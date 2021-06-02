Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as toxic cargo ship sinks off coast

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl carries hundreds of containers of chemicals and plastics&#xa0; - Sri Lanka Air Force/AFP via Getty Images
Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl carries hundreds of containers of chemicals and plastics - Sri Lanka Air Force/AFP via Getty Images

A burnt-out container ship that has already caused Sri Lanka's worst maritime environmental disaster was sinking Wednesday with nearly 350 tonnes of oil in its fuel tanks.

The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying hundreds of containers of chemicals and plastics, burned for 13 days just outside Colombo's harbour before rescue workers finally extinguished the blaze on Tuesday.

Dutch salvage firm SMIT attempted to pull the still-smoking wreckage of the 31,600-tonne vessel into deeper water on Wednesday but the effort stalled.

Navy spokesman Indika de Silva told AFP that the stern had sunk to the bottom at a depth of 22 meters (72 feet), near Pamunugama, just north of Colombo.

"The bow is still afloat, but the stern is submerged and resting on the sea bed," Mr de Silva said.

A tugboat from the Dutch salvage firm SMIT tows the fire stricken Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl&#xa0; - ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images
A tugboat from the Dutch salvage firm SMIT tows the fire stricken Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl - ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images

The 186-metre ship was still tethered to a powerful tug as experts mulled whether to attempt to refloat it, an official source involved with the operation told AFP.

A huge amount of plastic debris has already inundated beaches, and authorities now fear an even greater disaster should the ship's 297 tonnes of heavy fuel oil and 51 tonnes of marine fuel oil leak into the Indian Ocean.

An AFP photographer who reached the area by boat said he saw a narrow slick of oil coming from the stern of the Singapore-registered vessel.

Some oil was already visible near the beaches of Negombo, about 40 kilometres from Colombo, although it was not clear if it was from the stricken ship.

International shipping expert and lawyer Dan Gunasekera said that divers could be used to pump out the bunker oil safely.

"We can assume that since the ship is only three months old, it had good systems to ensure there is no leak from fuel tanks in an eventuality like this," Mr Gunasekera said.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa&#39;s order to move the ship to deeper water to prevent a bigger environmental disaster - Sri Lanka Air Force/AFP via Getty Images
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's order to move the ship to deeper water to prevent a bigger environmental disaster - Sri Lanka Air Force/AFP via Getty Images

Navy spokesman de Silva said an Indian coastguard vessel was in the area with specialised equipment to deal with any oil leak.

Officials believe the blaze destroyed most of the 1,486 containers on board.

Eighty-one containers were carrying chemicals, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid which had been leaking since May 11, nine days before the fire broke out.

The inundation of microplastic granules from the cargo has already forced a fishing ban and prompted concern for wildlife and the marine environment.

Marine Environment Protection Authority chief Dharshani Lahandapura said the ecological damage was still being assessed but believed it was the "worst ever in my lifetime".

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked Australia on Monday to help evaluate the ecological damage to the island, one of the most bio-diverse countries in South Asia.

Recommended Stories

  • In Syria camp, forgotten children are molded by IS ideology

    AL-HOL, Syria (AP) — At the sprawling al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, children pass their days roaming the dirt roads, playing with mock swords and black banners in imitation of Islamic State group militants. It has been more than two years since the Islamic State group’s self-declared “caliphate” was brought down. Only one institution is left to mold them: remnants of the Islamic State group.

  • Oil refinery fire near Iran's capital burns into second day

    A massive fire at an oil refinery near Iran's capital burned into a second day Thursday as firefighters struggled to extinguish the flames. The fire began at the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran on Wednesday night, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the sky over the capital. The Oil Ministry's SHANA news agency said the fire broke out over a leak in two waste tanks at the facility.

  • A cargo ship carrying chemicals that has burned for 13 straight days off Sri Lanka is now sinking, and could create a devastating oil spill

    The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl caught fire on May 20, and has spilled some chemicals and microplastics already.

  • Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka

    Hundreds of tonnes of fuel oil could leak into the sea with devastating impact on marine life.

  • Sri Lankan firefighters extinguish blaze on container ship

    Firefighters in Sri Lanka on Tuesday extinguished a blaze on a container ship that had been burning for 12 days, as a court imposed a travel ban on the captain. The fire on the MV X-Press Pearl ravaged the 5-month-old ship, destroyed most of its cargo, and caused severe pollution in the ocean and along a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches. The ship was anchored off the capital, Colombo, waiting to enter its port when it caught fire.

  • Euro zone factory boom lifts rebound hopes

    Hopes for an economic rebound in Europe rose on Tuesday (June 1). That after new numbers showed factory activity expanding at a record pace. The final Purchasing Managers' Index for May rose to 63.1. That's up on earlier readings, and the highest level since the survey began in 1997. It's also way above the 50-point mark that signifies expanding activity. The gain comes the region emerges from lockdown. Survey compiler IHS Markit says the figures add to signs the economy is "rebounding strongly". However, the input prices index also soared, hitting 87.1.That's easily the highest number on record. And it means factories are paying more for parts and materials, with some of those costs passed on to consumers. IHS says price pressures will probably ease off in the coming months though. It expects supply chains get back to normal functioning as countries lift restrictions.

  • Review: A familiar adventure story in ‘Edge of the World’

    Both Rudyard Kipling and Joseph Conrad were moved by the true story of James Brooke, a former soldier in the Bengal Army who would become the Raj of Sarawak at the height of the British Empire. It’s not that Hollywood hasn’t tried to give Brooke his due.

  • Nicaraguan police place opposition leader under house arrest

    MANAGUA (Reuters) -Nicaraguan police stormed into the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro on Wednesday, escalating a political battle ahead of elections later this year in which longtime leftist President Daniel Ortega is seeking to hold on to power. The police placed Chamorro under house arrest, according to Chamorro's brother, journalist Carlos Chamorro, and continued to occupy the property in the capital Managua after raiding it more than five hours earlier, he wrote in a post on Twitter. Social media and local television broadcast live images of police entering and surrounding Chamorro's home earlier on Wednesday, in which police could be seen using force to eject other journalists who had arrived to cover the scene.

  • Oil rises as demand picture improves and suppliers keep supply tight

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a third day on Thursday on expectations of a surge in fuel demand later this year, particularly in the United States and Europe and China, at the same time major producers are maintaining supply discipline. Brent crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.6%, at $71.75 a barrel by 0635 GMT, after earlier reaching the highest since September 2019. The consensus among market forecasters, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, is that oil demand will exceed supply in the second half of 2021, which has spurred the recent run in prices.

  • How Julius Randle is important to Knicks playoff hopes vs Atlanta Hawks | SNY NBA Insider

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley discusses how important Julius Randle is to the Knicks' hopes of keeping up with the Atlanta Hawks in their playoff series. After dropping Game 3, New York is down 2-1, with Game 4 on Sunday in Atlanta. For more Ian Begley: https://sny.tv/tags/ian-begley About Ian Begley:Ian Begley joined SNY in 2019 as the network's first NBA Insider covering the Knicks and Nets. His show, "The Putback with Ian Begley," appears weekly on SNY.tv, and Begley is also a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi ​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Dota 2: Fnatic move Moon to inactive roster

    Fnatic's latest roster decision comes after another disappointing showing in the 2021 DPC where they only managed a fourth place finish in Season 2 of the Southeast Asian regional league.

  • Iran’s largest navy warship sinks in the Gulf of Oman after catching fire

    The largest warship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, the latest calamity to strike one of the country’s vessels in recent years amid tensions with the West.

  • Huawei operating system coming to smartphones in Asia

    The system was developed after a trade ban blocked smartphones from working fully with Google's Android.

  • Google removes its head of diversity after 2007 blog post surfaces in which he claimed Jews have 'an insatiable appetite for war'

    Kamau Bobb, the global lead for diversity strategy and research, wrote in a 2007 post that Israel had "an insatiable appetite for vengeful violence."

  • App shows support for Naomi Osaka with donation, fine offer

    An app that bills itself as helping with "sleep, relaxation and meditation" says it is showing support for Naomi Osaka by offering to pay fines for tennis players who don't fulfill 2021 Grand Slam media obligations for mental health reasons. Calm also tweeted Wednesday that it would donate $15,000 — the amount Osaka was fined for skipping her postmatch news conference at the French Open — to a group in France that it says works "in the mental health space.” Osaka is a four-time major champion and the world's No. 2-ranked tennis player who said she didn't want to speak to the press at Roland Garros.

  • Why Naftali Bennett's coalition of Israeli right-wingers and Arabs could swiftly fall apart

    It was the political photo opportunity that many thought impossible: a centrist, a staunch right-winger and an Arab party leader sitting together, pens at the ready to sign an agreement on forming an Israeli government. On the left of the photograph sits Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of Yesh Atid, who on Wednesday night announced he had formed a coalition that could oust prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu within a fortnight. In the middle is Naftali Bennett, a Right-wing firebrand who dreams of

  • Don Jr is selling $500 video messages to fans after complaining about ‘millions’ in legal bills in from New York AG probe

    ‘Thanks for helping us out and support us in going after liberals and crazies on CNN’ Don Jr tells supporter in Australia in Cameo video

  • Controversial audit of Arizona ballots continues amid new allegations of incompetence

    Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has leveled new accusations of improprieties toward the group conducting the much-maligned process as she launches her gubernatorial campaign.

  • Why Trump can't be 'reinstated' as president by August

    Mike Lindell's prediction not only lacks a foothold in constitutional law but falls during a three-month recess for the Supreme Court.

  • Rioter Who Gave Capitol Cop a Concussion Has Horrific History of Beating Women: Feds

    Criminal ComplaintA Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting several Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection—and leaving one with a concussion—has an “extensive history of violent and assaultive behavior” against women, prosecutors said Wednesday.Ryan Samsel, 38, was charged in February with several crimes, including assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement, and obstructing a legal proceeding, after he was captured in videos and photos knocking over several officers