Sri Lanka must implement budget proposals to avoid return to crisis

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat
·2 min read

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka needs to implement budget proposals and reform measures to start earning crucial foreign exchange to help stabilise its economy and ensure it does not return to crisis, its central bank chief said on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan economy can turn around by the end of 2023 if budget policies, which are not limited to the International Monetary Fund's recommendations, are followed, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his budget speech on Monday.

Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, in remarks at a discussion on the budget, said the situation in the island nation was stable but at a very low point.

"Budget has to look at what reforms are needed to ensure Sri Lanka remains stable and does not return to crisis," he said.

"We expect relief from creditors but in order to convince them to share the pain we also have to show them that we are taking a share in the pain as well," he added.

Soaring inflation, a weakening currency and low foreign exchange reserves have left the island of 22 million people struggling to pay for imports of essentials such as food, fuel and medicine and in dire need of an IMF bailout.

Sri Lanka signed a staff-level agreement with the IMF in early September but needs to get financing assurances from multiple creditors, including China and Japan, to secure disbursements.

"The next crucial step is to get financing assurances and the IMF programme and additional financial support so Sri Lanka can eventually return to a growth path," Weerasinghe said.

He reiterated the need for Sri Lanka to reform its loss-making state-owned enterprises so they stop being a burden on the banks, the government and the people.

Treasury secretary K. M. Mahinda Siriwardana said at the same event that stabilising the economy remained a challenge and the private sector must perform its role in aiding the government in pulling the economy out of crisis.

He said the government was setting up a Presidential Committee to monitor and ensure timely implementation of budget proposals.

Weerasinghe said Sri Lanka needed to stop depending on debt for its financing requirements and implement measures to bring in foreign exchange.

Addressing chronic fiscal and current account deficits, while also collecting more revenue and maintaining a reasonable level of sovereign debt, were all going to be crucial, he said.

"The economy cannot be reformed overnight. That is a painful process. The next challenge is to implement the budget according to a timeline," he said.

(Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka budget lays down plans to clinch IMF deal; markets not enthused

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -The crisis-hit Sri Lankan economy can turn around by the end of 2023 if budget policies, which are not limited to the International Monetary Fund's recommendations, are followed, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Monday. IMF recommendations have only been looked at to stabilise the economy, Wickremesinghe, who is also the country's finance minister, told parliament, delivering the first annual budget since he took office in July. The budget included measures aimed at reducing the government's deficit as Colombo seeks to secure an IMF bailout package to help the country recover from its worst financial crisis in decades.

  • JD.Com fintech unit aims to win Beijing approval for HK IPO as soon as year-end - sources

    The fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce firm JD.Com aims to win Beijing regulators' approval to list in Hong Kong as soon as the end of the year, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a first attempt failed earlier this year. JD Technology's initial public offering (IPO) would be one of the largest listings of Chinese companies in Hong Kong since a sweeping regulatory crackdown started in China two years ago, as part of which scrutiny of capital raising outside mainland China was tightened. The revived IPO plan comes as Chinese authorities have in recent months softened their tone on cracking down on tech companies as they seek to boost an economy that has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • NEF Latest: Billionaire Masiyiwa on Africa; Citadel’s Griffin

    (Bloomberg) -- US-China talks and the global outlook dominated discussions at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday, where Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said his country will keep opening up and working for peace.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed S

  • Sri Lanka budget to seek recovery for crisis-hit economy

    Sri Lanka unveils a budget on Monday attempting to put the South Asian government's finances in order, with reforms to advance a $2.9 global billion bailout from the island's worst financial crisis since independence in 1948. President Ranil Wickremesinghe's first full-year budget to parliament will include measures aimed at helping Sri Lanka restructure its debt, increase revenues and trim spending as it works on the bailout with the International Monetary Fund, analysts say. "This is a budget that is being presented at a time Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented crisis," said State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

  • Carlyle launches European clean energy developer: 'We would rather build'

    Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend to reach a targeted project pipeline of 10 gigawatts by 2030 for the new unit, named Telis Energy. For years, infrastructure funds have been buying stakes in low-carbon energy generation for steady returns.

  • China’s Economic Slump Fuels Call for Stronger Policy Action

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity weakened in October, putting pressure on Beijing to ramp up support after it took major steps in the past week to reduce the drag on consumers from Covid Zero policies and a property slump. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signal

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks seesaw, end lower as retail earnings loom

    U.S. stocks seesawed Monday but ended the day lower as Wall Street waited for another round of earnings and key data from the retail sector.

  • Xi’s Crackdowns Drive Chinese Billionaires to Booming Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the hottest wine bars for Chinese billionaires isn’t atop a Shanghai office tower or within a Beijing courtyard house. It’s in a modest black-and-white bungalow next to a six-lane thruway in the heart of Singapore.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed S

  • All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

    The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Kevin Costner says it's 'OK' if people don't like him for his politics

    "I didn't really care how the cookie crumbles — that people that liked me now don't like me," the "Yellowstone" actor said after drawing criticism for speaking out about his politics. "That's OK."

  • Donald Trump throws drowning Kari Lake an anchor

    Trump said what we knew he would say about Kari Lake's election results, what he's been saying since 2020. No proof required. And no credence.

  • Sri Lanka govt takes over $1.7 bn in debt owed to China

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka said Monday it would take responsibility for $1.7 billion owed to China by state enterprises as it seeks to sell them off and restructure its foreign debt to secure an IMF bailout.

  • Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents

    Prosecutors, Trump battle over claims many seized records were personal, but also covered by executive privilege.

  • George Conway says he doesn't think Ron DeSantis will run for president because there's no 'upside' to wading into a 'mud fest to end all mud fests'

    Conway said that DeSantis, at 44, is young enough to wait for an opportune moment, rather than go into an all-out slugfest against Trump now.

  • Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat

    Rep. Liz Cheney, who co-chairs the January 6 committee, vowed to help Arizona defeat Kari Lake and ran campaign ads against the MAGA candidate.

  • Mike Pence Just Threw Trump Under The Bus, Saying He "Endangered Me And My Family..."

    In his first network television interview since the January 6 insurrection, former Vice President Mike Pence is calling out Trump for his role in the uprising. He sat down with ABC’s “World News Tonight” to discuss his thoughts on the repercussions of the former president urging his followers to storm the Capitol.

  • Nancy Pelosi said the GOP response to the attack on her husband was 'disgraceful' and people have told her it influenced their vote

    Pelosi called the GOP response "ridiculous" and "disrespectful," adding that the assault itself was traumatic enough for her family.

  • Kari Lake has finally met her match: Arizona voters

    Kari Lake seemed indestructible, except when she had to face her greatest test: A full range of Arizona voters.

  • Mike Pence Has Harshest Words Yet For Trump's Slam On Him During Capitol Riot

    The former vice president let the bitterness show on ABC's "World News Tonight."

  • Republicans one seat away from taking House majority

    Republicans are one seat away from securing the 218 members they need to take control of the House chamber with key wins projected in Arizona and California late Monday. The Associated Press called Arizona’s 1st Congressional District for GOP Rep. David Schweikert and the state’s 6th District for Juan Ciscomani around 9:25 p.m. AP also…