Sri Lanka could tip back to chaos if six-time PM voted president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uditha Jayasinghe, Devjyot Ghoshal and Alasdair Pal
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Dullas Alahapperuma
    Politician
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka

By Uditha Jayasinghe, Devjyot Ghoshal and Alasdair Pal

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's parliament will choose between three candidates for president on Wednesday, hoping the new leader will be able to pull the island out of its worst economic and political crisis since independence in 1948.

But a win for acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of the main two contenders but opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of crippling shortages of fuel, food and medicines.

Ruling-party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, a former journalist, is more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but does not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an IMF bailout.

The third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party, commands only three seats in parliament and has no realistic chance of winning.

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, became acting president last week after the then incumbent, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled to Singapore when protesters seized his official residence and office, roaming the corridors, using his gym and swimming in his pool.

Protesters also burned down Wickremesinghe's private home and stormed his office, but failed to oust him. Wickremesinghe said this week that by the time he joined the current government as prime minister in May, the economy had already collapsed.

Sri Lankans have blamed the Rajapaksas - seven from the family were in the government as of April - for the meltdown. Their decisions to cut taxes and ban chemical fertilisers, which damaged crops, decimated the debt-laden economy that was badly exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was not immediately clear how much support 73-year-old Wickremesinghe, seen as an ally of the Rajapaksa clan, and 63-year-old Alahapperuma have in the 225-seat parliament.

Wickremesinghe is backed by a section of the ruling party that had a total of 145 seats as of the last parliamentary election in 2020. Alahapperuma has the support of the other section as well as the main opposition party that won 54 seats last time round.

Latest numbers are not clear because some lawmakers have become independents.

"Earlier Ranil Wickremesinghe was the front-runner but now the outcome is much more uncertain," said political scientist Jayadeva Uyangoda.

"The balance of parliament power has shifted away from him. The outcome is dependent on how much control the Rajapaksas have ... over their party members."

Sri Lanka's parliament in 1993 unanimously chose D.B. Wijetunga to finish the tenure of assassinated President Ranasinghe Premadasa. This time three candidates are in the fray to complete Rajapaksa's term, scheduled to end in 2024.

"It will be marked as a new experience in the parliamentary history of this country," a statement from the communication chief of parliament said, laying out the procedure.

A candidate receiving more than one-third of the valid votes cast will be declared elected. If no candidate reaches the mark, the one with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the competition and preferences of lawmakers taken into account to eventually arrive at a winner.

Whatever the process, protesters are clear they want Wickremesinghe gone. Wickremesinghe, for his part, imposed a state of emergency on Monday, giving him more powers to launch a crackdown should he feel the need.

"We are protesting again Ranil. He is a corrupted man," said Duminda Nagamuwa, who organised protests in Colombo after the nominations were finalised.

"If Ranil comes (into power), we cannot have stability."

(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Your Daily CatScope for July 19, 2022

    While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.

  • Your Daily FinanceScope for July 18, 2022

    The best things in life are free, but we could all use some extra cash. Let us lead you to the land of green with our daily finance horoscope!

  • The Sky Today, July 18, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for July 19, 2022

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • Hello, Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading Is Here

    Read your weekly tarot card horoscope by zodiac sign for the week of July 18, 2022.

  • What Merrick Garland's 'election year' memo actually means for investigating Donald Trump

    Rachel Maddow stirred up Trump critics over a new Justice Department memo, but the guidance would not prevent a case against the former president.

  • Kim Reynolds' lead widens over Deidre DeJear in governor’s race, Iowa Poll shows

    Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval with Iowans has risen to over 50%, as she leads Deidre DeJear in the governor's race, the latest Iowa Poll shows.

  • Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection of demand to revoke reporting awards

    Former President Trump on Monday cast the Pulitzer Prize board’s rejection of his demand to revoke awards given to The New York Times and The Washington Post as “running cover” for “the biggest reporting failure in modern history.” The board earlier Monday said it would not fulfill multiple requests by Trump to rescind awards to…

  • The 18 House Republicans who voted against a resolution to support Finland, Sweden joining NATO

    More than a dozen House Republicans voted against a resolution on Monday that expressed support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The House passed the measure, which had bipartisan sponsorship, in a 394-18 vote, with all the opposition coming from the Republican Party. Two Democrats and 17 Republicans did not vote. Eighteen House Republicans objected…

  • Herschel Walker is pushing away voters the way he once did tacklers

    Herschel Walker primary voters want a do-over.

  • Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump White House aide testifying to Jan. 6 panel?

    Sarah Matthews is set to testify at Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, according to Monday evening reports. Matthews, who served as the former deputy press secretary in the Trump administration, resigned hours after the insurrection at the Capitol, where a pro-Trump mob sought to stop Congress…

  • Race to replace Boris Johnson down to final 3 contenders

    The fractious race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister entered an unpredictable endgame Tuesday as three candidates for Conservative Party leader were left battling for the two spots in a run-off vote. Kemi Badenoch, a previously little-known lawmaker who has become a rising star of the party’s right wing, was eliminated from the contest after receiving the fewest votes from Conservative lawmakers in their fourth round of voting. After the latest vote knocked Badenoch out, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak led the shrinking field of candidates and had all but secured his place in the final pair.

  • Ex-Trump Doc Ronny Jackson Shoots Himself in Foot With Ill-Timed Video on Guns

    Ronny Jackson/TwitterIn the latest addition to the pantheon of tough-guy gun-toting GOP grandstanding videos, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) spoke up in defense of gun rights on Monday in a clip of him wielding two assault rifles—one of which was aimed at his own right foot.“I have a message for the Biden administration,” Jackson, the former physician to President Donald Trump, said in his video shared on Twitter, which racked up over a million views in under 24 hours. “If you’re thinking about takin

  • Joe Rogan calls Trump an 'existential threat to democracy' and a 'man baby' on drugs

    Rogan and guest Tom Segura mocked Trump for not reading his intelligence briefings and speculated about his drug use in a recent podcast episode.

  • DOJ Says Probe of Trump’s Jan. 6 Role Will Continue If He Declares 2024 Run

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department’s investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results won’t be deterred if the former president declares his intention to run again, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGhana Declares First Marburg Vi

  • Bill de Blasio drops out of House race, says he's done with electoral politics

    Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday he’s leaving electoral politics as he dropped out of a race for Congress. "I’ve listened really carefully to people and it’s clear to me that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option and I respect that," de Blasio said in a video message posted to Twitter. De Blasio declared his candidacy in New York’s 10th Congressional District in late May after the state’s political scene was upended by a newly drawn map.

  • Rishi Sunak could become ‘the new Ken Clarke’ if Tory leadership slips through his fingers

    Supporters of Rishi Sunak fear he is about to become “the new Ken Clarke” in the Tory leadership race, by winning the backing of MPs but losing in the ballot of party members.

  • Democrats boosted a MAGA longshot in the Pa. gov’s race. Now he’s got a real shot at winning.

    State Republicans are coalescing behind Doug Mastriano, despite his perceived shortcomings as a candidate in the pivotal swing state.

  • Russia Says It’s Losing Because Ukraine Has Experimental Mutant Troops Created in Secret Biolabs

    MIGUEL MEDINANearly five months into its senseless war against Ukraine, Russia has concocted a wild new explanation for why the Kremlin’s plans for a quick takeover fell apart so spectacularly—because Ukrainian troops were turned into superhuman killing machines during “secret experiments” in American-run biolabs, of course.Never mind the myriad reports of Russian troops refusing to fight by the thousands, sabotaging their own shoddy equipment and even deliberately wounding themselves to abandon

  • 'Miss Frijoles' attack roils Latino-heavy congressional race in Texas

    A Texas blogger paid by Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's campaign is attacking GOP Rep. Mayra Flores as “Miss Frijoles” and a "cotton-pickin' liar," prompting Democratic denunciations.