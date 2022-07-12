Sri Lanka Latest: President Flees to Maldives, BBC Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to the Maldives on a military jet, the BBC reported, ahead of his expected resignation on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa ceded to the monthslong demand from protesters who blame his government for Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since independence. The leader was set to give his resignation to the speaker of the federal parliament.

His exit and impending resignation could mark a turning point for the bankrupt country, which is struggling to pay for food and fuel imports. International Monetary Fund representatives plan to continue technical discussions with the finance ministry and the central bank to discuss a bailout package for the island nation.

Rajapaksa’s whereabouts have been unknown since he left his official residence on Saturday morning as protesters pushed past tear gas and water cannons to storm his presidential palace.

(All times Sri Lankan)

Sri Lankan Dollar Bonds Rise After Reports of Rajapaksa Fleeing (5:10 a.m.)

Sri Lanka’s dollar bonds due 2030 rose for the first time in 13 days on Wednesday, with the debt indicated 1 cent higher at 25.764 cents on the dollar.

Rajapaksa, His Brother Have Left Sri Lanka, BBC Reports (4:30 a.m.)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country in the early hours of the morning by military jet and landed in Maldives, the BBC reported, citing unidentified people.

Rajapaksa, his wife and a bodyguard were among the four passengers onboard a military aircraft that took off from the main international airport outside Colombo, AFP reported, citing immigration officials. They arrived in Maldives and were driven to an undisclosed location under police escort, AFP said, citing an airport official in Male.

His brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa also left the country and is likely to be heading to the U.S., according to the BBC.

Protesters Give Ultimatum to President, PM to Step Down (8:17 p.m.)

A group organizing the protests have demanded for Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down before 1 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Protesters have circulated messages on social media calling on people to gather at the presidential office to force the leaders to resign before the deadline.

Sri Lanka’s Bailout Prospects Slip Further Away (6 p.m.)

Investors are shifting their focus to Sri Lanka’s bilateral creditors as the resignations of Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe dim prospects for rapid aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Global asset managers predict delays in loan disbursements, with Citigroup Inc. economists forecasting payouts not before early 2023.

