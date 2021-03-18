Sri Lanka group seeks probe of reporter's alleged kidnapping

BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
·1 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan media rights group on Thursday urged police to expedite a probe into the alleged abduction and torture of a journalist, calling the incident a serious threat to the safety of journalists in the country.

However, Sri Lankan police say the journalist, Sujeewa Gamage, lied about being abducted and has been taken into custody for making a false statement. A police spokesperson said the current investigation is focused on determining why he fabricated the events.

Gamage's arrest on Wednesday came hours after being released from the hospital, according to his lawyer, Namal Rajapakse.

The Sri Lanka-based Free Media Movement said in a statement that Gamage, a former freelance journalist who now runs his own publication, was abducted and tortured by unknown assailants on March 10. Gamage said he was taken from Mirigama, a small town about 65 kilometers (40 miles) northeast of the capital Colombo, and was freed in the city later the same day.

Gamage said he was treated in the capital's main hospital for injuries sustained during the abduction, and was discharged Wednesday. The Free Media Movement did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries, and hospital authorities declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

Gamage said the kidnappers were looking for information on a data storage device, and stole three of his devices.

Police spokesperson Ajith Rohana said an investigation into the kidnapping determined it was “a fabricated story," and that Gamage has confessed to making it up.

“He was arrested for making a false complaint and will be produced before the courts," Rohana said at a press conference Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • Is India adequately assessing the deaths reported after Covid-19 vaccines?

    A group of 29 doctors, researchers, and healthcare professionals have written to India’s health minister and those on the committee for the Covid-19 vaccines expressing their worry over the lack of data.

  • Take Control of These 13 Health Factors to Reduce Your Dementia Risk

    What you eat, the amount you drink, and staying social all play a role in brain health.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan ministers were informed of deal 'Citgo Six' were jailed for, documents show

    Six executives of U.S. refiner Citgo have been jailed in Caracas on graft charges since 2017, but court documents seen by Reuters show that top Venezuelan officials were made aware of the deal that the country's top prosecutor accused the six executives of signing in secret. The documents, which have not previously been reported, show that during at least two board meetings of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, which owns the U.S. refiner, top Venezuelan officials - including three ministers - were informed of the proposed deal for Citgo to borrow up to $4 billion. The financing was never executed, and a Caracas court in late 2020 sentenced the six executives to between eight and 13 years in prison.

  • Amitabh Bachchan and India's battle to preserve its film heritage

    Amitabh Bachchan will be conferred a global award for his work in preserving India's film heritage.

  • Kazakhstan suspends talks on buying AstraZeneca vaccine

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has paused talks on purchasing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to reports about its side effects, the Central Asian nation's healthcare ministry said on Wednesday. "We are carrying out negotiations with regards to vaccines that have the least side effects," Asylbek Nurlybekov, deputy head of the ministry's pharmaceutical and medical control department, told a briefing. Kazakhstan, which has already secured supplies and even arranged local production of Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine, is also in talks on buying vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson, he added.

  • Britain gives hope to families of Sri Lanka's 'disappeared'

    It was almost midnight when Aarvi Radhakrishnan*, 45, saw four men carrying guns and dressed in army combats silently approach the front door of her home in a small town in the east of Sri Lanka. They began to call out for her husband, Raghunandan*. “My husband told me not to be afraid and that they would just be taking him for inquiries, but I knew I would never see him again,” said Mrs Radhakrishnan. “They dragged him out the house and for several kilometres through our town. I tried to follow them, screaming, and shouting for our neighbours but they were too afraid to help.” Mrs Radhakrishnan’s fisherman husband was abducted on July 17 2008, the fifth night-time disappearance that occurred in her town that year, as Sri Lanka’s brutal civil war came to a bloody end. In total, an estimated 20,000 people disappeared during the conflict between 1983-2009, during which forces belonging to the Sinhalese Sri Lankan Government crushed a pro-independence insurgency led by the Tamil Tigers (LTTE). Sri Lanka remains home to more unsolved disappearances than any other country in the world other than Iraq, according to the UN Group on Voluntary Disappearances.

  • South Africa's Zulu king is buried amid praise, controversy

    The traditional leader of South Africa’s 12 million Zulu people, King Goodwill Zwelithini, has been laid to rest in a private ceremony early Thursday. Zwelithini, 72, died from health problems related to diabetes last Friday and he was buried in a traditional ceremony known as “ukutshalwa kweNkosi,” which is only attended by senior men of the royal family, many wearing leopard skins and colorful Zulu regalia. Reigning for more than 50 years, Zwelithini was the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu nation, the largest ethnic group of South Africa's 60 million people.

  • Czechs split over mandatory quota on local food in stores

    The Czech Parliament's upper house on Thursday overwhelmingly rejected draft legislation to reduce dependency on imports by imposing a quota of locally-produced food to be on sale in supermarkets. Members of the Senate voted 75-0 against the bill, under which the percentage of Czech food sold in stores bigger than 400 sq. meters (4305 sq. feet) would be a minimum 55% in 2022 and rise to at least 73% in 2028. Proponents of the bill argued that the coronavirus pandemic showed that it is important for the country to be self-sufficient in food production.

  • How the $30 million 'Super Scooper' CL-415EAF plane was built to fight wildfires

    This $30 million Super Scooper is the only plane in the world that was designed specifically to fight wildfires. The CL-415Enhanced Aerial Firefighter performs a dangerous dive down to a body of water, scoops up 1,400 gallons of water in 12 seconds, and drops its load of water on raging forest fires. We went inside this massive aircraft to find out how it works, what it takes to fly it, and why it's considered the most efficient aerial-firefighting aircraft in the world.

  • Inside the Authentic Sets of Judas and the Black Messiah

    Production designer Sam Lisenco and set decorator Rebecca Brown re-created Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton’s apartment down to the bullet holes for the Oscar-nominated film

  • Tennis Skorts Are the Trend Princess Diana Did Better Than Anyone Else—And They're Finally Back

    No racquet required.

  • Kohli suggests 'I don't know' option for umpires after catch controversy

    India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said on-field umpires should have the option to stay neutral in a TV referral after debate erupted over a catch by England's Dawid Malan in the fourth Twenty20 international.

  • Chip shortage to hit March production at Volvo Cars in China, U.S

    Volvo Cars, which is owned by China's Geely Holding, will temporarily stop or adjust production in China and the United States for parts of March due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Wednesday. "We expect the situation to become critical during the second quarter and have therefore decided to take measures to minimize the impact on production while working daily to improve the situation," Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement. "Volvo Cars will temporarily stop or adjust production in some of its car factories (in the United States and China) during the month of March," it said.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

    Gunmen apparently from a drug gang ambushed a police convoy Thursday in central Mexico. The massacre of the 13 law enforcement officers in the State of Mexico was the country's single biggest slaying of law enforcement since October 2019, when cartel gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in the neighboring state of Michoacan. The Thursday ambush sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City, which is surrounded on three sides by Mexico State.

  • A new coronavirus variant found in France can hide from COVID-19 nasal-swab tests

    The French health ministry announced Monday that it has identified a new coronavirus strain, and patients had at first tested negative for infection.

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea on Friday announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to allow the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.