Sri Lanka central bank governor submits resignation amid crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ajith Nivard Cabraal
    Ajith Nivard Cabraal
    Sri Lankan politician
Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the former governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the former governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

The governor of Sri Lanka's central bank says he has submitted his resignation as the country faces its worst economic crisis in decades.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal's announcement came after all of the country's cabinet ministers resigned.

Angry protestors have also been calling for the country's prime minister and president to step down.

A severe shortage of foreign currency has left the government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel.

The island nation of some 22 million people is suffering from its most serious economic crisis since independence from the UK in 1948.

The central bank was due to make an interest rate decision on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the central bank told the BBC on Monday afternoon that there were currently no plans to postpone the announcement.

Lakshini Fernando, of Asia Securities, said she expects the bank to raise its main interest rate by at least two percentage points as it tries to stabilise the Sri Lankan rupee.

The currency has lost more than 30% of its value against the US dollar since it was devalued last month.

While the market is likely to react positively to Mr Cabraal's resignation, "the key will be who takes over at this juncture," Ms Fernando told the BBC.

"We definitely need more clarity on policy for a stronger momentum," she said.

Demonstrators have been taking to the streets of the capital Colombo as homes and businesses have had their electricity cut for up to 13 hours at a time.

Sri Lankans are also dealing with shortages and soaring inflation, after the country steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a bailout.

It comes as 26 of Sri Lanka's ministers have submitted letters of resignation - but not Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa or his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, President Rajapaksa's former attorney and the country's ex-justice minister Ali Sabry, was sworn in as the new finance minister on Monday.

Mr Cabraal was appointed as the central bank's 16th governor last September.

He was previously the bank's 12th governor for almost a decade, from July 2006 to January 2015.

During his first term in office Mr Cabraal also helped to more than triple the size of the Sri Lankan economy, according to the bank.

With him in charge, the bank said: "Sri Lanka was able to maintain sound and stable macro-economic fundamentals, with inflation being contained at low levels, and financial system stability being achieved in a time of severe global uncertainties and turmoil".

Recommended Stories

  • The Shows: Sunday listings for April 3, 2022

    Guest listings for Sunday’s shows.

  • As Earmarks Return to Congress, Lawmakers Rush to Steer Money Home

    WASHINGTON — One hundred million dollars for an airport in Mobile, Alabama. Tens of thousands for upgrades to a police station in the tiny town of Milton, West Virginia. Hundreds of thousands of dollars sent to Arkansas to deal with feral swine. Stuffed inside the sprawling $1.5 trillion government spending bill enacted in March was the first batch of earmarks in more than a decade, after Congress resurrected the practice of allowing lawmakers to direct federal funds for specific projects to the

  • Sri Lanka's president drops brother as finance minister in crisis shake-up

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dropped his brother as finance minister on Monday after calling for a unity government as protests against an economic crisis persisted and cracks emerged in the ruling coalition. The debt-laden country, run by Rajapaksa and his brothers in top positions, is struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a scarcity of foreign exchange, leading to hours-long power cuts and a shortage of essentials. Street protests against the government continued on Monday with crowds gathering in several towns, including in southern Tangalle where people holding posters and the national flag broke through police barricades, local media reported.

  • Michael Bublé Beats Machine Gun Kelly to U.K. Chart Crown

    "Higher," Bublé’s aptly-titled ninth studio set, fends off the challenge of Machine Gun Kelly’s "Mainstream Sellout."

  • Oscar-winner Spike Lee sends support to UNC's Leaky Black ahead of Final Four vs. Duke

    Oscar-winner Spike Lee sent support for North Carolina basketball's Leaky Black ahead of the NCAA Final Four game vs. Duke on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

  • Hong Kong leader Lam won't seek new term after rocky 5 years

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday she wouldn’t seek a second term after a rocky five years marked by huge protests calling for her resignation, a security crackdown that has quashed dissent and most recently a COVID-19 wave that overwhelmed the health system. “I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on the 30th of June this year, and I will also call an end to my 42 years of public service,” Lam said at a news conference. Speculation had swirled for months about whether she would seek another term, but she said that her decision had been conveyed to the central government in Beijing last year and was met with “respect and understanding.”

  • What Coach K said after Duke lost to North Carolina in Final Four

    Mike Krzyzewski takes a big-picture approach in his post-game comments after Duke's loss, praises team. 'I'm sure when I look back that I'll miss it.'

  • Fast fashion: European Union reveals fast fashion crackdown

    Fast fashion could be a thing of the past under plans to make clothing worn in the EU more sustainable.

  • Stolen forklift at Ashland County Fairgrounds leads to early morning chase in Ashland

    Ashland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Ashland Police Division officers responded to a call about the stolen forklift at 7:18 a.m. Friday

  • Who Hurts Most in $600 Million Axie Heist? ‘Not the Venture Capitalists’

    (Bloomberg) -- After learning that hackers had made off with an eye-popping $600 million from a software system tied to their beloved Axie Infinity video game, players reacted with shock and disbelief — and for the most part, kept on playing.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Ou

  • 'Palestine Way': Paterson to recognize Palestinian community with street renaming

    A section of Main Street in South Paterson will be renamed 'Palestine Way' to honor the contributions of the Palestinian community over decades.

  • Orban Scores Defiant Election Win to Extend Power in Hungary

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban scored a crushing election victory to clinch a fourth consecutive term, overcoming criticism about democratic backsliding, his lukewarm support for war-ravaged Ukraine and close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More

  • Sri Lanka's sports minister quits, Cabinet offers to resign

    Sri Lanka's sports minister and the president's nephew, Namal Rajapaksa, has resigned from his position amid growing public outrage over the country's economic crisis and shortages of food, fuel and medicines. The entire Sri Lankan Cabinet also has handed over letters to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offering to resign from their positions due to the economic crisis in the country, Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters late Sunday. “I have informed the secretary to the president of my resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect...,” Namal Rajapaksa tweeted, saying he hopes his decision helps President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is his father, in establishing stability for the people and the government.

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for April 04, 2022

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • Your Daily Couples Horoscope for April 04, 2022

    Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

  • Ukrainian lawmaker talks war, weapons, and Russian ‘society gone crazy’

    Inna Sovsun, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, joins Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan in a wide-ranging conversation about the latest in the country’s efforts to defend against Russian attacks. Discussing intervention by the U.S. that stopped delivery of MiG fighter jets from Poland, Sovsun says, “There is this big frustration and feeling of betrayal on the side of all Ukrainian society,” adding that the defensive weaponry that has been provided “feels like we’re getting just enough to survive, but not enough to win.”

  • Ukraine regains full control of Kyiv region for first time since Russian invasion: official

    Ukraine’s forces regained full control of the region around capital city Kyiv on Saturday for the first time since Russia invaded the country at the end of February, according to a Ukrainian official. Hanna Malyar, the deputy minister for Ukraine’s defense ministry, shared the news in a Facebook post. Malyar said Ukrainians should still refrain…

  • British politics forced Infosys to shut its Russia office

    Akshata Murthy, daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, owns a 0.9% stake worth over £430 million in Infosys.

  • India's HDFC Bank to merge with mortgage lender HDFC Ltd

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's largest private lender HDFC Bank will merge with its biggest shareholder, creating a financial services conglomerate with a $237 billion balance sheet to better tap demand for credit in an economy rebounding from the pandemic. HDFC Bank's deal with housing finance firm HDFC Ltd, which owns about 21% of the lender, will build on its 68 million customers and could propel the combined entity to become India's second most valuable listed company. As part of the deal announced by both companies on Monday, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held.

  • Sec. Blinken hints at what it might take for Russia to get sanctions relief

    Sec. Blinken hints at what it might take for Russia to get sanctions relief