always knew: Dwayne Haskins‘ work ethic and commitment were issues. Those issues factored into Haskins being benched and eventually released. In a podcast interview with Colin Cowherd, the Washington coach addressed Haskins’ troubled tenure with the team. Washington cut the quarterback after only two seasons and 13 starts, and [more]

  • Netflix's drug-taking Indian drama will pollute minds of youth, warns India

    India's government has threatened Netflix with legal action over a new series that it says will "pollute the minds of young children" with scenes of minors taking cocaine. Footage in “Bombay Begums” of minors consuming drugs and discussing sending selfies of body parts would have a bad influence on young people, said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a statement on Thursday. Created by award-winning filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, the series follows the lives of five women across different generations in contemporary Mumbai. Netflix India did not immediately respond to requests for comment and by Friday evening had yet to publicly respond to the controversy. The series, which is marked on the platform as for adults only, was still available to stream.

  • Bangladesh at 50: A nation created in violence and still bearing scars of a troubled birth

    Bangladeshi children at the Independence Day celebrations in Dhaka in 2012. AP Photo/Pavel RahmanMarch 26 marks 50 years since the start of Bangladesh’s liberation war, a bloody nine-month campaign that culminated in the nation’s independence on Dec. 16, 1971. It was a violent birth, with some of its roots in the 1947 partition of India – when Pakistan was created as a separate nation. As the British Empire left the subcontinent, an estimated 200,000 to 1.5 million people were killed in sectarian violence associated with the partition and 10 million to 15 million were forcibly displaced. Newly independent Pakistan comprised two separate geographical areas separated by over a thousand miles of Indian terrain. While both regions included significant Muslim populations, West Pakistan was made up largely of Punjabi, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Baloch and other smaller ethnic groups. In contrast, the population of East Pakistan, which became modern-day Bangladesh, was predominantly ethnically Bengali, as the territory was formerly part of the Indian region of Bengal. As a scholar of conflict, I argue that each of these factors – particularly the differences in language and political and economic inequities – laid the groundwork for Bangladesh’s independence struggle. This history continues to have an impact today. Deepening fault lines From early on, the issue of language was a difficult one. In 1948, the founding leader of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasized that only Urdu, spoken by Muslims in the north and northwest in British India, should be the state language of the country. Bangla, spoken overwhelmingly by East Pakistanis, was considered by West Pakistani leadership as a “non-Muslim” language. The Urdu-only policy aimed to create a single identity out of two culturally distinct regions united by a common religion – Islam. More broadly, it aimed to consolidate the national identity of the recently independent Pakistan. In East Pakistan, the declaration was followed by the banning of Bengali books, songs and poetry by Bengali Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Bangla language as the medium of education and primary mode of instruction was also banned. All currency and official documents, including postal stamps and railway tickets, were printed in Urdu. The language ban deepened tensions that had already emerged between West and East Pakistan. A major reason for this was significant economic disparities between the two regions. West Pakistan controlled the country’s industry and commerce while East Pakistan was predominantly the supplier for raw materials, setting up a situation of unequal exchange. In 1959-60 the per capita income in West Pakistan was 32% higher than in East Pakistan. By 1969-70, it was 81% higher in West Pakistan. Investment policies including in educational infrastructure consistently favored West Pakistan. East Pakistanis had little access to the central government, which was located in the West Pakistani city of Islamabad. They were severely underrepresented in politics. West Pakistani political leadership did not see Bengalis as “real” Muslims. Both in political circles and socially, Bengali cultural practices were considered of a lower social status. Mass uprising The efforts to “Islamize” East Pakistanis through Urdu and “purify” Bengali culture from “Hindu influences” resulted in massive nonviolent demonstrations and strikes. On Feb. 21, 1952, students and other activists launched a language movement called the “Bhasha Andolon,” which demanded Bangla be recognized as the state language for East Pakistan. Thousands of school and college students protested, defying Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code, which prohibited assembly of five or more people and holding of public meetings. The crackdown that followed claimed several lives. From 1950 to 1969 it also galvanized a growing movement for autonomy across East Pakistan. A mass uprising in 1969 was brutally put down by police and led to the imposition of martial law. In 1970, a devastating cyclone called “Bhola” in East Pakistan claimed 300,000 to 500,000 lives. The indifferent response of the West Pakistan government further inflamed tensions. A big turning point came the same year when the sole majority political party in East Pakistan, led by Bengali politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a landslide victory in national elections. The Pakistani leadership was reluctant to accept the results because it did not want an East Pakistani political party heading the federal government. This resulted in the start of a civil disobedience movement in East Pakistan. As the demand for Bengali autonomy grew, the Pakistani government launched Operation Searchlight,“ a military operation to crush the emerging movement. According to journalist Robert Payne, it killed at least 7,000 Bengali civilians – both Hindus and Muslims – in a single night. On March 26, Bangladesh was declared independent and the liberation war began. The violent birth of Bangladesh The liberation war was fought mostly by civilians – men and women, Muslims, Hindus and non-Bengali Indigenous people. Bangladesh’s independence struggle took place in the broader context of the Cold War, which meant external actors were involved in the conflict. During the Cold War, India allied with the Soviet Union, while the U.S. allied with Pakistan to counter Soviet influence in South Asia and to protect its geostrategic interests vis-a-vis Afghanistan and China. When the Pakistani military intensified its campaign to quell the independence movement, it did so with the knowledge and support of the Nixon administration. The Pakistani military and its local collaborators specifically targeted Hindus, who in the 1961 census represented 18% of East Pakistan’s population of 50 million. An estimated 10 million Bengalis became refugees in India. A further 20 million were internally displaced. An estimated 200,000 to 400,000 Bengali women were systematically raped. Independent research estimates 500,000 to 1 million people were killed in the genocidal campaign. The Bangladesh government maintains that 3 million Bengalis were killed in the war. On Dec. 3, India officially entered the war on the side of Bangladesh. Ten days later, in one of the last military operations, over 300 Bengali academics, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists and teachers – Hindus and Muslims alike – were massacred by Pakistani soldiers and their local collaborators. On Dec. 16, 1971, the Pakistani military surrendered to the Indian Army, marking it as Bangladesh’s Victory Day. Challenges today Soon after its independence, in a meeting between officials of the United States Agency for International Development and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Bangladesh was labeled a "basket case.” Years of economic inequities, the 1970 cyclone and the war had left over 70% of its population living below the poverty line. However, in the 50 years since its independence, Bangladesh has made some significant strides. It has aggressively tackled infant mortality,gender inequity and economic development. Today, with a booming economy, it is on track to graduate from the United Nation’s least developed country category. Nevertheless, Bangladesh still faces enormous challenges. Violence against women and girls, corruption and lack of press freedoms remain serious concerns. Founded on the principles of secularism, the country today faces a rise of Islamists. The divide between those who participated in the independence struggle and those who collaborated with the Pakistani military continues to shape Bangladesh’s political landscape today.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tazreena Sajjad, American University School of International Service. Read more:Coronavirus closes in on Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s cramped, unprepared campsI visited the Rohingya refugee camps and here is what Bangladesh is doing right Tazreena Sajjad does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio’s successor

    Paul Penzone took office four years ago as metro Phoenix's new sheriff promising to turn the page on the problems created by his headline-grabbing predecessor, Joe Arpaio — ousted in part after he was found in contempt of court for disobeying a judge's order in a racial profiling case. Now Penzone faces calls for a contempt hearing in the same profiling lawsuit, this time for not complying with a court-ordered overhaul of his agency's much-criticized internal affairs operation, which has a backlog of 2,000 cases. Civil rights lawyers and the U.S. Department of Justice asked a judge in a court filing Wednesday to hold a contempt hearing for Penzone, arguing he is out of compliance with a requirement that internal investigations be completed within 60 or 85 days, depending upon which operation within the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office handles the cases.

  • Rice water can make your hair grow longer and stronger: A guide to making it at home

    Rice water can help improve the look and length of your hair. To make it at home dissolve 1 cup of rice in 2-3 cups of water and let sit over night.

  • Rosamund Pike: I Care A Lot actress 'buries awards in garden'

    The Golden Globe-winning actress says the unusual ritual is probably linked to imposter syndrome.

  • These before and after aerial shots show the devastation left behind from the massive military complex blast in Equatorial Guinea

    The local government declared the radius of the blast site a catastrophe zone and announced three days of national mourning starting on Wednesday.

  • Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

    Turkey plans to host Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, and Ankara will appoint an Afghanistan special envoy. Cavusoglu's comments come after the United States shared a draft peace plan calling for replacing Afghanistan's government with a power-sharing interim administration pending elections under a new constitution. The U.S. proposal is intended to jump-start stalled talks in Doha between the Taliban and a team including Afghan officials on a political settlement to decades of conflict.

  • Quiet India Tycoon Beats Musk, Ambani to Add The Most Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Royals Wouldn't Let Meghan and Her Mom Go Out For Coffee

    Royal editor Omid Scobie reported the incident.

  • US economy poised to grow more than previously thought due to stimulus, fast vaccine rollout

    The OECD expects the gross domestic product in the U.S. to grow 6.5% year over year, up from 3.2% in annual growth it forecast in December.

  • How to tell if an open relationship is right for you and 5 tips to make it work

    Couples in open relationships have a mutual understanding that both people are allowed to date others - but the rules vary depending on comfort levels.