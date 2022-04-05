Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Quits After Just One Day, as Economic Crisis Worsens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anusha Ondaatjie
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan Army officer and politician

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new finance minister quit after one day in office as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced more calls from lawmakers to step down for mismanaging the economy, with soaring living costs triggering street protests that spiraled into a political storm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ali Sabry, who was sworn in on Monday and replaced the younger Rajapaksa brother Basil, would have been part of a team to oversee the nation’s debt recast -- key to obtaining support from the International Monetary Fund. No official reasons were immediately given for his resignation.

His departure is in keeping with the trend of government officials and politicians distancing themselves from the powerful Rajapaksa family in the face of growing public anger over a surge in inflation that is now Asia’s fastest.

Eleven parties within the ruling coalition said in parliament Tuesday that they would function as independent lawmakers, bringing the total to 30 members. Another 12 lawmakers from Rajapaksa’s SLPP party will also distance themselves from the government, putting a simple majority in the 225-seat legislature for the president’s coalition in doubt.

Opposition groups earlier rejected overtures from the president to join an interim government after the entire cabinet resigned following street protests by citizens. They want to see a change to the country’s constitution that will limit Rajapaksa’s wide-ranging executive powers, which include calling for elections mid-way through a five-year parliament term and appointing and firing government officials and judges.

“The time has come to change the executive presidency. Let us use this opportunity,” Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, said in parliament. “We won’t participate in musical chairs. We will come with the blessings of the people, not for power and privileges.”

Maithripala Sirisena of the SLFP, a former coalition component party, said that the 20th amendment to the constitution that gave Rajapaksa’s presidency sweeping powers needed to be abolished to restore democracy, adding that there was a “socio-economic and political crisis” in Sri Lanka.

Rajapaksa has shown no sign that he will step down from the presidency. The Daily Mirror reported that the president told senior party members that he was willing to hand over the government to whichever party or group that can cobble together a simple majority of 113 seats. Rajapaksa’s own SLPP party is counting on retaining his brother Mahinda as prime minister.

If the government doesn’t show the numbers, a proposal will be made for the parliament speaker to call for a debate on who should be the new prime minister, the newspaper said, without saying where it got the information from. There’s concern among the opposition leaders that the Rajapaksa family will interfere with plans to resolve the economic crisis.

Markets reflected the economic and political uncertainties with Sri Lanka’s 5.875% dollar bond maturing July falling about 2% to trade at 59 cents on the dollar, while the rupee declined 0.7% to 299 per dollar, extending its run as the world’s worst performer this year.

“The situation in Sri Lanka has become very challenging and the unease investors feel about the potential outcomes is reflected in the bond prices,” said Christopher Langner, head of investment strategy at First Abu Dhabi Bank in Dubai. “The extraordinary measures the country has been taking, from capital to import controls, over the past year suggest this was simmering and is now reaching a climax.”

Rajapaksa is hard-pressed to resolve an economic crisis that now impacts every element of life in the country. The interim cabinet just has three other ministers, including Foreign Minister G.L. Pieris. Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who had opposed aid from the multilateral lender, resigned Monday and P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, a central bank official formerly in charge of foreign-exchange management, will replace him from April 7.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Canada to invest C$2 billion on mineral strategy for EV battery supply chain

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's federal budget will include an investment of at least C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) for a strategy to accelerate the production and processing of critical minerals needed for the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain, two senior government sources said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, which is due to release its budget on Thursday, will make the investment to ramp up the extraction of processing of critical minerals including nickel, lithium, cobalt and magnesium, said the sources who are familiar with the matter but were not authorized to speak on the record.

  • Sri Lanka protesters demand president resign over dire economic crisis

    Sri Lankan demonstrators gather at Independence Memorial Hall and outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo on Monday, demanding his resignation over the country's worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines. --Duration: 00:47

  • Sri Lanka Names Former FX In-Charge as New Central Bank Governor

    (Bloomberg) -- P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, a career central banker, was appointed to head Sri Lanka’s monetary authority as the government seeks to pull the South Asian nation out of an economic tailspin, avoid a bond default and start aid talks with the International Monetary Fund. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Updat

  • Investment firm files demand for arbitration against Morgan Stanley - WSJ

    The investment bank is at the center of an investigation into whether Wall Street banks told favored clients about pending sales, known as block trades, that they were hired to carry out quietly, the report said on Monday. Disruptive Technology alleges that Morgan Stanley leaked information ahead of the fund's sale of more than $300 million of Palantir Technologies Inc's shares in February 2021, resulting in millions in damage, the report added. A spokesperson for FINRA declined to comment on the report, while Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

  • The Kenyan café that helps fight discrimination against deaf people

    Most waiters at one Kenyan café are deaf, so customers use sign language, mimes or gestures.

  • Roblox founder's pay jumps to $233 million on long-term stock awards

    Baszucki, who will not get any other direct compensation through 2027, will receive the award in parts over the years only if Roblox shares achieve certain milestones, the filing added. The so-called "Long-Term Performance Award" is a pay method followed by some companies, including Tesla Inc, as a way to retain top executives by tying their earnings to company performance. Roblox, which made it's market debut in March last year, posted an 83% rise in revenue, but a wider-than-expected 25 cents per share loss in the fourth quarter in February.

  • The Hidden War Tax Imposed by Russia’s Invasion

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine will drive serious economic dislocations in many countries. Leslie Lipschitz and Josh Felman write on how governments should respond.

  • Sri Lanka gets new finance minister, cenbank governor as unrest grows

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dropped his brother as finance minister and sought a new central bank governor on Monday, as crowds angry over the country's deepening economic crisis surrounded the homes of several lawmakers. The debt-laden country, run by Rajapaksa and members of his family since 2019, is struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a scarcity of foreign exchange, leading to hours-long power cuts and a shortage of essentials. Police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who gathered outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's private residence in Tangalle, in southern Sri Lanka.

  • Vietnam Police Detain Ex-Bamboo Air Chairman’s Aide in Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam police detained the aide to Bamboo Airways former Chairman Trinh Van Quyet as part of a widening probe in alleged stock manipulation at real estate developer FLC Group, which he founded.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus

  • UK shoppers turn to own-label food as inflation bites, research shows

    British shoppers are increasingly choosing own-label products to help counter surging inflation, according to research by NielsenIQ that showed overall supermarket spending down on a year ago when COVID lockdown measures were in place. Sales of branded grocery products fell by 5.1% in the four weeks to March 26, while sales of own-label, or private-label, products created for chain stores were down 1.9%, the market research company said. "As we leave behind the pandemic, it's clear that shoppers are re-evaluating what they spend," said Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ UK head of retailer and business insight.

  • Airbnb suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

    "Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus," the company said in a statement. "Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb."

  • India’s educated emigrants are proof of its brain-drain problem

    The educated youth unemployment crisis at home and better opportunities abroad are leading to brain drain.

  • Renault Considers Separating Electric Car Business, Finding Partner for Legacy Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA is exploring a possible breakup and initial public offering of its electric vehicle assets, according to analysts, a move that would transform the French automaker laid low by its ties to Russia. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Fin

  • A Watergate prosecutor says the 457-minute gap in Trump's White House call logs could be masking 'incalculably worse' behavior than Nixon's

    The "missing chunk" of White House call records from the day of the Capitol riot "certainly appears deliberate," wrote Jill Wine-Banks in an op-ed.

  • Exiled Russian oligarch says Putin went 'insane' after Ukrainians did not welcome his invasion and 'meet him with flowers' like he anticipated

    "It not only just angered him, I really think it drove him literally insane," Mikhail Khodorkovsky told CNN. "That's when he started bombing Kharkiv and Kyiv."

  • Senate panel tied 11-11 on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination, forcing an extra vote on her way to being confirmed to the Supreme Court

    The committee voted along party lines for Jackson's nomination, highlighting the partisan nature of the Supreme Court confirmation process.

  • Lindsey Graham says Republicans wouldn't have given Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a hearing if they controlled the Senate

    "If we were in charge, she would not have been before this committee," Graham, who voted to confirm her to current position last year, said.

  • Ukrainian Americans Protest California Church Talk By Putin Defender Tucker Carlson

    A megachurch hosted the Kremlin-positive Fox News host — just as horrifying images of murdered civilians in Ukraine emerged.

  • ‘Torture Room’ Discovered After Putin’s Killing Spree, Ukraine Says

    Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s OfficeThis story contains graphic descriptions and images.Ukrainian law enforcement officers have discovered a torture room in Bucha, just outside Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office.Russian forces have tortured and killed civilians inside the torture room, the office claimed.“Soldiers of the Russian Federation armed forces tortured unarmed civilians and then killed them,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a Facebook post about the allege

  • Capitol attack panel scores two big wins as it inches closer to Trump’s inner circle

    House select committee seizes momentum as it embarks on final push to conclude evidence-gathering phase of inquiry Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse near the White House in Washington DC on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack is moving to capitalize on new momentum as it embarks on its final push to complete the roughly one hundred remaining depositions and conclude the evidence-gathering