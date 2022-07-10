Sri Lanka Latest: President, PM to Resign After Chaotic Protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anusha Ondaatjie and Asantha Sirimanne
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will resign after angry protesters stormed their homes, giving into popular pressure in a country struggling to pay for essentials.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Rajapaksa will step down on Wednesday to allow for a smooth transfer of power, the parliament speaker announced on television late Saturday. The president left his residence before the protests and his whereabouts are unknown.

Protesters set fire to Wickremesinghe’s private residence Saturday, hours after he said he would step down after holding the job for two months. Wickremesinghe is safe, his office said in a text message, without elaborating.

International Monetary Fund representatives said they plan to continue technical discussions with the finance ministry and the central bank.

Key Developments

  • Sri Lanka President Plans to Resign as Protests Reignite

  • Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa Leaves Presidential Home as Anger Rises

  • Today Russia, Sri Lanka. Who’s Next? Emerging Markets Risk: Map

  • Sri Lanka Raises Policy Rate as It Braces for 70% Inflation

(All Sri Lankan times)

IMF to Continue Technical Discussions With Sri Lanka (4:22 a.m.)

The IMF plans to continue technical discussions with counterparts in the finance and central bank, saying it was “deeply concerned about the impact of the ongoing economic crisis on the people, particularly the poor and vulnerable groups.”

The fund hopes for a resolution of the current situation that will allow for a resumption of discussions for an IMF-supported program, the officials said in a statement.

Protesters Celebrate at the President’s Office and Residence (1:30 a.m.)

Protesters were celebrating into the night after hearing the news that Rajapaksa would step down as president.

Sri Lanka Military Calls For Public Support to Ensure Peace (12:06 a.m.)

General Shavendra Silva, a Rajapaksa ally who assumed the position of Chief of Defence Staff last month, called on Sri Lankans to support the armed forces and the police to ensure there’s peace in the country.

He held a briefing, flanked by the Army Commander General Vikum Liyanage and Air Force Chief Sudarshana Pathirana.

President to Resign on July 13, Parliament Speaker Says (10:26 p.m.)

Rajapaksa agreed to step down as president following a request from party leaders that he leave government, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised address.

“He asked me to inform the country that he will make his resignation on Wednesday July 13, because there is a need to hand over power peacefully,” Abeywardena said. “I urge everyone for the sake of the country to maintain peace to enable a smooth transition.”

PM Expresses Regret After Security Assaulted Media (9:30 p.m.)

Wickremesinghe expressed “grave regret” over security personnel assaulting journalists who were covering the ongoing protests, by security personnel, his media unit said in a statement.

Government troops had used batons to try and push back journalists who were covering the protests taking place outside Wickremesinghe’s private home. Protesters later set fire to the residence.

“Freedom of media is paramount to democracy in Sri Lanka. The prime minister requests both the security forces and the protesters to act with restraint to prevent any violence and ensure the safety of the public,” the statement added.

Protesters Enter the Prime Minister’s Official Residence (7:04 p.m.)

Protesters entered the official residence of the prime minister in Colombo, waving national flags, according to video footage on social media.

A smaller group also protested near Wickremesinghe’s private residence despite security officials firing tear gas, local media reported.

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Calls for President to Resign (6:15 p.m.)

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce called on Rajapaksa to resign immediately as “he has lost the trust and confidence of the people as aptly demonstrated by the heightened protests witnessed today on an unprecedented scale around President’s House and President’s Office.”

The business group asked the political party leaders to come to a decision and pave the way for a smooth transition of power.

Sri Lanka PM Says Willing to Resign (5:48 p.m.)

Wickremesignhe told party leaders he is willing to step down as prime minister and make way for a new government, according to his media office.

He was taking this decision as fuel distribution was due to restart, the World Food Program director would be visiting soon and the debt sustainability report for the IMF will be finalized shortly.

“So as to ensure safety of the citizens, he is agreeable to this recommendation by the Opposition Party Leaders,” his media office said in a statement.

Party Leaders Seek Resignations of President, PM (5:30 p.m.)

Several party leaders have agreed to ask Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe to resign with the speaker becoming the acting president, two lawmakers tweeted.

Parliament would then elect a lawmaker to become president for the remainder of the term, opposition lawmaker Harsha De Silva said in a tweet. An all-party government should then be appointed and elections held soon, he added.

Sri Lankan Muslim Congress lawmaker Rauff Hakeem said Wickremesinghe initially disagreed with the proposal.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese Voters Head to Polls After Ex-Premier Abe’s Murder

    (Bloomberg) -- Voters in Japan headed to the polls Sunday for an upper house election, reeling from the death of long-serving former premier Shinzo Abe who was fatally shot on the campaign trail two days earlier.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackPrime Minister Fumio

  • Sri Lanka President Plans to Resign as Protests Reignite

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next week, after angry protesters swarmed his official residence and offices. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackRajapaksa will resign Wednesday to ensure a smooth transition of power, Parliament S

  • How Gas Prices Are Actually Determined

    The financial press had plenty to report on in the first half of 2022, with inflation rising to its highest levels in over 40 years, stocks falling into a bear market and cryptocurrency crashing. But...

  • World Leaders Expressed Their Shock And Sadness At Shinzo Abe's Assassination

    Joe Biden said he was "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news" of Abe's death.View Entire Post ›

  • Putin Says New Sanctions Would Be Catastrophic for Global Energy Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Western nations made a mistake by imposing energy sanctions on Russia, and if they persist with further restrictions it will be a catastrophe for global markets, said President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationElon’s OutMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming Back“Sanctions restrictions o

  • Suncor Replaces CEO Mark Little After Oil Sands Mine Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc.’s chief executive officer stepped down on Friday after a series of fatalities at the company’s oil sands sites shook confidence in its management. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackMark Little agreed to leave as president and CEO an

  • Goldman says commodities outlook strong, pullbacks a buying opportunity

    Commodities markets have been oversold, de-linking with supply-demand fundamentals, the bank said in a note dated July 7. Commodities will weather risks of a recession in the United States and Europe in the next 12 months, "on China’s large-scale counter-cyclical stimulus," the bank said. It forecast returns of 34.4%, 30.4% and 36.9% on commodities over a three-, six- and 12-month period respectively on the S&P/GSCI Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI), adding commodities were a "great macro hedge."

  • Ex-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks Nation

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- Japan’s longest-serving premier and a figure of enduring influence -- died after being shot at a campaign event Friday in an attack that shocked a nation where political violence and guns are rare. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’

  • New Jersey Hasn’t Cleared American Dream Mall Grant as Debt Payment Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Three weeks before the American Dream super-mall is due to pay debt backed by New Jersey economic development grants, the state hasn’t approved a key document needed to release the cash, raising the risk bondholders won’t get their money. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fear

  • China Diplomatic Blitz Counters US as Blinken Visits Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes part in Group of 20 meetings on his first visit to Asia in more than six months, his Chinese counterpart is halfway through a two-week diplomatic blitz across the key strategic battleground.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsWorking From Home Isn’t a Free Company BenefitBiden La

  • World Leaders Mourn Fatal Shooting of Ex-Japan Leader Shinzo Abe

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after the political titan widely credited with reviving the nation’s economy and seen as a close friend by other major democracies, was shot to death. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Comi

  • Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

    Leaders around the world condemned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday as “despicable,” “cowardly” and “terrorism” while recalling him as a man devoted to peace, security and international cooperation. Tributes poured in as governments expressed sorrow and solidarity with Japan over the loss of Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons. Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: All Are Near Buy Points

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China ends Covid lockdowns and signals new stimulus. BYD, Li are above buy points.

  • White-Knuckled Bond Investors Confident Only in More Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly a month after US government bond yields began a retreat from multiyear highs, fueled by creeping doubt the economy can stomach the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary medicine, the only certainty many investors are willing to commit to is that trading the market will remain perilous.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over B

  • Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe killed during speech

    Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated during a campaign speech on July 8. He was 67.

  • Morton's has been flooded with phone calls and fake reservations after it said Brett Kavanaugh had a 'right' to 'eat dinner' without protestors gathering outside

    Morton's SVP and COO Scott Crain warned managers of a "massive wave" of backlash for the chain's remarks after Brett Kavanaugh's dinner, per Politico.

  • Virginia State Employees Resign after Youngkin Orders Them Back to Office

    Over 300 employees of the state of Virginia have left their position as a result of Governor Glenn Youngkin's demand that they return to the office after years of telework.

  • Mulvaney: White House ‘friend’ said Meadows was incompetent, had ‘nervous breakdown’ on Jan. 6

    Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that a “friend” who was in the White House during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot told him that Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was experiencing “a little bit of both” incompetence and a “nervous breakdown” as the event unfolded. During an interview with…

  • Trump Is 'Terrified' His White House Counsel Is Cooperating With Jan. 6 Panel: Mary Trump

    "This might be the first time in his entire life that even he can't deny that the walls may indeed be closing in," said Trump's niece.

  • Scott Perry says why he won't testify before the January 6 Committee in WGAL interview

    Perry told WGAL the notion that he sought a pardon is a "baseless, soulless lie".