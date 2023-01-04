Sri Lanka country profile

Map of Sri Lanka

Lying off the southern tip of India, the tropical island of Sri Lanka has attracted visitors for centuries with its natural beauty.

But it has been scarred by a long and bitter civil war arising out of ethnic tensions between the majority Sinhalese and the Tamil minority in the north and east.

After more than 25 years of violence the conflict ended in May 2009, when government forces seized the last area controlled by Tamil Tiger rebels. But recriminations over abuses by both sides continue.

The island fell under Portuguese and Dutch influence after the 16th century. It gained independence in 1948, after nearly 150 years of British rule.

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA: FACTS

Capital: Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte (legislative) Colombo (executive and judicial)

Area: 65,610 sq km

Population: 22.1 million

Languages: Sinhala, Tamil, plus English

Life expectancy: 73 years (men) 80 years (women)

LEADER

President: Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

The 73-year-old former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister again in May 2022, this time by his sometime political rival President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The president hoped the appointment of the veteran politicians would help stabilise the economy and end mass anti-government protests, but Mr Rajapaksa was forced to leave the country two months later and parliament chose Mr Wickremesinghe as his successor.

The new president faces the task of negotiating international financial assistance to help the country out of a serious economic crisis, as well as restoring public order.

MEDIA

Man reading Tamil language paper

Sri Lanka's media divide along language and ethnic lines.

Many of the major press and broadcasting outlets are state-owned.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Sri Lanka's history:

1505 - Portuguese arrive in Colombo, marking beginning of European interest.

1833 - Whole island united under one British administration as Ceylon.

1948 - Ceylon gains full independence.

1949 - Indian Tamil plantation workers disenfranchised, the start of a wave of Sinhalese nationalism which alienates the Tamil minority.

1972 - Ceylon changes its name to Sri Lanka.

1976 - Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) founded to fight for Tamil rights.

1983 - Start of civil war.

2009 - LTTE defeated, ending the war thought to have killed 70,000-80,000 people.

2019 April - Jihadist suicide bombers attack churches and hotels on Easter Sunday, killing more than 350 people.

2022 July - Protesters force President Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of office during an economic crisis.