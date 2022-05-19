  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sri Lanka Enters Default, Warns Inflation May Surge to 40%

Lilian Karunungan and Amelia Pollard
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nandalal Weerasinghe
    Sri Lankan banker

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the government struggles to halt an economic meltdown that prompted mass protests and a political crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Policy makers had flagged to creditors that the nation wouldn’t be able to make payments until the debt is restructured, and is therefore in pre-emptive default, central bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said at a briefing Thursday. The coupon payments, originally due April 18, were worth $78 million combined on notes maturing 2023 and 2028, with a 30-day grace period that expired on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Missed $78M Bond Coupon, $105M China Payment April 18

Sri Lanka has been mired in turmoil amid surging inflation -- which Weerasinghe sees accelerating to 40% in coming months -- a plummeting currency and an economic crisis that has left the country short of the hard currency it needs to import food and fuel. Public anger has boiled over into violent protests and led the government to announce last month it would halt payments on its $12.6 billion pile of foreign debt to preserve cash for essential goods.

That marks the nation’s first sovereign debt default since it gained independence from Britain in 1948. Its bonds are among the worst performers in the world this year and trade deep in distressed territory, with holders bracing for losses approaching 60 cents on the dollar.

Many of Sri Lanka’s bonds have so-called cross-default clauses, which drag all the outstanding dollar debt into default if there’s a missed payment in a single bond. On the debt due in 2023 and 2028, the clause is triggered if any payment that exceeds $25 million is not met. The country was already declared in selective default by S&P Global Ratings in late April.

Sri Lanka is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout and needs to negotiate a debt restructuring with creditors. The country has previously said it needs between $3 billion and $4 billion this year to pull itself out of crisis.

“It’s not a surprise,” said Guido Chamorro, the co-head of emerging-market hard-currency debt at Pictet Asset Management, which holds Sri Lankan bonds. “It was well flagged and mostly priced with most bonds priced in the high 30s.”

Tighter global credit brought about by a litany of factors -- Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, soaring commodity costs, the war in Ukraine -- have had a devastating effect on the low-income country, which is the biggest sovereign issuer of junk dollar bonds in Asia. And all that’s after the pandemic reduced tourism earnings by more than three quarters.

Weerasinghe said on Thursday that he’d like to see a Finance Minister appointed to sign off on any aid agreements. However, the political situation has improved with the appointment of a Prime Minister and Weerasinghe said that gives him comfort to continue in his job. Last week he had threatened to quit if political stability doesn’t return soon.

“With prime minister and cabinet in place, and parliament in session, Sri Lanka is in a better place and seems to be going in the right direction,” Weerasinghe said. This is perhaps the best time to invest in Sri Lanka as we offer an attractive rate of return, he added.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Wednesday turned overweight on Sri Lanka’s dollar bonds, saying recent events point toward political stability, which could pave the way for discussions with the IMF and debt restructuring talks.

The restructuring could take about six months, though the situation makes it difficult to predict timelines accurately, Weerasinghe said. He added that recommendations for legal advisers for the restructuring will be placed before cabinet soon. The IMF could also put out a statement Friday as the mission nears an end, Weerasinghe said.

Sri Lanka’s bonds were mixed on Thursday but higher than their record lows reached last week, suggesting traders expect better recovery values. Dollar bonds due in 2030 were indicated 0.28 cents lower at 38.39 cents on the dollar and notes due in July were 0.22 cents higher at 42.78 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Colombo All-Share Index slumped more than 3% amid a global equity selloff.

“Defaults are not the end, they can signal a new beginning,” said Chamorro. “Now the hard work begins.”

(Updates with details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China seen lowering lending benchmark LPR to support economy:Reuters Poll

    China is expected to cut benchmark lending rates at its monthly fixing on Friday, a second reduction this year, a Reuters survey showed, as it seeks to prop up credit demand to cushion an economic slowdown due to COVID-19 disruptions. The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charges their best clients, is set on the 20th of each month, when 18 designated commercial banks submit their proposed rates to the People's Bank of China. Eighteen traders and analysts, or 64% of 28 participants, in the Reuters snap poll predicted a reduction in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor.

  • Worst of Treasuries Rout Is Over For Now, JPMorgan Asset Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst of the selloff bulldozing the world’s biggest bond market is likely over for now, according to JPMorgan Asset Management. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceThat’s the view of Seamus Mac Gorain

  • Sri Lanka Enters Default and Warns of Surge in Inflation

    Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the nation missed grace period payments on bonds worth $78 million. Anna Edwards and Marc Cudmore have more on Bloomberg Television.

  • J.P.Morgan downgrades India's IT sector as pandemic boom fades

    The $194-billion sector whose software services helped businesses adopt to pandemic-era practices of online shopping and remote working is facing a demand slowdown this year as employees return to offices and the Russia-Ukraine war weighs on spending from clients in Europe. It lowered Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's top IT exporter, to "underweight" rating from "neutral" but stayed "overweight" on rival Infosys.

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act for baby formula shortage

    President Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden to Meet Finnish, Swedish Leaders on NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to meet on Thursday with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the White House to discuss the Nordic nations’ NATO bids. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Clos

  • Ex-Walmart Employee Warns This is the One Question to Never Ask

    If you shop at Walmart, chances are you've interacted with someone who works there. In the U.S. alone, Walmart employs nearly 1.6 million associates who oversee operations, man the registers, stock shelves, and perform managerial duties, among other responsibilities. Customer care is key for many big retailers, including Walmart, which lists "Service to the Customer" as one of its foundational beliefs. But according to one former Walmart employee, there is one thing you should avoid asking certa

  • Militant attacks hurt Pakistan relations with Afghan Taliban

    Faced with rising violence, Pakistan is taking a tougher line to pressure Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to crack down on militants hiding on their soil, but so far the Taliban remain reluctant to take action — trying instead to broker a peace. Last month came a sharp deterioration in relations between the two neighbors when Pakistan carried out airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan. Pakistan never confirmed the April 17 strikes, but two days later its Foreign Ministry issued a sharp warning to the Taliban not to shelter militants.

  • Zoo tries to cool off animals in Pakistan heatwave

    A zoo in Pakistan's city of Rawalpindi has declared a "heatwave emergency" as temperatures soar in the South Asian nation. Caretakers rush to install air coolers and give ice blocks to the animals to help them battle the scorching sun.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Got Socked in the Mouth Today

    Stocks and cryptocurrencies were strongly out of favor with investors on Wednesday. In what hardly qualifies as a surprise, investors traded Coinbase down mercilessly, and its share price closed more than 9% lower on the day. If cyptocurrencies as a general asset class are getting the cold shoulder from investors, you can bet your bottom Bitcoin that Coinbase is taking a hit, too.

  • Sri Lanka: Why is the country in an economic crisis?

    Sri Lanka's new prime minister has announced measures to try to tackle the economic crisis.

  • Pakistan opens talks with IMF seeking more cash to aid economy

    Pakistan opened long-delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday, seeking the release of more funds from a $6 billion rescue package agreed in 2019 to help shore up the South Asian nation's battered economy. Pakistan has already asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of its $6 billion programme, with foreign reserves falling as low as $10.3 billion so that they cover less than two months of imports, a widening current account deficit, surging inflation and a plunging currency. "Talks with the IMF mission started today," the Finance Ministry said in a statement, adding that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the acting central bank governor would join the talks virtually.

  • Stocks Rout Deepens as Economy Concerns Pile Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout that erased $1.5 trillion of market value from US equities yesterday deepened on Thursday, with European shares tumbling and American index futures signaling more losses ahead amid growing concern that high inflation is cutting into corporate performance.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% stake

  • Analysis-Crypto crash leaves El Salvador with no easy exit from worsening crisis

    El Salvador's big bet on bitcoin, which the Central American nation has been buying since September, has soured in recent weeks as a cryptocurrency rout shaved over a third of the value of the government's holdings, Reuters calculations show. Under populist President Nayib Bukele, a vocal cheerleader for the currency, El Salvador went all-in on bitcoin, not just becoming the world's first country to adopt it as a legal tender but also sketching out plans for a volcano-powered crypto mining hub and plans to issue the first sovereign bond linked to the coin. With global borrowing costs on the rise and a big debt repayment on the horizon, El Salvador has other fiscal headaches than the impact of the currency's swoon.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Netflix Rival In Q1, Sold Drug Stocks

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, while selling drug stocks.

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Stocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks posted the biggest daily drop in almost two years as investors assess the impact of higher prices on earnings and prospects for monetary policy tightening on economic growth. The dollar and Treasuries gained amid a pickup in haven bids.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling

  • Carousell, L Catterton SPAC Merger Talks End Amid Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Carousell Pte, a Singapore-based online classifieds marketplace operator, has recently ended talks to go public through a merger with blank-check company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. amid market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund

  • Tencent Revenue Misses Estimates and Profit Slumps 51%

    First-quarter revenue at Tencent was 135.5 billion yuan, missing analysts' forecasts of 141 billion yuan.