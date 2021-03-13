Sri Lanka to ban burqas, close over 1,000 Islamic schools

  • A burqa clad Sri Lankan Muslim woman walks in a street of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • A Sri Lankan Muslim woman, right in black attire, walks in a busy street of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. ​(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
1 / 2

Sri Lanka Burqa Ban

A burqa clad Sri Lankan Muslim woman walks in a street of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said he signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas — outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women.

“The burqa has a direct impact on national security,” Weerasekara told a ceremony at a Buddhist temple on Saturday, without elaborating.

“In our early days, we had a lot of Muslim friends, but Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," Weerasekara said, according to video footage sent by his ministry. “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We will definitely ban it.”

The wearing of burqas was temporarily banned in 2019 after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed more than 260 people. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been blamed for the attacks at six locations — two Roman Catholic churches, one Protestant church and three top hotels.

Weerasekara also said the government will ban more than 1,000 Madrassas, saying they are not registered with the authorities and do not follow the national education policy.

The decision to ban burqas and madrassas is the latest move affecting the Indian Ocean island nation's minority Muslims.

Muslims make up about 9% of the 22 million people in Sri Lanka, where Buddhists account for more than 70% of the population. Ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, comprise about 15% of the population.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools

    Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, according to a government minister.It's the latest move from the government affecting the country's minority Muslim population.Speaking at a news conference, the minister for public security had this to say:"Yesterday I signed a cabinet paper to ban the burqa. It affects our national security directly. In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa. It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it. Also there are more than 2000 madrasa schools in the country. Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children. Children from the ages of five to 16 years must study in accordance with the national education policy. Therefore more than a thousand madrases that do not adhere to the national education policy and are not registered will be closed soon"The government's moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims - against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.

  • Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

    Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population. Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds. "In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said.

  • Concerns for Sri Lanka's Muslim community over 'racist' plans to ban veil

    The Sri Lankan government has been accused of harbouring a "racist" agenda against Muslims over plans to ban the veil on grounds of national security. Sarath Weerasekera, the Sri Lankan security minister, announced on Saturday that he had signed an order for cabinet approval that would outlaw the garment. Controversially, Mr Weerasekera equated the veil with Islamic extremism. "The niqab has a direct impact on national security...it is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We will definitely ban it," he said. ni The Sri Lankan government temporarily banned the veil in 2019 after Islamic State supporters killed 250 people in a suicide bombing.

  • China's Xiaomi soars as US judge lifts it from backlist

    Shares in Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi surged more than 10 percent in Hong Kong on Monday after a US judge removed it from a blacklist that barred American companies from investing in it.

  • Broadway is a 'bellwether,' its reopening sends a positive sign: Actors' Equity Association president

    One year after theaters went dark because of the pandemic, there’s finally some light at the end of the long dark tunnel for the Broadway industry.

  • Sri Lanka takes step toward banning burqas

    Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban burqas and other face coverings in public, citing national security concerns, AP reports.The big picture: This, along with the planned closure of over 1,000 Islamic schools that were allegedly defying national education policy, is the latest action against the country's minority Muslim population.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe government also announced a new anti-terror law on Saturday to respond to religious “extremism,” giving itself authority to detain suspects for “deradicalisation," Al Jazeera writes.Burqas were temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 260 people.By the numbers: "Muslims make up about 9% of the 22 million people in Sri Lanka, where Buddhists account for more than 70% of the population," AP writes.The state of play: The country's minister of public security, Sarath Weerasekara, said he signed a cabinet order on Friday to ban burqas. That must now get approval from the cabinet of ministers and Parliament, where the government has a two-thirds majority, per Al Jazeera.What they're saying: "In our early days, we had a lot of Muslim friends, but Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," Weerasekara said, according to a video obtained by AP."It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We will definitely ban it."The other side: "It’s part of the Islamophobic reaction in Sri Lanka," Shreen Saroor, a Sri Lankan peace and women’s rights activist, told Al Jazeera.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why Europe may no longer be a COVID-19 infection barometer for the U.S.

    Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has looked toward Europe to get a sense of where the United States was heading in terms of COVID-19 infection levels. Generally, the U.S. was about "three to four weeks" behind the continent. But now it looks like the "tables have turned," Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday. Several European countries, including Italy, are experiencing another surge in cases, but Gottlieb thinks the U.S. may avoid a similar outcome because "we're vaccinating so much more aggressively" than the European Union and some national governments in Europe, which have been slow to ramp up their rollouts. "I think we're in a different situation," Gottlieb said. Should the US anticipate a similar lockdown as Europe's? “I think the tables have turned and I think we're ahead of Europe because we're vaccinating so much more aggressively,” @ScottGottliebMD tells @margbrennan. "Eastern Europe looks very bad right now. Italy looks bad.” pic.twitter.com/M4b4n3EB64 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 14, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilAmerica needs a remote workers lawWhy investors are spooked by the economic rebound

  • Corinne Masiero: Actress protests naked at 'French Oscars' ceremony

    Corinne Masiero sheds a donkey skin and bloodstained dress at a coronavirus-dominated César Awards.

  • Williamson, Ingram power Pelicans past Clippers 135-115

    Zion Williamson mixed full-speed, behind-the-back dribbles, pin-point bounce passes and even an alley-oop lob into his usual repertoire of forceful finishes at the rim. Williamson scored 27 points to go with five assists, Brandon Ingram added 23 points and New Orleans routed the Clippers 135-115 on Sunday night. “We were on the attack,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said.

  • 16 of the wildest outfits celebrities wore at the 2021 Grammys

    Many celebrities took fashion risks at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Stars donned sheer fabric, daring silhouettes, and head-to-toe sparkles at the event.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • U.K. police criticized for response to vigil for slain Sarah Everard

    The suspected abduction and murder of a 33-year-old London woman has spurred a cascade of concern over women's safety and an outpouring of grief from the British public. The latest: Thousands of people gathered at south London's Clapham Common Saturday for a vigil for Sarah Everard, which police called unlawful. Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she's asked for a "full report" from police after seeing "upsetting" images taken as officers made arrests.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A woman is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard on Clapham Common, London. Photograph by @jackhillphoto pic.twitter.com/qhp8GFibNr— Alastair Johnstone (@a_lastair) March 13, 2021 London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he's "urgently seeking an explanation" from the Metropolitan Police commissioner, amid accusations that male officers were "grabbing and manhandling" women during arrests, per the Evening Standard."The police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws but from images I've seen it's clear the response was at times neither appropriate nor proportionate," added Khan, who along with Patel oversees London's police force.Of note: Wayne Couzens, a London police officer, made his first appearance in court on Saturday morning following his Tuesday arrest for the suspected abduction and murder of Everard, who disappeared on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Police. He was charged Friday. Police confirmed that a body found hidden southeast of the capital was Everand's, and have said the investigation remains ongoing.What they're saying: Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said in a statement that police arrested four people during Saturday evening's vigil for public order offenses and for "breaches of the Health Protection Regulations." She said police "absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary" and that they acted out of safety concerns.At a vigil for Sarah Everard...this is quite something#claphamcommon pic.twitter.com/kIj9NYXCku— Sorcha Nic an Airchinnigh (@SarahAMcInerney) March 13, 2021 The big picture: Everard's death has "dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets?" AP notes. Her fate is "all the more shocking" because the suspect charged Friday over her death is an officer "whose job was protecting politicians and diplomats," AP added.Her killing has sparked outcry across the U.K. and beyond, with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears about personal safety on social media and other mediums. Everard's disappearance has shone a light on "a double standard that exists: Women are expected to adapt their behavior to reduce personal risk, which in turn fuels a 'victim-blaming culture' and detracts attention from male actions," NBC News writes.For the record: Member of Parliament Jess Phillips this week read the names of 118 women aloud who were murdered last year. By the numbers: The United Nations in 2019 reported that 71% of women in the U.K. said they had experienced some form of sexual harassment in public, with the number rising to 86% for women between the ages of 18 and 24.Centre of London, a U.K. think-tank, noted in 2019 that "women were nearly twice as likely as men to mention personal safety as a barrier to walking and using public transport."Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Patel, Khan and police.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Denied benefits, Chinese single moms press for change

    Sarah Gao had a busy job. As the head of a 500 million yuan ($76.8 million) investment fund, she was constantly flying across China on business trips. The vast majority are unable to access public benefits, ranging from paid maternity leave to prenatal exam coverage, because their status is in a legal gray zone.

  • Grammys 2021: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history

    Beyoncé picks up a record-breaking 28th award, while Taylor Swift wins her third album of the year.

  • Racism claims threaten royal rift with the Commonwealth

    Relations between the Royal Family and the Commonwealth have been severely damaged following claims of racism by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Queen has been warned. Senior figures across the Commonwealth say the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple revealed that concern had been expressed by a member of the family over the colour of their as yet unborn son Archie, threatened to create an unbridgeable rift. Nowhere has the impact been felt more keenly than on the African continent, where the Duke and Duchess were greeted so enthusiastically during their tour of South Africa in 2019. Mohammed Groenewald, a Muslim community leader who showed the couple around a mosque in Cape Town, said the interview brought back unwelcome memories of “British colonial racism”, adding: “It comes out very clearly”. At one stage the Sussexes eleven aired the possibility they might make a home in Africa and the Duchess’s alleged treatment at the hands of the palace officials and members of the family has led to shock and anger. In Uganda, Nicholas Sengoba, a columnist with the Daily Monitor, said the claim of racist attitudes at the heart of the Royal family “opens our eyes further” on the merits of the Commonwealth and the “unresolved issues” relating to the abuses of colonialism. Mr Sengoba said it was not questionable whether the heads of Commonwealth countries should still be “proud to eat dinner” with members of the British royal family. In Kenya one Nairobe resident, Syliva Wangari, said she felt let down by the claims, pointing out that the country was where the young Princess Elizabeth had been visiting in 1952 when was told of the death of her father.

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says

  • 'Nothing but problems': Shipwreck tear-down enters 5th month

    When salvage crews began cutting apart the capsized Golden Ray, a shipwreck the size of a 70-story office building with 4,200 cars within its cargo decks, in early November they predicted the demolition could be wrapped up by New Year's Day. Both ends of the cargo ship have been cut away and carried off by barges in a pair of giant chunks. “It’s been nothing but problems out here,” said Andy Jones, a St. Simons Island resident who heads to the wreck site in his small fishing boat most days to monitor the demolition and post updates to a YouTube channel.

  • Chrissy Teigen calls out John Legend for not thanking her after he wins a Grammy for an album she inspired

    Legend earned his 12th Grammy for "Bigger Love," which won best R&B album. He thanked his collaborators in an Instagram post.