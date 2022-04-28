Sri Lanka Chaos Opens Tea Export Opportunity That India May Miss

Adrija Chatterjee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, will likely fail to take advantage of an export gap in the global market sparked by Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, according to a top grower.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The chaos in Sri Lanka could cut tea supplies by about 40 million kilograms in 2022, said Azam Monem, director at Mcleod Russel India Ltd., one of India’s largest growers. While India has been touted to fill that gap, it’s unlikely that it will be able to do so due to the high costs involved, Monem said.

Sri Lanka mainly produces orthodox tea, which tends to be harvested and processed by hand. It is popular with tea drinkers in Russia and some eastern European countries. Production costs are generally higher for orthodox tea and the output process might cause crop losses, according to Monem.

Local producers are reluctant to spend money to upgrade their output process on worries that the window to sell more orthodox tea would be available only for a limited period. Non-orthodox tea made by machines that crush, tear and curl, or CTC, accounts for about 85% of domestic output, according to Prabir Kumar Bhattacharjee, secretary general of the Tea Association of India. The cost to produce orthodox tea is 20 times more, Bhattacharjee said.

READ: How Sri Lanka Landed in a Crisis and What It Means: QuickTake

It would be difficult for the company to invest in upgrading its production process without government support, Monem added. Still, it aims to boost output of orthodox tea to as much as 12% of total production from 8% to 10% now.

India’s overall tea exports are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels due to payment issues with Russia and Iran following U.S. sanctions, said Atul Asthana, managing director of plantation firm Goodricke Group Ltd. Both Russia and Iran are major buyers of Indian tea.

He added that some shipments of Goodricke are stuck due to the war in Ukraine. It’s also unable to ship to Iran because of sanctions.

India’s exports sank 6.8% in 2021 from a year earlier to 195.5 million kilograms, data from Tea Board India show. Shipments totaled 252.15 million kilograms in 2019.

(Updates to add details in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Prices Attempt to Rally but Experience Dead-cat Bounce

    Durable goods orders rise less than expected

  • Silver Prices Hover Below the 200-Day Moving Average as Dollar Strengthens

    Silver prices stabilize lower despite that benchmark yields move lower.

  • Global Chipmakers Assessing India Plant Locations, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest chipmakers are evaluating locations in India for new plants in a bid to broaden manufacturing beyond their home bases, the country’s technology minister said on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsRussia to Cut Gas to Poland a

  • India approves $8 billion subsidy for phosphate-based fertilizers

    India will provide a subsidy of 609.4 billion rupees ($7.96 billion) for phosphatic and potash-based fertilisers over the coming months to insulate farmers from higher global prices, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur said. The subsidy will cover the period to September 2022. India provided a subsidy of 571.5 billion rupees for the previous 12 month period ending March 31, the minister said.

  • Gold falls to two-month low as dollar surge hurts appeal

    Spot gold slipped nearly 1% to $1,887.41 per ounce by 12:44 p.m. ET (1644 GMT), with prices earlier dropping to $1,881.45, its lowest level since Feb. 24. "There's a flight to safety right now out of other currencies into U.S. dollar... Gold is going to struggle to rally between now and the Fed meeting," said Bob Haberkron, RJO Futures senior market strategist. The Fed is expected to increase rates by 50 basis points at its May 3-4 policy meeting.

  • Prima Facie: Critics praise Jodie Comer in her West End debut

    The Killing Eve star appears in the play Prima Facie, which has sold out its two-month run.

  • Moscow halts gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria

    Russia has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, targeting Europe's economy to pressure Ukraine's allies.

  • Commodity Giant Glencore Says Trading Business Is Booming

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponGlencore Plc’s trading business is headed for another year of bumper profits as the company cashes in on soaring prices and market volatility.Fresh from record ear

  • Orlando man arrested in fuel pump tampering case

    An Orlando man was arrested by state authorities after they say he was caught on video tampering with a fuel pump at a Volusia gas station. Magdiel Echevarria-Martinez of Orlando was arrested by Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) officers this week after he was spotted tampering with a fuel pump at a 7-Eleven in Volusia County on March 17.

  • Ukraine-Russia maps: Where is the invasion taking place?

    Vladimir Putin’s ‘special military operation’ brings bloody warfare to cities of western neighbour

  • Why the West is reckoning with caste bias now

    As caste discrimination gains visibility in the US, Indian-Americans grapple with their privilege.

  • 5 Syrian troops among 9 people killed by Israeli air strike, monitor says

    The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an ammunition depot and several positions linked to Iran's military presence in Syria were among the targets near Damascus.

  • Sri Lanka says World Bank agrees to provide $600 million in financial aid

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -The World Bank has agreed to provide Sri Lanka with $600 million in financial assistance to help meet payment requirements for essential imports, the Sri Lankan president's media division said in a statement on Tuesday. "The World Bank has agreed to provide $600 million in financial assistance to address the current economic crisis," the statement said. The World Bank would release $400 million "shortly", it said.

  • IMF sees bumper year for Arab oil producers, risk for others

    The world's economy is forecast to grow around 3.6% this year, but Arab oil exporters are seeing a windfall from high energy prices that will buoy their economies and replenish their financial reserves this year and next, according to a report released Wednesday by the International Monetary Fund. The war has caused wheat prices to soar as farmers in Ukraine were forced to pick up arms, stop farming or have been unable to export their grains due to blocked ports and roads.

  • A Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of the November 2019 election, Sri Lankan presidential challenger Gotabaya Rajapaksa proposed sweeping tax cuts so reckless the incumbent government thought it must be a campaign gimmick. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrup

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Putin warns of further retaliation, Biden to ask Congress for new aid package

    President Joe Biden will ask Congress to fund a new Ukraine aid package after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of further retaliation following the gas cutoff.

  • Japan Warns on Yen After BOJ’s Bond Vow Sparks Slide Past 131

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan sparked a sharp slide in the yen and a currency warning from an official after doubling down on its promise to defend a rock-bottom yield target that leaves it as a dovish outlier among major central banks tightening policy.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until

  • Be Wary Of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) And Its Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll...

  • Woman graduate student behind suicide attack at Pakistani university

    A woman suicide bomber who killed three Chinese teachers in Pakistan was a teacher who had enrolled for a master's degree months before her attack, carried out on behalf of separatist insurgents, a Pakistani official said on Wednesday. The blast detonated by the 30-year-old woman on Tuesday blew up a minivan outside Karachi University's Confucius Institute, a Chinese language and cultural centre, killing her, the three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver. It was the first major attack this year against nationals of long-time ally China working in Pakistan, and it drew Beijing's condemnation.

  • Breast cancer at age 35 hurt her shot at kids. At 44, she's pregnant with her 1st

    Young women with breast cancer struggle to conceive after treatment with chemotherapy, radiation, hormone suppression. Egg freezing, fertility treatments help.