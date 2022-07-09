Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISHAN FRANCIS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister agreed to resign on Saturday after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence and office in a fury over a worsening economic crisis.

The prime minister’s spokesman, Dinouk Colambage, said Ranil Wickremesinghe told party leaders that he will resign when all parties have agreed on a new government.

His decision came after the biggest protest yet swept Sri Lanka as tens of thousands of people broke through barricades and entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office to vent their anger against a leader they hold responsible for the nation’s worst crisis.

Footage showed people taking a dip in the garden pool of the residence and others in a jubilant mood.

Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May in the hope that the career politician would use his diplomacy and contacts to resuscitate a collapsed economy. But people's patience wore thin as shortages of fuel, medicine and cooking gas only increased and oil reserves ran dry.

Many protesters accuse Wickremesinghe of trying to save Rajapaksa when he came under pressure to resign, as every other member of his powerful political dynasty had quit the Cabinet.

Opposition parties in Parliament were currently in discussion about forming an all-party government.

It was not clear if Rajapaksa was inside his residence when it was stormed earlier Saturday. A government spokesman, Mohan Samaranayake, said he had no information about Rajapaksa's whereabouts.

Leaders of political parties in Parliament met later and decided to request Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe to step down, opposition lawmaker Rauff Hakeem said on Twitter. He said a consensus was reached that the parliamentary speaker should take over as temporary president and work on an interim government.

Sri Lanka’s economy is in a state of collapse, muddling through with aid from India and other countries as its leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund. The economic meltdown has led to severe shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities.

The turmoil has led to months of protests, which have nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

The president’s older brother resigned as prime minister in May after violent protests saw him seek safety at a naval base. Much of the public ire has been pointed at the Rajapaksa family, with protesters blaming them for dragging Sri Lanka into chaos with poor management and allegations of corruption.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters storming the residence, chanting “Gota go home,” calling the president by his nickname. Dozens were seen jumping into the pool, milling about the house and and watching television. Outside the building, barricades were overturned and a black flag was hoisted on a pole.

At the president’s office, security personnel tried to stop demonstrators who pushed through fences to run across the lawns and inside the colonial-era building.

At least 34 people including two police officers were wounded in scuffles as protesters tried to enter the residence. Two of the injured are in critical condition while others sustained minor injuries, said an official at the Colombo National Hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Thousands of protesters entered the capital from the suburbs after police lifted an overnight curfew. With fuel supplies scarce, many crowded onto buses and trains to come to the city to protest, while others made their way on bicycles and on foot.

Protest and religious leaders called on Rajapaksa to step down, saying he has lost the people’s mandate.

“His claim that he was voted in by the Sinhala Buddhists is not valid now,” said Ven. Omalpe Sobitha, a prominent Buddhist leader. He urged Parliament to convene immediately to select an interim president but said that Wickremesinghe did not enjoy the people’s support.

Last month, Wickremesinghe said the country’s economy has collapsed. He said that the negotiations with the IMF have been complex because Sri Lanka was now a bankrupt state.

In April, Sri Lanka announced it is suspending repaying foreign loans due to a foreign currency shortage. Its total foreign debt amounts to $51 billion of which it must repay $28 billion by the end of 2027.

Police had imposed a curfew in Colombo and several other main urban areas on Friday night but withdrew it Saturday morning amid objections by lawyers and opposition politicians who called it illegal.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung on Friday asked people to protest peacefully and called for the military and police “to grant peaceful protesters the space and security to do so.”

“Chaos & force will not fix the economy or bring the political stability that Sri Lankans need right now,” Chung said in a tweet.

___

Associated Press writers Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Krutika Pathi in New Delhi contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka PM offers resignation after protesters storm president's house

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is willing to resign to make way for all-party government, his office said in a statement on Saturday, after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence in Colombo. Soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of chanting protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, as public anger grows over the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades. Protesters also forced their way through heavy metal gates into the Finance Ministry and the president's seafront offices.

  • Sri Lanka police impose curfew, fire tear gas as unrest escalates

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Police in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo imposed a curfew after firing tear gas and using a water cannon on student protesters on Friday ahead of a planned weekend rally, as public discontent escalates over the worst economic crisis in seven decades. Many blame President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the swift slide in living conditions, the worst since independence in 1948, which has sparked widespread protests that have sometimes turned violent. "We will not give up until this president and prime minister go home," Mudalige said, referring to Ranil Wickremesinghe who was appointed as prime minister in May to replace Rajapaksa's elder brother after he stepped down.

  • Sri Lanka imposes curfew as cops fire tear gas at protesters

    Police imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital and surrounding areas on Friday, a day before a planned protest demanding the resignations of the country’s president and prime minister because of the economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential goods and disrupted people’s livelihoods. Hours before the curfew announcement, police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesting students wearing black clothes, holding black flags, shouting anti-government slogans and carrying banners saying “Enough — now go.” The protesters and other critics have said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the economic crisis, the worst since the country's independence in 1948.

  • Sri Lanka: Protesters storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence

    Thousands of protesters are demanding President Rajapaksa quit over the country's economic crisis.

  • Sri Lankans storm president's house, office in biggest rally

    Sri Lankan protesters have stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and nearby office as tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital in the biggest demonstration yet to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation's worst economic crisis.

  • Floods leave 13 people dead at Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir

    At least 13 people were killed when sudden rains triggered flash floods during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday, police said. The heavy rain Friday evening near the mountain cave revered by Hindus sent a wall of water down a gorge and swept away about two dozen camps and two makeshift kitchens, officials said. T he Amarnath pilgrimage began on June 30 and tens of thousands of pilgrims have already visited the cave shrine where Hindus worship Lingam, a naturally formed ice stalagmite, as an incarnation of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration.

  • Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

    Living in Sri Lanka is a daily battle and people are broken after months of crisis, writes Andrew Fidel Fernando.

  • Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at protesters

    STORY: The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.Protesters on Saturday carried black and national flags and shouted "Gota go home," using a common shortened version of the president's name.They marched towards a police and military security cordon surrounding key buildings, including the President's House and Finance Ministry, near Colombo's scenic coastline.

  • Furious Novak Djokovic blows kiss at Wimbledon hecklers

    Novak Djokovic was involved in an angry spat with Wimbledon fans who heckled him during his semi-final victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

  • China’s internet expresses glee at Abe’s assassination

    Online vitriol reflects the power of anti-Japanese “patriotic education.”

  • Georgia attorney general candidate vows not to do defend state law? But that's the job

    Being Georgia attorney general means defending state laws, even those you don't like. Public must press Democrat AG hopeful Jen Jordan on her stance.

  • Brett Kavanaugh's Right to Dine Shall Not Be Infringed

    Never mind that it wasn't, and that Americans have no recourse to hold members of their unelected SuperCongress accountable.

  • Scott Perry says why he won't testify before the January 6 Committee in WGAL interview

    Perry told WGAL the notion that he sought a pardon is a "baseless, soulless lie".

  • UN says Ukraine bears share of blame for nursing home attack

    Two weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Kremlin-backed rebels assaulted a nursing home in the eastern region of Luhansk. In a war awash in atrocities, the attack on the nursing home near the village of Stara Krasnyanka stood out for its cruelty. Ukrainian authorities placed the fault squarely on Russian forces, accusing them of killing more than 50 vulnerable civilians in a brutal and unprovoked attack.

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone 'did not contradict' previous witnesses as he testified before the Jan. 6 committee

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren said that Jan.6 committee "learned a few things" from the testimony of Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel.

  • Lofgren says Cipollone ‘did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses’ in meeting with Jan. 6 panel

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, on Friday said former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone did not contradict the testimony of previous witnesses when he met with the panel Friday. The meeting took place behind closed doors and came after explosive public…

  • California Throws 70,000 Truckers in Gig-Work Legal Limbo, Risking Supply Chains

    (Bloomberg) -- About 70,000 truck owner-operators who form the bedrock of California’s transport industry are in limbo as state-level labor rules start applying to them, creating another choke point in stressed US supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapWorking From Hom

  • AOC mocks Brett Kavanaugh for skipping dessert at DC steakhouse amid protests outside: 'The least they could do is let him eat cake'

    "Nobody cares about it unless it's a Republican in a restaurant," she said. "Can someone please explain the obsession because I don't get it."

  • Is Trump Force One ready to take flight? Eric Trump social post highlights new look for Trump's plane

    Video posted on social media by former President Trump's son Eric suggests the refurbishment of the family 757 aircraft's Trump Force One is complete.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis hits back at potential 2024 foe Gov. Gavin Newsom for running ads encouraging Floridians to move to California: 'They are hemorrhaging population'

    Newsom ran an ad in Florida imploring residents to move to California. DeSantis said Florida's record was better than California's.