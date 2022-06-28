Sri Lanka Economy Shrinks Amid Political Chaos, Inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anusha Ondaatjie
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Former Prime minister of Sri Lanka
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sri Lanka’s economy fell back into contraction last quarter as the country battled its worst economic problems since independence, with emergency aid to stabilize the island nation proving elusive.

Gross domestic product declined 1.6% in the quarter ended March from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement on Tuesday. That’s shallower than a 3.6% contraction seen by economists in a Bloomberg survey and compares with a revised 2% expansion in the previous quarter.

The department attributed the decline to the “adverse effects” of inflation, foreign exchange devaluation and dollar deficit.

The contraction likely marks the beginning of a painful and long recession for the country, whose Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last week said the economy had “completely collapsed.” The crisis follows years of debt-fueled growth and populist fiscal policies, with the Covid-19 pandemic’s hit to the dollar-earning tourism industry serving as the last straw.

Absence of foreign exchange to pay for imports of food to fuel led to red-hot inflation, the fastest in Asia, triggering protests against the government led by the Rajapaksa clan that eventually led to the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa as premier. While the months-long protests hurt business activity in parts of the country, the government on Monday imposed new curbs, which includes a call to residents to stay home until July 10 to conserve fuel.

That will depress activity further, while raising the risk of more unrest given lingering shortages of essential goods.

“The key will be how we weather the storm,” said Sanjeewa Fernando, a strategist at CT CLSA Securities Pvt. “Unless the fuel crisis especially is resolved soon, I don’t see a turnaround.”

Sri Lanka is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for aid to tide over the crisis, with at least $6 billion needed in the coming months to prop up reserves, pay for ballooning import bills and stabilize the local currency. The central bank has raised interest rates by 800 basis points since the beginning of the year to combat price gains that touched 39%.

Other details from the GDP report include:

  • For the first quarter, the services sector grew 0.7% from a year earlier

  • Industrial production slipped 4.7% amid restrictions imposed on fuel imports

  • Agriculture output contracted 6.8%, as a shortage of chemical fertilizers had a severe impact on production, especially that of rice -- the country’s staple food crop: statistics department

(Updates with statistics department comments in the third paragraph and analyst comment in the seventh.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • France’s Public Finances Are at ‘Alert Level,’ Le Maire Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesFrance’s public finances have reached an “alert level

  • Sri Lanka struggling to secure fresh fuel supplies - minister

    Sri Lanka is struggling to secure fresh fuel supplies, a top government minister said on Sunday, as the crisis-hit country of 22 million people is down to just 15,000 tons of petrol and diesel to keep essential services running in the coming days. The island is wilting under its worst financial crisis in seven decades with foreign exchange reserves at record lows leaving it scrambling to pay for essential imports including fuel, food and medicine. In the past two months Sri Lanka largely recieved fuel via a $500 million Indian credit line, which ran out in mid-June.

  • Oil Extends Gains as Futures Market Signals Clamor for Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day with global output threats compounding already red-hot markets for physical supplies and as broader financial sentiment improved.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk No

  • Cash-starved Sri Lanka to end fuel duopoly to ease shortages

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka will allow companies from oil-producing countries to import and sell fuel, the power and energy minister said on Tuesday, ending a duopoly as it tries to overcome a shortage of petrol and diesel that is exacerbating an economic crisis. The Cabinet decision came as the minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, headed to Qatar and a ministerial colleague was due to arrive in Russia on Sunday for talks on energy deals. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since its independence, with foreign exchange reserves at a record low of $1.92 billion, according to the Central Bank, though analysts estimate a lower level of useable funds.

  • Libya Says It May Suspend Oil Exports From Key Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Libya’s state oil company said it may suspend exports from the Gulf of Sirte, which contains many of the OPEC member’s main ports, in the next three days amid a worsening political crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs th

  • GSK’s £40 Billion Consumer Arm Picks Citi, UBS as Brokers

    (Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc’s consumer health arm has picked corporate brokers ahead of its planned spinoff on the London Stock Exchange, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon M

  • SAS strike looms as pilot wage talks hit crunch time

    Scandinavian airline SAS began last-ditch wage talks with pilots on Tuesday, negotiators said, hoping to avert a major strike after midnight that could paralyse much of the embattled carrier's operations. The labour strife is the latest across Europe's aviation sector as millions of workers struggle with rising costs of living, prompting trade unions to demand higher wage increases and stage walkouts and disrupting travel. Already struggling with too much debt and sluggish demand for business travel following the pandemic, a strike could further hamper SAS's plans to restructure its business and raise cash from investors.

  • EY to pay $100 million to settle U.S. charges of staff cheating on accountant exams

    Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young will pay $100 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges that its auditors cheated on certified public accounting (CPA) exams and that it misled the agency's investigators. The London-based auditor admitted to the charges, the regulator said, and agreed to pay what the SEC said is its largest fine against an auditor. EY has also agreed to "undertake extensive remedial measures to fix the firms ethical issues," the SEC said.

  • Stocks Higher, Bank Dividends, Nike, Playtika And Occidental- Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher on global growth bets; Morgan Stanley leads bank gains after dividend boost; Nike slides as margin pressures offset Q4 earnings beat; Playtika shares surge on report of Joffre Capital interest and Occidental shares jump as Buffett adds more to stake

  • Investors yank US$453 mln from Bitcoin: report

    Investors withdrew US$423 million in funds from digital assets last week, the largest such weekly outflow on record, according to exchange data tracked by CoinShares. See related article: Crypto winter ushers in account freezes as platforms feel the chill Fast facts The outflows were almost entirely from Bitcoin (BTC), which experienced a net withdrawal of […]

  • 23 million Californians to get 'inflation relief' payments after budget deal struck, state leaders say

    Millions of California taxpayers will get “inflation relief” tax rebate payments after lawmakers have reached an agreement on the framework of the 2022-23 budget. The deal also suspends the state's sales tax on diesel. “The centerpiece of the agreement, a $17 billion inflation relief package, will offer tax refunds to millions of working Californians," said a joint statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon on Sunday night.

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate ‘Appalled’ When Fox News Host Mentions Drag Queen Story

    Fox NewsKari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, was far from happy on Monday when Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked her about a report that linked her to drag queens.The interview, which was fairly tame on Baier’s end, began with Lake falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “fraudulent” and that President Joe Biden is “illegitimate.” Baier responded by playing a tape of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee last week that the ele

  • Donald Trump Jr. suggested Roe v. Wade was overturned as a direct result of Obama making fun of his father in 2011

    Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme suggesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a domino effect result of Obama mocking his father.

  • Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores says Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'pushed’ her daughter during photo op

    Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores took to Twitter to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo op at her swearing-in ceremony last week.

  • Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

    Paramount+According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commen

  • Former Meadows aide to testify in surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing

    Capitol riot investigators, citing "recently obtained evidence," changed course after deciding to pause their public events until July.

  • How much do I get from California's $9.5-billion gas tax relief plan? When will I get it?

    What will I get from California's $9.5 billion gas tax relief plan? What you need to know

  • The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

    40 US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates following Kavanaugh's confirmation, including 27 where GOP candidates were previously leading in the polls.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Calls Out Clarence Thomas for Targeting Birth Control and LGBTQ Rights, Not Interracial Marriage: ‘Hypocrisy’

    The 'Morning Joe' co-host blasts the Supreme Court justice: "I saw that as being so typical of these so-called 'pro-life' Republicans"