Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa Jogs War Memory to Placate Citizens as Prices Surge

Anusha Ondaatjie
1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa retained his family’s defiant tone in the face of mounting protests in a national address on Monday, touting their success in ending the nation’s bloody civil war while calling on citizens to be patient as prices surge and shortages worsen.

Rajapaksa, who’s credited with a military victory in 2009 that ended the 26-year separatist conflict, said demonstrators yelling slogans against inflation and electricity outages can do so only because of the efforts of war heroes.

“We did not end the war to bring people to suffering like this,” Rajapaksa said. Although Sri Lanka is falling “into a deep trench,” he added, the government will offer solutions.

The pre-scheduled address to the nation had sparked speculation that Rajapaksa would resign to make room for his brother -- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa -- to appoint a premier more palatable to the opposition. Instead, he used the six-minute speech to attack the opposition for refusing to work with the government and accused it of indulging in petty politics.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet resigned en masse last week and opposition parties have declined to form an all-party government until parliament abolishes some of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s wide-ranging executive powers. The political vacuum is making it harder to negotiate a much-needed bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

(Updates throughout)

