Sri Lanka PM quits as death toll from political violence rises

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were getting crushed today as the Southeast Asian video game and e-commerce company was one of many high-growth, unproiftable companies to spiral lower as investors move to safer stocks in preparation for a higher-interest environment. There was no company-specific news out on Sea Limited, but heavy selling last week in sectors like e-commerce carried over this week as investors continue to react to a round of weak earnings reports in e-commerce and other sectors that shined during the pandemic. The Fed's plans to raise interest rates by a half a percentage point also seem to be accelerating the rotation out of growth stocks.