Sri Lanka’s Debt Crisis Lingers as Foreign-Currency Reserves Slip

Anusha Ondaatjie and Lilian Karunungan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka is effectively devaluing its currency as its foreign reserves dwindle, potentially accelerating the worst inflation surge in Asia as the nation struggles to service its debt and pay for imports.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said in a statement late Monday that “greater flexibility in the exchange rate will be allowed to the markets with immediate effect.” The central bank also said it’s “of the view” that transactions would be capped at 230 rupees per dollar, about 12% below the current market level of 201.49 rupees.

The decision comes as the government of Gotabaya Rajapaksa grapples with a spiraling economic crisis, as its foreign currency reserves shrink and after consumer prices accelerated 15% last month, the fastest on record.

The island nation’s debt load, which the International Monetary Fund has said is “unsustainable,” is becoming increasingly difficult to manage as it also struggles to pay for imports of fuel and other necessities, leading to power cuts and other shortages.

Speculation began growing recently that the central bank wouldn’t be able to defend the currency as its reserves shrank. Economists at Standard Chartered Plc had seen the rupee tumbling to 230 per dollar by the end of June as the central bank ran low on dollars.

The local currency has traded in a relatively tight band of 201 to 203 per dollar since October, a range central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last month called “fair” for all stakeholders.

Shortly before the currency announcement Monday, the central bank said foreign-exchange holdings dropped to $2.31 billion in February, the lowest since November 2021, from $2.36 billion a month earlier.

The government has so far relied on bilateral loans to bolster its finances, including from China and India, while shunning an IMF bailout.

Debt Payments

A depleting foreign exchange pile heightens risks the country may have difficulties meeting its next overseas debt repayment in July.

Sri Lanka’s dollar bond that matures in April 2023 was up about 0.5 cents on the dollar at 43.3 cents as of 8:30 a.m. Hong Kong time on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The price had fallen 4.6 cents on Monday, the biggest decline since April 2020, the data show.

The central bank last week raised borrowing costs for a second meeting, and urged the government to provide economic support by undertaking measures such as discouraging non-urgent imports and increasing fuel costs.

Sri Lanka’s dollar-denominated debt repayments due this year total more than $6 billion, including a sovereign bond of $1 billion maturing in July.

The central bank on Monday also said it will “continue to closely monitor the developments in the domestic foreign exchange market and make appropriate policy adjustments accordingly.”

(Updates with details throughout, bond prices in tenth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka to allow rupee to weaken to 230 per dollar

    Sri Lanka's central bank on Monday set an exchange rate limit of 230 rupees to the dollar, effectively allowing a currency depreciation it hopes will attract investment and remittances to help ease the worst financial crisis in years. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) had been criticised by economists and analysts for maintaining an unofficial dollar peg since October at 200-203 rupees. The depreciation is expected to encourage remittances, a major source of foreign exchange in Sri Lanka, which dropped to a 10-year low of $5.49 billion in 2021.

  • Modi's BJP set to retain India's most populous state after vote - opinion polls

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is expected to retain control of India's most populous state after a month-long voting process ended on Monday, according to opinion polls which have a mixed record in the country. Holding onto Uttar Pradesh would give a huge boost to Modi's hopes of winning a third straight term office in the 2024 general election and bolster his image as the most popular politician in the country in decades. His Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are expected to win anywhere between 211 to 277 seats out of 403 in the state, a comfortable majority, according to four polls carried out for new channels.

  • Oil Spike Upends Strategies as Traders Plot Era of Costly Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging oil prices are forcing investors to rethink their strategies to factor in the potential for a prolonged period of sky-high energy costs.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsA sustain

  • Saudi Exchange to Allow Single-Stock Futures From Next Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will start futures trading on single stocks in the second quarter of this year, the head of the Tadawul stock exchange said, as the Middle East’s largest bourse moves to boost liquidity.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $1

  • Gaming-Focused Venture Firm Griffin Raises $750 Million Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Griffin Gaming Partners says that it has closed a new $750 million venture fund. Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Supply Crisis FearsThe firm, based in Los Angeles and San Francisco, focuses exclusively on g

  • How Does Inflation Affect the Exchange Rate Between Two Nations?

    Countries attempt to balance interest rates and inflation, but the interrelationship between the two is complex and can influence exchange rates.

  • Markets functioning well, but war and sanctions add strains-U.S. Treasury official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Financial markets have functioned well since Russia invaded Ukraine and the West hit Moscow with crippling sanctions, but markets are showing some signs of strain, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang said on Monday. Liang said in remarks to an Institute of International Bankers conference that strains are showing up in wider bid-ask spreads and slightly higher term unsecured funding costs. Wall Street stocks fell sharply on Monday as the prospect of a U.S. ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring to their highest levels since 2008.

  • Why IonQ Stock Skyrocketed 39.7% Last Month

    Shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) gained 39.7% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock soared following news that the quantum-computing company had made a new breakthrough stemming from its partnership with Duke University. IonQ published a press release on Feb. 10 announcing that it had invented a new quantum computing operation in conjunction with the Duke Quantum Center.

  • U.K. House Prices Surge at Strongest Annual Pace Since 2007

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsU.K. house prices surged at the fastest annual pace since before the global financial crisis, but a mounting squeeze on household finances is expected to

  • Indians stock up cooking oil, fuel, fearing shortages amid Ukraine war

    Indians are stocking up vegetable oil and fuel, fearing that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may cause an edible oil shortage, while a rally in global crude oil prices may lead New Delhi to aggressively raise fuel prices as elections conclude in key states. A more than 20% jump in edible oil prices in less than a month and fake viral messages regarding shortages on social media have triggered panic buying in India, which fulfils more than two-thirds of its cooking oil demand through imports. India imports more than 90% of its sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine, though sunflower oil accounts for about 14% of its total edible oil imports.

  • Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

    The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News' Peter Doocy With Facts: 'I Know That Can Be Inconvenient'

    The reporter tries to blame rising gas prices on the Biden administration rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • An exiled oligarch who spent almost a decade in a Russian prison predicts the Ukraine war will end Putin's regime

    "I'm convinced that Putin hasn't got much time left," Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who was once the richest man in Russia, told CNN.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • Investors should sell any stock-market rally over the next 8 weeks as Fed tightening and soaring energy prices pose huge risks, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

    A host of risk factors is converging on the stock market, and investors should sell into any relief rally, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Computer and Technology Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.

  • ‘Let me give you the facts’: Psaki pushes back on Fox News reporter’s questions about rising gas prices

    ‘Let me give you the facts here — I know that can be inconvenient, but I think they're important in this moment’

  • William Barr hits back at Trump's 'childish' letter: 'He immediately throws a tantrum and attacks'

    "It's par for the course," Barr said of Trump. "When he's told something he doesn't want to hear, he immediately throws a tantrum."