Sri Lanka PM quits as death toll from political violence rises
Violence raged across Sri Lanka late into the night on Monday, with five people dead and some 180 injured as prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit after weeks of protests. Those killed in the worst unrest since the crisis began included a lawmaker from the ruling party who shot two people. Another ruling party politician gunned down two others. Earlier in the day, government supporters in the capital Colombo attacked with sticks and clubs opponents angry over Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since the island nation's 1948 independence.