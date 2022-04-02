Sri Lanka imposes state of emergency amid protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan Army officer and politician

A nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Sri Lanka, a day after protests outside the president's house turned violent.

Protesters stormed barricades and have been accused of setting vehicles ablaze near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's private residence on Thursday.

The military has since been deployed and now has the power to arrest suspects without warrants.

Sri Lanka is in the midst of a major economic crisis.

It is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which is used to pay for fuel imports.

Faced with power cuts lasting half a day or more, and a lack of fuel and essential food and medicines, public anger has reached a new high in the island nation of 22 million.

The protest outside President Rajapaska's house on Thursday began peacefully, but participants said things turned violent after police fired tear gas, water cannons and also beat people present.

Protesters retaliated against the police by pelting them with stones.

At least two dozen police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes, according to an official cited by Reuters news agency.

On Friday, 53 demonstrators were arrested, and local media reported that five news photographers were detained and tortured at a police station. The government said it would investigate the latter claim.

Despite the crackdown, protests continued, and spread to other parts of the country.

Demonstrators in the capital carried placards calling for the president's resignation.

Analysis: Ayeshea Perera, Asia Editor, BBC News

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision to impose a state of emergency has come as a shock to many.

One of the most draconian pieces of legislation in Sri Lanka, it is meant to be deployed in situations of "exceptional threat, danger or disaster".

One of the last times it was invoked, for instance, was in the aftermath of the deadly Easter Sunday bombings in 2019.

The law allows for the detention of people without proof or the presumption of innocence, and severely restricts fundamental rights such as the freedom of movement and expression.

It also allows the police and military to arrest and detain people without warrants.

This has given rise to fears that the government is going to resort to a brutal crackdown on protesters, who are angry about the toll taken on their lives by the ongoing economic crisis.

Civil protesters and journalists have already reported being tortured by police for simply being present at the protests outside Mr Rajapaksa's home, and one of the organisers was taken in for questioning late on Friday night.

The imposition of the law cannot be challenged in the courts, although parliament will need to ratify it within 14 days of its declaration.

The government has the majority in parliament to pass it. Thereafter it will need to be extended on a monthly basis.

The government has imposed a curfew in the capital for a second night in a row, and has expanded it to include the whole of the country's Western Province, according to AFP.

President Rajapaksa said the decision to declare a state of emergency was taken in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and to ensure the maintenance of supplies and essential services.

A UN representative in the country, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, called for restraint from all groups in a tweet.

The demonstrations mark a massive turnaround in popularity for Mr Rajapaksa, who swept into power with a majority win in 2019, promising stability and a "strong hand" to rule the country.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency late on Friday following violent protests over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. In a Sri Lankan government gazette notification, Rajapaksa said the decision was taken in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and to ensure the maintenance of supplies and essential services. Police arrested 53 people and imposed a curfew in and around Colombo on Friday to contain sporadic protests that have broken out over shortages of essential items including fuel and other goods.

  • Florida officials speak on Orlando thrill ride death investigation

    The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services opened up about its "thorough and transparent" investigation, Friday.

  • Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis

    Police in Sri Lanka's capital lifted a curfew on Friday after protests in which dozens of people were arrested and injured near the home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his handling of an economic crisis. Hundreds of protesters gathered near Rajapaksa's residence in a Colombo suburb late on Thursday before police moved in to disperse them with tear gas and water cannons. Rajapaksa's media division said in a statement a small group of people carrying iron bars, clubs and sticks had provoked the protesters, the majority of whom were unarmed.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Is Down 6% Today

    Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading about 6% lower at 2 p.m. ET Friday after a JPMorgan analyst removed the semiconductor giant from its "analyst focus list," indicating that the firm no longer sees it as a top stock with meaningful upside from its current price.

  • Blackouts, shortages hit Sri Lanka's tourism recovery hopes

    Electricity stoppages, petrol queues and food shortages are threatening hopes of a tourism revival in crisis-hit Sri Lanka. After being ravaged by civil war for decades, the country's palm-lined beaches and exotic wildlife have recently made it a popular stomping ground for both high-end globetrotters and budget travellers. But now the effects of the crisis are putting the tourism industry in jeopardy, with many smaller operators at risk of going out of business.

  • Sri Lanka imposes curfew after protests over economic crisis turn violent

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Police imposed an overnight curfew in several parts of Sri Lanka's main city of Colombo early on Friday after protests over the government's handling of the country's worst economic crisis in decades turned violent, an official said. Hundreds of protesters gathered near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's private residence in a Colombo suburb late on Thursday and were broken up by police using tear gas and water cannons, a Reuters witness said. Amal Edirimanne, a senior superintendent of police, said a curfew had been imposed in four police divisions of Colombo, the country's commercial capital.

  • District says school officer shot angry mother who came to school with weapon

    Family members of the victim say a mother went to the school to defend her daughter and had a weapon. They said police shot the mother.

  • Harry Styles on Filming His Very First Sex Scenes

    While promoting his new single, "As It Was," on Friday, Harry Styles opened up about the most intimate part of making his two upcoming movies, "Don't Worry Darling" and "My Policeman." The singer talked about what it was like filming sex scenes with his fellow actors Florence Pugh, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson.

  • This year's Grammys were supposed to be a return to normal. Then came The Slap

    How might the Oscars' viral moment affect the Grammy Awards? The producers of 'Music's Biggest Night' siscuss their plans for Sunday's show.

  • Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Grammy Awards

    After being delayed a few months due to a Covid surge caused by the Omicron variant, the 2022 Grammy Awards are almost ready to hit the stage. The show will take place in Las Vegas, the first time it’s been held outside of Los Angeles (its original location this year) and New York. In addition, there have been a few alterations to the Recording Academy’s rule book, which means we could be seeing a different set-up for the show this year. The buzz over who will be taking home the most gilded gram

  • Sri Lanka's president declares emergency amid protests

    Sri Lanka's president declared a state of emergency in the island nation Friday, a day after angry protesters demonstrated near his home demanding he resign and as plans were were made for a nationwide protest over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked sections of the Public Security Ordinance, which gives him authority to make regulations in the interests of public security, preservation of public order, suppression of mutiny, riot or civil commotion or for the maintenance of essential supplies. Under the emergency regulations the president can authorize detentions, taking possession of any property and the search any premises.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell bid for retrial denied

    A US judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction, denying her bid for a new trial.

  • Sri Lanka: Protest at president Rajapaksa's home turns violent

    Tear gas was fired on demonstrators protesting against dire food, fuel and power shortages.

  • Shaken at First, Many Russians Now Rally Behind Putin's Invasion

    The stream of anti-war letters to a lawmaker in St. Petersburg, Russia, has dried up. Some Russians who had criticized the Kremlin have turned into cheerleaders for the war. Those who publicly oppose it have found the word “traitor” scrawled on their apartment door. Five weeks into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, there are signs that the Russian public’s initial shock has given way to a mix of support for their troops and anger at the West. On television, entertainment shows have

  • A former Trump official said 'you knew your day was wrecked' when Ginni Thomas showed up at the White House, report says

    Ginni Thomas presented Trump with lists of suggested hires, including "infamous bigots and conspiracy theorists," the Daily Beast reported.

  • Trump worried about John Kelly monitoring his calls on the White House switchboard and told people to hang up and call him on his cell: report

    While serving as Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly monitored the White House switchboard to see who was calling the former president, reports said.

  • Texas Democrat officially steps down before end of term

    Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) has officially resigned from Congress, months before the end of his term. His resignation, which was read on the House floor on Thursday afternoon, became effective right before midnight. Vela’s early departure from the House, before his term was set to expire, was expected. Several news outlets reported last month that…

  • Susanville, California, is being punished for town's business of punishment

    When your town’s business is punishment, what do you do when you’re being punished? That predicament faces a small Lassen County town in northeast California.

  • Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

    After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring.

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes loses Washington Post defamation appeal

    In a 3-0 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., said Nunes "does not point to a single statement" that was false or defamatory on its face in the February 2020 article about Russia's desire for Trump to win a second White House term. Nunes "failed to plausibly allege a claim of defamation," the court said.