Sri Lanka govt panel says international financial assistance needed

A general view of an office and apartment complex in the business district of Colombo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uditha Jayasinghe
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan Army officer and politician

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO (Reuters) - A Sri Lanka government-appointed committee on Monday said the crisis-hit country's central bank and finance ministry must form a team to seek urgent international financial assistance as its economy reels under a foreign currency shortage.

The South Asian island of 22 million people last week said it would go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help solve its worst economic crisis in years.

The country has struggled to pay for critical imports including fuel, food and medicines in recent weeks as its foreign exchange reserves dry up.

"The technical team should immediately come up with a reform programme to propose international financial assistance," the 16-member advisory committee said in a press release issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office.

Sri Lanka has to repay about $4 billion worth of debt this year, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July. But its reserves dipped to $2.31 billion as of end February, down around 70% from two years ago.

"The foreign exchange crisis is the main reason for this situation," said the committee, appointed this month to assist Rajapaksa's administration.

It added that financial and legal advisors should also be immediately appointed, alongside an expert team to help the country's finance minister, who is headed to Washington DC next month to hold talks with the IMF.

A group of the largest holders of Sri Lanka's international bonds have hired law firm White & Case for advice, sources said last week, as markets prepare for an impending debt restructuring.

(Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal, editing by Ed Osmond)

Recommended Stories

  • Global regulators monitor crypto use in Ukraine war

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global financial regulators are closely scrutinising the use of cryptoassets during the war in Ukraine after concerns they could be used to evade Western sanctions on Russia. The $1.8 trillion crypto sector is on the defensive amid warnings from U.S. and European lawmakers that digital asset companies are not up to the task of complying with Western financial sanctions imposed on Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Some crypto exchanges have rejected calls to cut off all Russian users, raising concerns that crypto could be used as a way to circumvent sanctions.

  • VW to invest $7.1 billion, add 25 new electric vehicles in North America

    Volkswagen AG plans to invest $7.1 billion over the next five years in North America and add 25 new electric vehicles there by 2030, a top executive said on Monday. The German automaker expects 55% of its U.S. vehicles sales to be fully electric by 2030, according to Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. VW will begin to phase out its gasoline-powered models in North America, with the aim of exiting sales of combustion-engine vehicles early in the next decade.

  • The nickel market tumult: What investors need to know

    Nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange was suspended on March 8 after prices more than doubled in a short span of time. Trading reopened until eight days later, but chaos has ensued, with prices continuing to hit daily expanded price limits declines for three days in a row.

  • Oil Surges With Growing Supply Fears as EU Considers Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark with no conclusion in sight.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseFutures in New York rose as much as 6.5%, tra

  • OneWeb to launch satellites with SpaceX after suspending ties with Russian agency

    OneWeb did not disclose terms of the new launch agreement. Earlier in March, OneWeb, said it would halt launches after Moscow's space agency Roscosmos demanded guarantees that its technology would not be used for military purposes. The British government, which holds a stake in OneWeb, said that it was reviewing its participation in further projects with Russia after its "illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

  • Saudi Aramco boosts profit, Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, Shanghai Disneyland closes amid COVID

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports trending business headlines, which include Saudi Aramco's net profit reaching $110 billion, Ketanji Brown Jackson beginning her confirmation hearings to be seated on the Supreme Court, and Shanghai Disneyland closing amid a COVID-19 wave.

  • U.S. Stocks Fluctuate as Bond Selloff Gathers Pace: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fluctuated while a selloff in bonds gathered pace as traders braced for spiraling inflation from surging oil prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseThe S&P 500 gai

  • Staind’s Aaron Lewis Rants on Ukraine: “Maybe We Should Listen to What Vladimir Putin Is Saying”

    The singer cited conspiracy theories and known propaganda in a lengthy stage rant. Staind’s Aaron Lewis Rants on Ukraine: “Maybe We Should Listen to What Vladimir Putin Is Saying” Jon Hadusek

  • Homebuyers and owners scramble to secure low mortgage rates before more hikes come

    Mortgage rates have marched up by a full percentage point since the beginning of 2022, hitting 4.16% this week.

  • Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

    Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.

  • Trouble In Kremlin Gulag: Spy Boss Reportedly Arrested As Putin Fumes Over Ukraine Invasion

    Vladimir Putin isn't happy, and it's triggering infighting and upheaval in his government.

  • Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

    The former New York mayor says Trump authorized him to share the story.

  • A Boogaloo Boi Tried to Join the Foreign Legion In Ukraine — It Didn’t End Well

    He duped his local newspaper into giving him a hero’s sendoff. His story is now being used as Russian propaganda

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, March 21, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • The soldier who killed Che Guevara is dead; a Miami exile who was there that day remembers | Opinion

    The Bolivian soldier who earned the admiration of Cuban exiles by executing Ernesto “Che” Guevara in 1967 died earlier this month. That’s big news for Miami’s historic Cuban exile community.

  • Why Russia's tank war stalled in Ukraine

    With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its fourth week, Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of CENTCOM, discusses how Putin's plan to take the capital of Kyiv with a lightning strike using his vaunted tank army has been foiled – and what it means for Ukraine going forward.

  • Putin Will ‘Torture’ His Own People Before Stepping Down

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe war in Ukraine has made Vladimir Putin one of the most hated figures in the world. But any attempt to remove him from office could unleash more violence inside Russia, says Moisés Naím, author of The Revenge of Power: How Autocrats Are Reinventing Politics for the 21st Century.When backed into a corner, “three-P dictators”—according to Naím, rulers who encourage populism, polarization, and post-truth populations—will become even more brutal and repr

  • Sasse to Biden: 'Stop listening to all of your advisers who say Zelenskyy is a dead man walking'

    He said it isn't enough to slow down Russian forces.

  • Trump mocks Lindsey Graham, calling him a 'progressive senator from South Carolina'

    "He's a progressive, but he's our progressive," former President Donald Trump was heard saying at a dinner event at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

  • Mark Lane: No clock changes next year! Sounds great now, but wait for winter

    Year-round daylight saving time was popular when it took effect, but the public turned on it dramatically within a year.