Sri Lanka’s Dollar Bonds Lead EM Peers on IMF Deal Reports

Muneeza Naqvi and Karl Lester M. Yap
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s bonds are leading gains in emerging markets after reports that the debt-ridden nation has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund for an emergency loan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Securities due March 2030 rose as many as 3.4 cents to 34.37 cents on the dollar, posting a second day of gains. The Reuters report, which cited four unidentified people with direct knowledge of the matter, gave few other details on the talks between President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government and the IMF.

The nation’s central bank governor and finance secretary didn’t respond to phone calls seeking comment. The IMF team in the country said discussions were ongoing. “We plan to conclude the mission and issue a press release on Thursday,” the visiting team said in a statement.

“Expectations regarding the timeline for an IMF agreement and a restructuring of the country’s debt were quite pessimistic and Sri Lanka is definitely moving forward faster,” said Guillermo Guerrero, a strategist at EMFI Group Limited. “All in all, the rally so far is appropriate and we wait for developments on the restructuring front for further upward movement.”

Sri Lanka is seeking as much as $3 billion from the IMF as it deals with its worst economic crisis since independence. The country on Tuesday raised tax rates and announced reforms in its interim budget.

“The island nation will increase value-added tax to 15% from the current 12% starting Sept. 1,” Wickremesinghe said in his budget speech. “The amended budget will help in economic recovery.”

Wickremesinghe said talks with the IMF were successful and in their final stages, adding that Sri Lanka plans to formulate a new public finance management law and set up nation debt management agency to improve its fiscal health.

Dwindling foreign-exchange reserves, crippling shortages of essential items and Asia’s fastest inflation has hurt the $81 billion economy. The nation’s forex stockpile stood at $1.82 billion in July, while its headline inflation surged to a record 60.8% in the same month.

Besides the IMF, Sri Lanka is tapping India, Japan and China for bridge financing.

(Updates with bond moves in first and second paragraphs, adds analyst’s quote in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked for denouncing college grads as lazy basket weavers who contribute nothing to society

    ‘The GOP decision to openly insult the tens of millions of Americans with student loan debt strikes me as an odd choice’

  • Sri Lanka in 'final stage' of IMF talks; budget deficit widens

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Crisis-hit Sri Lanka unveiled fresh measures on Tuesday in an interim budget aimed at clinching a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund, talks for which, the president said, had reached the "final stage". Unveiling the measures in parliament, President Ranil Wickremesinghe added that the government would aim to rein in inflation and introduce legislation to bolster central bank independence. Wickremesinghe, who took over as president last month, is pushing to adopt fiscal consolidation measures agreed with the IMF.

  • Stock picking hedge funds poised for worst performance in 10 years

    Hedge funds that actively buy and sell stocks are set for their worst performance in 10 years, based on new data from Preqin, suggesting that the tide may be turning against stock picking strategies. Globally, funds that buy and sell stocks have seen their cumulative returns drop 12.24% in the 12 months ending July 31, investment data provider Preqin said. Year to date cumulative returns for 2022 were down 11.42%.

  • Abrdn Exits FTSE 100 in Fresh Blow to British Money Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- Abrdn Plc dropped out of the UK’s top stock index, compounding the woes facing the firm formed five years ago from the merger of two of the biggest names in British fund management.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysThe Edinburgh-based manager of more than £500 bi

  • Snap to lay off 20% of staff in major restructuring, CEO says

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a letter Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sent to employees confirming a restructuring and hiring slowdown.

  • Truss’s Policies Pose a Risk for UK Assets, Warns Former BOE Chief Economist

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysFormer Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said investors are starting to see UK assets as more risky because of the signals coming from Liz Truss’s supporters about plans to cut taxes and raise spending.Bean said invest

  • Sri Lanka's president says IMF talks nearing successful end

    Sri Lanka’s president said Tuesday that his bankrupt country's talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package have successfully reached final stages as he presented an amended budget that seeks to tame inflation and hike taxes. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister, said in a speech in Parliament that his government will soon start negotiating debt restructuring with countries that provide loans to Sri Lanka. Declaring that Sri Lanka is on the "correct course in the short term for recovery,” Wickremesinghe warned the country must prepare for at least 25 years of a national economic policy, staring with the 2023 budget.

  • Beto O'Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness

    Democrat Beto O'Rourke said Wednesday that he will resume campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule last weekend and canceling events because of an unspecified bacterial infection. O'Rourke said he will return to the road Friday in Laredo and continue with events throughout the weekend along the Texas-Mexico border in his underdog challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke returned home to El Paso last week after seeking treatment at a San Antonio hospital and receiving antibiotics.

  • Rishi Sunak: Former chancellor bidding for top job

    A former finance analyst, Rishi Sunak's leadership bid has focused on his handling of the economy.

  • Europe Braces for Rationing Risks in Russian Gas Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe faces the risk of blackouts, rationing and a severe recession if Russia further slashes gas deliveries, and the next reality check is at hand. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bears Hallmarks of Close-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysA three-day halt of the Nord Stream pipeline -- a key source of natural gas for

  • Volkswagen to trim executive board to nine members in bid to sharpen focus - sources

    Volkswagen's supervisory board agreed on Tuesday evening to remove two seats from the carmaker's 12-person management board, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding that a decision was not yet finalised. The news comes a day ahead of a planned leadership change at Europe's largest carmaker that will see Porsche AG Chief Executive Oliver Blume also taking over as Volkswagen CEO from Herbert Diess. The move signals a sharper focus under Blume's leadership following Diess' turbulent four-year tenure that saw the board swell to its current level.

  • India's economy grows at fastest pace in a year, slowdown expected

    India's economy grew 13.5% in the April-to-June quarter, its fastest pace in a year, though economists said growth is likely to lose momentum in coming quarters as higher interest rates cool economic activity. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its benchmark repo rate by 140 basis points since May, including 50 basis points this month, while warning about the impact of a global slowdown on domestic growth prospects. The June quarter's annual growth, driven by manufacturing and services, such as accommodation and travel and rebounding from pandemic curbs, came in below a 15.2% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, but well above 4.1% growth in the previous quarter.

  • Singapore sees the rise of million-dollar public housing

    Hundreds of public housing apartments in Singapore, one of the world's most expensive cities, are being sold for over one million Singapore dollars ($716,000) as COVID-related construction delays create a shortage of new units. The Southeast Asian city-state's public housing system – which sells government-built apartment units directly to citizens on a 99-year lease - has led to over 80% of Singaporeans owning their homes, one of the world's highest rates. As ownership is transferable to both citizens and permanent residents after five years, a resale market has emerged.

  • Inflation-Scarred Consumers Fire Up Turkey’s Economy by Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bears Hallmarks of Close-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysTurkey’s economy lurched forward at a faster rate than expected, as the highest inflation in 24 years prompted consumers to bring forward purchases in anticipation of steeper prices ahead.Gross domestic product rose an annual 7.6%

  • Independent Director Ronny Lancaster Just Bought 91% More Shares In OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

    Potential OraSure Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSUR ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Ronny...

  • Pantera Capital COO Samir Shah Leaves the Crypto Venture Capital Firm After Two Months

    Pantera Capital Chief Operating Officer Samir Shah has left the cryptocurrency-focused investment firm after barely two months, his LinkedIn profile shows.

  • On this day in history, August 31, 1966, Harrier Jump Jet makes first flight

    The Harrier Jump Jet made its first flight on this day in history, August 31, 1966. The warplane is known for its ability to take off vertically and hover like a helicopter.

  • Snap Stock Tumbles as Report Says Snapchat Parent Laying Off 20% of Employees

    Growing competition from TikTok, privacy changes from Apple, and cutbacks from advertisers have hurt Snap, a onetime social media star.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

    After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]

  • ‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’

    The host railed against the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago search