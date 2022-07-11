Sri Lanka's president, cabinet set to resign, central bank governor to stay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the entire cabinet will resign to make way for a unity government, the prime minister's office said on Monday, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residences of both men.

After Saturday's sweeping protests in the wake of a debilitating economic crisis, the speaker of parliament said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday. However, there has been no direct word from Rajapaksa on his plans.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said he would also step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over. Wickremesinghe's office said Rajapaksa had confirmed his resignation plans to the prime minister, adding that the entire cabinet would resign once a deal was reached to form an all-party government.

The political instability could hurt the country's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package, the central bank governor told Reuters in an interview.

Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe signalled he would stay on in the job although he had said in May he could resign if there was no political stability in the island nation of 22 million.

Asked if he would continue to steer the central bank, Weerasinghe said: "I have the responsibility once I have been appointed to serve for (a) six-year term."

Leaders of the protest movement have said crowds would keep occupying the residences of the president and prime minister in Colombo until they finally quit office. Over the weekend at the president's house, protesters jumped into the swimming pool, lounged on a four-poster bed, jostled for turns on a treadmill and tried out the sofas.

Colombo was calm on Monday as hundreds of people strolled into the president's secretariat and residence and toured the colonial-era buildings. Police made no attempt to stop anyone.

"We are not going anywhere till this president leaves and we have a government that is acceptable to the people," said Jude Hansana, 31, who has been at a protest site outside the residence since early April.

Another protester, Dushantha Gunasinghe, said he had travelled to Colombo from a town 130 km (80 miles) away, walking part of the way because of the fuel crunch. He said he finally reached on Monday morning.

"I'm so exhausted I can barely speak," said the 28-year-old as he sat on a plastic chair outside the president's office. "I came alone all this way because I believe we need to see this through. This government needs to go home and we need better leaders."

'TOTAL CHAOS'

Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe were not in their residences when the protesters surged into the buildings and have not been seen in public since Friday. Rajapaksa's whereabouts were not known but Wickremesinghe's media team said in a statement he held a meeting with cabinet ministers at the prime minister's office on Monday morning.

Wickremesinghe's private home in an affluent Colombo suburb was set on fire on Saturday, and three suspects have been arrested, police have said.

Constitutional experts say once the president and prime minister formally resign, the next step would be for the speaker to be appointed as acting president and for parliament to vote for a new president within 30 days to complete Rajapaksa's term that was to end in 2024.

Ordinary Sri Lankans have mainly blamed Rajapaksa for the collapse of the tourism-dependent economy, which was hammered badly by the COVID-19 pandemic and a ban on chemical fertilisers that damaged farm output. The ban was later reversed.

Government finances were crippled by mounting debt and lavish tax breaks given by the Rajapaksa regime. Foreign exchange reserves were quickly depleted as oil prices rose.

The country barely has any dollars left to import fuel, which has been severely rationed, and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. Headline inflation in the country of 22 million hit 54.6% last month, and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70% in the coming months.

The political crisis sent Sri Lanka's government bonds, which are already in default, to new lows. The country's 2025 bond fell as much as 2.25 cents on the dollar while most were now under 30 cents, or 70% below their face value.

Lutz Roehmeyer of Capitulum Asset Management, which holds Sri Lanka dollar bonds, said an IMF deal could happen this year or next, but for bondholders, a restructuring was likely only in 2024 or 2025, not next year.

"It's total chaos," Roehmeyer said. "Expectations are that the transition of power will be more chaotic and it will take longer to strike a deal."

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot GhoshalAdditional reporting by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker in LondonWriting by Krishna N. DasEditing by Christopher Cushing and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka protesters vow will not let up until president, PM quit

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Leaders of Sri Lanka's protest movement said on Sunday they would occupy the residences of the president and prime minister until they finally quit office, the day after the two men agreed to resign leaving the country in political limbo. Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home and office and the prime minister's official residence on Saturday, as demonstrations over their inability to overcome a devastating economic crisis erupted into violence. Rajapaksa will quit on July 13, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he would step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over, according to the speaker of parliament.

  • Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa agrees to resign

    Sri Lankan protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and office on Saturday as tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Colombo to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the nation’s economic crisis. (July 9)

  • Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa confirms resignation, PM's office says

    Protesters occupying the palace have refused to leave until they see Gotabaya Rajapaksa leave office.

  • Sri Lanka Latest: President to Resign July 13, Speaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on Wednesday after protesters swarmed his residence and offices, signaling a possible turning point for the bankrupt country. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityRajapaksa will step down to allow for a smooth tra

  • Indian shares fall as TCS drags tech stocks; rupee hits fresh low

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares fell on Monday, as IT services major Tata Consultancy Services dragged down technology companies after posting weak results last week, while the rupee hit another record low. Shares of TCS fell as much as 4.6% to hit a three-week low, after it missed quarterly profit estimates by a wide margin on Friday, as employee-related expenses soared. The index heavyweight also pulled down tech index by 3.1%.

  • Sri Lanka's president to step down July 13 -speaker

    STORY: Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement Rajapaksa had informed him that he would step down from his post.There was no immediate word from the president himself.The announcement came after a dramatic escalation in months of largely peaceful anti-government protests over a dire economic crisis on the Indian Ocean island of 22 million people.

  • Awe and anger in Sri Lanka's ransacked palace

    STORY: Some lounged on a four-poster bed, others jostled for a turn on the president's gym equipment.A day after it was ransacked, Sri Lankans roamed through the presidential palace on Sunday (July 10).Calm has now largely returned to Colombo the day after anger over economic hardship boiled over.Protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence, prompting him to announce his resignation.In the grounds of the colonial-era building, human resources manager Namal Jayawardene said the greatest thing the "people and youth of this country have ever done is to chase this man away";In contrast to the luxurious surroundings, many Sri Lankans have been struggling to make ends meet.After the global health crisis hammered the tourism-reliant economy, the Indian Ocean island nation has been battered by record inflation, currency depreciation, rolling power cuts and chronic fuel shortages.That boiled over into anger that also saw part of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence torched by protesters late on Saturday (July 9).He's also said he will step down. Both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa were not in the residences when they were attacked.Bhavani Fonseka, a senior researcher at the Center for Policy Alternatives, said it's not clear what will happen next."So, this is going to be an extremely critical time to ensure that there is political stability as well as economic stability, at a time where there’s also a law and order situation erupting. So, if violence is not contained, there is concern that this is going to deepen the crisis. So, very very important times ahead for Sri Lanka."The economic crisis is Sri Lanka's worst in seven decades.A severe foreign currency shortage has stalled imports of essentials like fuel, food and medicine. Inflation is escalating.But there are fears the political crisis could make matters worse.The International Monetary Fund, which has been in talks with the Sri Lankan government for a possible $3 billion bailout, said on Sunday it was monitoring events closely.

  • Sri Lanka Latest: Succession in Focus After Tumultuous Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s opposition parties are trying to cobble together an all-party government and pick candidates who can take over after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to step down, giving in to popular pressure in a country struggling to pay for essentials. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone speaks with Jan. 6 House Committee members

    Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spoke with Jan. 6 House Committee members for nearly eight hours on Friday. The high-stakes testimony comes more than a week after he was subpoenaed by the committee asking him to appear for a deposition. Scott MacFarlane reports.

  • Sri Lanka: 'The protests have changed thinking for the better'

    Sri Lankan women tell the BBC of their hopes that the protests will have a positive impact on people's lives.

  • President and PM: 2 men at heart of Sri Lankan crisis

    As Sri Lanka's crisis peaked this weekend, two men in the center of the turmoil brought about by the country's economic collapse promised they would heed the call of tens of thousands of angry protesters and resign. One is President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the last of six members of the country's most influential family who was still clinging to power. The other is Rajapaksa's chosen prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned opposition politician who was brought in to steer the country out of the abyss.

  • Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's envoy to Germany Melnyk

    Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk, a vocal critic of Berlin’s lackluster response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has been removed from his post by the Ukrainian president.

  • Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak

    Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. Casinos were ordered over the weekend to close for at least a week as the number of coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. Macao and Hong Kong are imitating the mainland's “zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolated every infected person.

  • Venezuelans living in Florida hope for extension of protection status

    Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans living in the US, including many in Florida, are waiting to see what the Biden administration will do when it comes to their temporary protected status.

  • Pete Buttigieg Praised for ‘Intelligent and Precise’ Interview Schooling Fox News on Kavanaugh Protesters (Video)

    "I like when Pete goes on Fox 'News' to debunk their talking points with facts, class, and common sense," one social media user said

  • Zelenskyy explains why he dismissed ambassadors and announces some important news

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 22:33 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that his dismissal of Ukrainian ambassadors in some countries is a matter of rotations. Source: the president's evening address Direct quote: "Today I signed decrees dismissing several ambassadors of Ukraine.

  • Virginia State Employees Resign after Youngkin Orders Them Back to Office

    Over 300 employees of the state of Virginia have left their position as a result of Governor Glenn Youngkin's demand that they return to the office after years of telework.

  • Trump Is 'Terrified' His White House Counsel Is Cooperating With Jan. 6 Panel: Mary Trump

    "This might be the first time in his entire life that even he can't deny that the walls may indeed be closing in," said Trump's niece.

  • Mulvaney: White House ‘friend’ said Meadows was incompetent, had ‘nervous breakdown’ on Jan. 6

    Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that a “friend” who was in the White House during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot told him that Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was experiencing “a little bit of both” incompetence and a “nervous breakdown” as the event unfolded. During an interview with…

  • Zelenskyy orders Ukrainian Armed Forces to recapture southern Ukraine Ukraines Minister of Defence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 21:43 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, ordered the Ukrainian military to re-establish control over coastal regions in southern Ukraine. Ukraine is amassing a million-strong fighting force in order to achieve this goal.