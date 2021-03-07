Sri Lanka Catholics mark 'Black Sunday' for Easter victims

  • Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo, second left, along with Buddhist monks and other Catholic devotees hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack victims out side the St. Anthony's church, one of attack sites, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Placards read, “Easter Sunday Massacre, Who ran the operation behind the curtain” (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Catholic devotees hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack victims out side the St. Anthony's church, one of attack sites, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo, second left, along with Buddhist monks and other Catholic devotees hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack victims out side the St. Anthony's church, one of attack sites, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Placards read, “Easter Sunday Massacre, Who ran the operation behind the curtain” (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • A policeman guards as Catholic devotees hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack victims out side the St. Anthony's church, one of attack sites, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
1 / 4

Sri Lanka Easter Blasts

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo, second left, along with Buddhist monks and other Catholic devotees hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack victims out side the St. Anthony's church, one of attack sites, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Placards read, “Easter Sunday Massacre, Who ran the operation behind the curtain” (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
KRISHAN FRANCIS
·2 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan Roman Catholics attended Mass dressed in black on Sunday, with prayers and protests calling for justice for those killed in coordinated suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday two years ago.

Church bells tolled and prayers were chanted at 8:45 a.m., the time when bombs were detonated almost simultaneously at two Roman Catholic churches and a Protestant church during Easter services on April 21, 2019. Bombs were also set off at three top hotels targeting locals and foreigners who were eating breakfast.

More than 260 people, including 171 from the two Catholic churches, were killed in the attacks, which were blamed on two local Islamic extremist groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

A presidential inquiry commission has handed its final report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has shared parts of it with Catholic and Buddhist religious leaders. The report has also been sent to the attorney general for legal action.

However, the archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, said the report had concentrated more on the failures of the then-government in preventing the attacks despite early warnings, rather than finding out the handlers of the groups accused of carrying out the bombings.

“No one who wants to promote hatred and religious strife will receive our support. We believe there should be unity and brotherhood among different ethnic and religious groups all over the world," Ranjith said Sunday.

“Today Holy Father Pope Francis has visited Iraq and has had a discussion with the Shia leaders (in Iran). It shows religious leaders in the world think about unity and brotherhood, not about creating strife. Therefore I request anyone inclined to create conflict on account of religion to give up that idea,” he said.

At St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a predominantly Catholic area north of Colombo where 115 people were killed in the Easter attacks, parishioners attended Mass on Sunday dressed in black and held placards outside the church in a silent “Black Sunday” protest.

“The main purpose of this is to show the people and our rulers that justice has not happened for the victims of the Easter attacks," said Auxiliary Bishop the Rev. Maxwell Silva, who celebrated Mass at the church.

“We believe the commission report is not genuine and it did not do any justice to those who suffered," said Manilal Ranasinghe, who attended Mass at St. Mary's Church in Dehiwala, south of Colombo.

Political infighting between the then-president and prime minister resulting in a communications breakdown and lapse of security coordination was said to have enabled the attacks despite foreign intelligence warnings.

Rajapaksa told a public gathering Saturday that the report blamed the government at the time for letting its guard down on national security, and that his government will punish those responsible.

Recommended Stories

  • Senegal protests: Teenager killed in clashes after Ousmane Sonko's arrest

    Five people are now known to have died after protests over opposition leader Ousmane Sonko's arrest.

  • Pope, on Iraq visit, decries violence in the name of God as 'greatest blasphemy'

    Pope Francis walked down a narrow alleyway in the holy city of Najav to hold a historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric and visited the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham on Saturday to condemn violence in the name of God as "the greatest blasphemy". The inter-religious events, one in a dusty, built-up city and the other on a desert plain 200 km (125 miles) away, reinforced the main theme of the pope's risky trip to Iraq - that the country has suffered far too much, and the killing has often been sectarian. "From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters," Francis said at the ancient site of Ur where Abraham was born.

  • Overstock's Got a Super Sale on All the Patio Furniture We Need (Hello, Spring)

    Overstock is our go-to source for great buys, but now there's a super-sale with items up to 70 percent off. We don't need any further excuse to refresh our home...with a special focus on our...

  • Protesters say out with Cyprus' 'Satanic' Eurovision entry

    Dozens of Orthodox Christian faithful held up wooden crosses and sang Church hymns outside of Cyprus' state broadcaster on Saturday to demand the withdrawal of the country’s controversial entry for the Eurovision song contest — titled “El Diablo” — that they say promotes satanic worship. The protest came several days after the powerful Orthodox Church called for the withdrawal of the song that it said mocked the country’s moral foundations by advocating “our surrender to the devil and promoting his worship.” The Holy Synod, the Church’s highest decision-making body, said in a statement that the song “essentially praises the fatalistic submission of humans to the devil’s authority” and urged the state broadcaster to replace it with one that “expresses our history, culture, traditions and our claims.”

  • Royalty TV: UK monarchy and television have complex ties

    Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The fictionalized take of Netflix hit “The Crown” has molded views of the monarchy for a new generation, though in ways the powerful, image-conscious royal family can’t control. “The story of the royal family is a constructed narrative, just like any other story,” said Phil Harrison, author of “The Age of Static: How TV Explains Modern Britain.”

  • Biden White House: keeping control of the daily message

    President Joe Biden is the first executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal question and answer session. It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician. Biden has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

  • Pope bids farewell to top Shi'ite cleric

    Francis's meeting in the holy southern city of Najaf, during a whirlwind and risky tour of Iraq, marked the first time a pope has met with such a senior Shi'ite cleric.After his 55-minute meeting with Sistani, Francis headed to the ruins of ancient Ur in southern Iraq, revered as the birthplace of Abraham, father of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.Sistani is one of the most important figures in Shi'ite Islam, both within Iraq and beyond.Sistani, 90, rarely takes meetings, and has refused talks with Iraq's current and former prime ministers, according to officials close to him. Sistani agreed to meet the pope on condition that no Iraqi officials would be present, said a source in the president's office.

  • Kids still aren't learning LGBTQ history. The Equality Act might change that.

    LGBTQ students without curricular support are more likely to experience bullying. But positive school environments make the difference in kids' lives.

  • Jennifer Aniston reveals the significance behind her '11 11' tattoo

    The actor and her best friend have matching ink.

  • Feud between British press, Meghan and Prince Harry reaches fever pitch ahead of Oprah interview

    Royal interviews are historically rare and the family is scrupulously guarded in what they reveal to the public.

  • Boris Johnson challenges EU after Italy blocks Covid vaccines shipment to Australia

    Boris Johnson has challenged the EU's decision to approve the blockade of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia, warning that the restrictions "endanger" global efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. On Friday, Downing Street questioned the European Commission over its acceptance of the Italian government's decision to use EU-wide export controls to prevent the shipment from going ahead. Asked about the controversy, Mr Johnson's spokesman pointed out that Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, had previously assured the Prime Minister that the controls would not be used in this way. Speaking at the Number 10 daily lobby briefing, the spokesman said: "We're not privy to the specific agreements between other countries and vaccine manufacturers. "However, the PM spoke to President von der Leyen earlier this year, and she confirmed that the focus of their mechanism was on transparency and not intended to restrict exports by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities. "We would expect the EU to continue to stand by its commitments. The global recovery from Covid relies on international collaboration. We are all dependent on global supply chains, and putting in place restrictions endangers global efforts to fight the virus."

  • A Poisonous Police-Reform Bill

    The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is a misnomer. If passed into law, it wouldn’t advance justice or any other reasonable goal. Consider, for starters, its declaration that any indication that law-enforcement “interviews, traffic stops, pedestrian stops, frisks and other types of body searches” have had a disparate impact on individuals of different races constitutes “prima facie evidence” of racial profiling. This is absurd. There are bound to be disparities in such police interactions because there are disparities in crime rates. Obviously, law enforcement shouldn’t be pressured to bend to ideological demands while ignoring on-the-ground realities. Worse, the bill makes officers liable for these disparities — over which they have no control — and forces them to prove they aren’t guilty of wrong-doing if taken to court, rather than the other way around. Disparities based on the characteristics of “ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation” too are considered prima facie evidence of profiling. The same problems that apply to race apply to each of these, but let’s consider gender in particular. Ninety-two percent of the U.S. prison population is male. That’s because men commit the vast majority of crimes in this country. To avoid potential legal action, law-enforcement officers and agencies will need to either manufacture reasons to stop, frisk, and perform more searches on more women, or stop men far less often. Both approaches would be insane and represent a step backwards from equal treatment under the law. The bill would also funnel federal dollars to progressive organizations such as the NAACP, ACLU, and National Urban League among others. And what for? To study “management and operations standards for law enforcement agencies, including standards relating to administrative due process, residency requirements, compensation and benefits, use of force, racial profiling, early warning and intervention systems, youth justice, school safety” and much more. Then, they’re to use these studies — which we can safely assume won’t be disinterested — to create pilot programs for law enforcement that can be used to fulfill their accreditation standards. Police departments seeking federal grants, meanwhile, must pledge to spend at least 5 percent of the funds they receive on studying and implementing programs like those that the NAACP, ACLU, et al. are charged with coming up with. While Democrats have pressed forward with this unpassable, impractical, and partisan legislation, clearly there would have been an opportunity for a more consensus approach. This can be seen in the passage of the FIRST STEP Act and Senator Tim Scott’s efforts to get his JUSTICE Act across the finish line last summer. Sentencing reform, marijuana decriminalization, civil-asset forfeiture, and body cameras are just a few issues where it would be possible to get bipartisan majorities. Instead, Democrats are pushing a bill that would render our law enforcement less effective, our communities less safe, and our system less just. It is headed for the dustbin in the Senate, and deservedly so.

  • Biden Set to Advance Offshore Wind Farm Near Martha’s Vineyard

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is moving closer to a final approval of Vineyard Wind LLC’s $2.8 billion offshore wind farm planned near the coast of Massachusetts.The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is set to publish a favorable final environmental review of the 800-megawatt project on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter. That would mark the penultimate step in the Interior Department’s review of the project, setting the stage for a likely formal authorization in April.It’s a major milestone for the venture, which is poised to become the first major offshore wind farm in federal waters. President Joe Biden, who is aggressively pursuing a clean-energy agenda, signed in January an executive order to double wind generation in U.S. waters by 2030. The Vineyard project alone would satisfy that commitment.The project, a joint venture of Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, would ship power to Massachusetts and have enough capacity to supply about 400,000 homes. Expected to go into service in late 2023, it would be the first of several massive wind farms planned off the East Coast, as states such as Massachusetts, New York, Maine and New Jersey count on power from offshore renewable projects to help them satisfy clean-energy mandates.Representatives for Vineyard Winds and the Interior Department declined to comment.Vineyard Wind’s permitting timetable has shifted several times, with the Interior Department deciding in 2019 to conduct extra environmental scrutiny of the project after fishing interests and regulators raised concerns about a surge of wind development along the coast.Under federal law, the record of decision on Vineyard Wind’s construction and operations plan can not come until at least 30 days after the final environmental impact statement is released. Multiple agencies are involved in that final authorization, including the Interior Department, the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Marine Fisheries Service.The Trump administration had been set to issue a final environmental impact statement last December, before project developers decided to temporarily withdraw their application and switched to higher-capacity General Electric turbines.Although the Interior Department has sold the rights to develop wind farms up and down the U.S. East Coast -- and states have committed to buying the renewable power they generate -- so far just two have been built: a small, 30-megawatt facility near Block Island, Rhode Island, that went online in 2016 and a 12-megawatt project constructed in federal waters near Virginia that started generating power last September.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Nigel Farage quits politics - and this time he means it

    Brexit is done - and so is Nigel Farage. The former leader of the UK Independence Party and the Brexit Party, credited even by his sharpest critics as the most influential politician of the past two decades, has finally quit politics. And this time it is for good. In an interview with this weekend’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player above, Mr Farage announces he is resigning as leader of the Reform Party and turning his back on politics after three decades of political street fighting. He says: “There is no going back - Brexit is done. That won’t be reversed. I know I’ve come back once or twice when people thought I’d gone, but this is it. It’s done. It’s over.” Mr Farage famously quit after the 2016 referendum, saying "I want my life back", but then reformed the Brexit Party two years later in 2018 to exploit disaffection with the way the Government was handling the Brexit negotiations. He adds: “Now's the moment for me to say I've knocked on my last door. I'm going to step down as the leader of Reform UK. I'll have no executive position at all. I'm quite happy to have an honorary one, but party politics, campaigning, being involved in elections, that is now over for me because I've achieved the one thing I set out to do: to achieve the independence of the UK.” The 56-year-old insists that he had no plans to retire, saying: “I'm not packing up. I'm not off to play golf four afternoons a week and have half a bitter afterwards. That's not happening.” Instead, he will be trying to influence the national debate on China’s influence in the UK and the battles over the so-called culture wars.

  • India sets up holding center for Rohingya in Kashmir

    Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center, police said Sunday, in a process that they say is for the deportation of thousands of the refugees living in the region. The move began Saturday following a directive from the region’s home department to identify Rohingya living in the southern city of Jammu, said Inspector-General Mukesh Singh. “All of them are illegally living here and we have begun identifying them,” Singh said.

  • ‘WandaVision': Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the Pietro Wanda Needed (and We Deserved)

    Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Series Finale,” the final episode of “WandaVision.” There were a lot of things about “WandaVision” that really, really worked. But now that the series has officially come to an end, we need to talk about the one, GLARING thing that didn’t: Fietro. Because really, it should have been Pietro, actual, true Pietro, all along. At least in terms of the actor. Yes, logically we knew that wasn’t going to be the case. Aaron Taylor-Johnson was never signed onto this project; he even went so far as to outright say he wouldn’t be back in the MCU anytime soon. When Evan Peters showed up as Pietro at the end of “On A Very Special Episode,” it seemed to be a pretty clear confirmation of that fact from Marvel. Then, in “Previously On,” Agatha really drove it home, explaining exactly why she brought in “Fietro.” “Necromancy was a non-starter since your real brother’s body is on another continent,” Agatha tells Wanda. “Not to mention full of holes.” Okay, we get it. Pietro is dead dead. Even so, a large part of me hoped against hope that we’d still see Aaron Taylor-Johnson return. He didn’t necessarily have to be alive, just…there. Realistically, it would have better served Wanda’s story. Also Read: 'WandaVision': Marvel Really Pulled an Annoying Fast One With Pietro Wanda’s relationship with Pietro is a core part of her character. He was her other half, and when he died, it felt like she died. (As she very explicitly demonstrated for Ultron by ripping his “heart” out as Sokovia’s metropolis perished). Wanda never got to say goodbye to her brother. He was ripped away from her in battle. It’s logical to assume she got to give him a burial, but it happened off-screen, so we don’t know for sure. At no point has it been explicitly shown that Wanda got closure. We saw in “Previously On” how Wanda’s loss of control — leading to the creation of the Hex — was fueled, at least in part, by her lingering grief for Pietro. In fact, the episode seems to make it clear that Vision reaching out to try and comfort Wanda formed the basis of their bond. Which, even before we knew about the origins of Wanda’s and Vision’s bond, is one of the biggest reasons why the surprise appearance of “Pietro” felt so interesting. Was this going to be her chance to finally get the sense of peace, or at the very least, acceptance over her brother’s fate? Also Read: 'WandaVision' Finale: How the Post-Credits Scene Sets Up 'Doctor Strange 2' Then, plot twist, it was Evan Peters’ face staring back at us, not Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s. But ignoring the multiverse implications there (which ended up being, well, none), that could have worked given enough time and space. But “WandaVision” was a limited series. It had more time and space than its film counterparts, but it still had a story to keep moving. So Peters only ended up being in “WandaVision” for roughly an episode and a half – a starring role in episode 6 and glorified cameos in episodes 5, 7, and 9. There was barely enough time to establish he wasn’t what he seemed, not that it matters, as Wanda seemed to suspect him from the start. She questioned where his accent went, she quizzed him on their past, and she was clearly ill at ease with him in every scene. He mainly served to provide the audience with an excuse for Wanda to point-blank admit she has no idea how she pulled off the massive Westview illusion and mind-controlling of its entire population; that she only remembers a feeling of emptiness. And then, “The Series Finale” revealed, “Fietro” literally wasn’t anyone. He wasn’t Peter Maximoff from another dimension, meant to bring the X-Men and mutants into the MCU, or Mephisto, as so many had theorized, He was just a bit of stunt casting, anchored by a cheap joke (Ralph Bohner? Really guys? We’re better than this). Also Read: 'WandaVision': What Exactly Happened to the White Vision? True, Pietro was never meant to be a starring character in this sitcom reality. He says as much in “All-New Halloween Spooktacular,” telling Wanda: “I’m just trying to do my part, okay? Come to town unexpectedly, create tension with the brother-in-law, stir up trouble with the rugrats, and ultimately give you grief.” A direct nod to the sitcom tropes he embodies but nothing much more. Now, I realize the in-universe explanation for all of this is that Agatha was improvising different ways to gently screw with the illusion in order to shake Wanda out of her spiral, in order to learn exactly how powerful Wanda is, and how she’s maintaining her magic on such a massive scale. One of those ways included mind-controlling Ralph into being “Pietro.” That’s the story the writers wanted to tell, so those are the circumstances we have to accept. Even so, it would have been nice for Wanda to have had a few genuine conversations with her brother — or “brother” in this case — which at the very least could have helped dive deeper into the show’s themes of grief and recovery than it ultimately did. After all, it was consistently made clear from the start of “WandaVision” that Wanda knows the Westview reality isn’t real. She knows that this Vision hasn’t been her Vision. Since she immediately knew “Pietro” wasn’t her Pietro, There’s even an argument to be made that he would’ve been better placed in a flashback. Unfortunately, that was studiously avoided, as he was legitimately cropped out of the Sokovian protest footage we first got a glimpse of in “Age of Ultron.” And it definitely would have been compelling for his return to serve as a temporary form of solace before the reveal that he’s a fake. But even without addressing Wanda’s trauma with and over Pietro through direct dialogue, it would have been more successfully implied simply by not wasting the character with joke-casting. Remember back in “Age of Ultron” when Ultron starts poking around for the backstory of the Maximoff twins? Pietro freely gives out the information, where Wanda is reserved. It’s only after she shares an unspoken moment with her brother that she contributes to the story. Their relationship is a rock for Wanda, to the point that she literally collapses in agony the second she senses Pietro’s death. Just knowing that, seeing Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s face instead of Evan Peters would have lent “Pietro’s” appearance far more weight even if nothing else changed. Instead, the show wasted that possibility on a casting decision that encouraged viewers to spend more time speculating about what “Pietro” meant for alternate universes, or complex movie rights, than on taking in his actual connection to the actual story. And for what it’s worth, it’s not like bringing in Taylor-Johnson would’ve been impossible. He could have been another sentient illusion created out of grief, like Vision — Wanda did after all make an entire fake reality for herself without even trying. But we also saw multiple examples of people whose appearances were altered via magic, including Agatha herself, whose natural look is very much what you think of when you imagine a witch, but consistently changed for the corresponding decade. It would be easy, in terms of pre-established logistics, for someone of Agatha’s ability to mind-control someone and subsequently change them so they look like the real Pietro. Bringing in “Fietro” robbed Wanda of any real confrontation of her grief over her brother (even with the zombified-Pietro jump scare). It only sowed confusion in what was happening, both for Wanda the character and the audience trying to game out what it all meant. And in the end, it was just a cheap joke. The show — and viewers — deserved better. Read original story ‘WandaVision': Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the Pietro Wanda Needed (and We Deserved) At TheWrap

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • Grand Seiko Releases 4 New Watches Celebrating Japan’s 24 Seasons

    The watches are known for their beautifully-executed dials with a reverence for Japan's natural scenery.

  • The GOP is having a change of heart on economics. It could have implications for policymaking.

    Deep economic hardship — rising income inequality and escalating costs of health care and college tuition — could be driving the shift.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.