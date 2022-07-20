Sri Lanka Picks Ousted Leader’s Ally as President, Risking Fury

Anusha Ondaatjie
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was voted in as Sri Lanka’s new head of state backed by a majority of lawmakers from ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s party, a development that could reignite street protests in the bankrupt nation and scuttle bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Wickremesinghe, 73, beat Dullas Alahapperuma, a candidate who had the support from a faction within the ruling party, and left-leaning lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the opposition Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, by securing 134 or more than 50% of votes cast in parliament on Wednesday.

The leader described the victory as an “honor and “a privilege,” as he addressed parliament soon after the results were announced.

While Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party has not formally split -- fissures have appeared as the group struggles to deal with the anti-government anger across the country. The main focus of the demonstrator’s ire so far was the former president, who fled to Singapore and resigned, after months of protests calling for his ouster culminated in thousands of demonstrators on July 9 storming his official residence.

The South Asian island nation is facing the worst economic and political crisis since its independence in 1948, with food, fuel and medicines in short supply and inflation seen touching 70%.

However, it’s not immediately clear how Wickremesinghe’s win will be viewed by ordinary Sri Lankans -- who are bearing the brunt of the crisis -- suffering prolonged power cuts and massive queues for fuel. He is deeply unpopular among the protesters.

Demonstrators occupied his office and attempted to storm parliament last week, prompting Wickremesinghe to announce emergency rule -- giving the army and police sweeping powers to detain and arrest people. He has blamed “fascist” elements for escalating tensions.

In a statement Monday, Wickremesinghe laid out what he had done since being appointed prime minister by Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May when the largely peaceful protests turned bloody, forcing the resignation of older brother and strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe said he had led the country close to a conclusion in negotiations with the IMF for a bailout program and made progress in “discussions for assistance” with foreign countries.

Wickremesinghe has also called on political parties to come together and form an all-party government which would allow the country to recover from the economic crisis.

He was first elected to the legislature in the late 1970s and had an unbroken streak in parliament until 2020, when his party was trounced after the Easter Sunday bombings. The party didn’t win a single seat in the election but he returned as lawmaker through a system where parties with enough votes can nominate a member under the “national list.

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce executive action to confront climate change after a key senator blocked legislation, but he’s holding off for now on an emergency decree that would allow him to marshal sweeping powers -- and billions of federal dollars -- against global warming. Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022S&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Ma