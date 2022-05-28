Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERANGA JAYAWARDENA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Dictator

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in Sri Lanka used tear gas and a water cannons Saturday to disperse demonstrators trying to approach the president's office to demand he resign over the country's ongoing economic crisis.

The demonstrators were rallying to mark the 50th day of protests in which they have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office. Police broke up the rally and briefly detained three people before releasing them.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt, having defaulted on its foreign loans, and is battling acute shortages of essential goods like cooking gas, fuel and medicines. People have been forced to wait for hours in long lines to try to buy goods and many still go empty handed.

The country's foreign currency reserves have also dwindled to only enough to purchase two weeks of needed imports.

Authorities announced last month that they are suspending repayment of nearly $7 billion foreign debt to be repaid this year. Sri Lanka has to pay up $25 billion through 2026. Total foreign debt of the Indian Ocean island nation is $51 billion.

The protesters say the primary responsibility for the economic crisis rests with Rajapaksa and his family, who they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.

Violence erupted countrywide on May 9, when Rajapaksa supporters attacked peaceful protesters. Nine people including a governing party lawmaker were killed and homes of sitting ministers were burnt down. It nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa dynasty after the president's brother, then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned amid the violence.

Three of president's siblings and a nephew had already resigned from their Cabinet posts.

New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he will have a economic reform plan ready within two weeks to seek approval from the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil as Fuel Crisis Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka is receiving Russian crude oil that it will use to make fuel as the bankrupt nation faces crippling shortages of everything from gasoline to diesel. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsThe Russian grade of Siberian Light will be processe

  • Police and protesters clash in Colombo

    Thousands of protesters clashed with the police in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on the 50-day anniversary since the beginning of protests against the government on the island nation. (May 28)

  • Tech layoffs top 15K in a brutal May

    A number of tech companies that enjoyed pandemic-related surges are facing a correction, due to a number of factors, from rising inflation, economic distress, war and shifting consumer taste buds. Companies including Meta and Twitter have publicly announced hiring freezes, while Snap confirmed this week that it is slowing hiring as it misses revenue targets. It’s worth noting that a change in hiring cadence, along with the Great Resignation, could mean that headcount is net decreasing at the aforementioned companies, as people leave and companies are slow to refill those empty positions.

  • Video shows thief smashing into Texaco store, stealing ATM machine

    The man somehow manages to pry the ATM loose and shove it in a van.

  • Be a DIY hero with this unbeatable deal on a Dewalt drill — it's just $99 for Memorial Day!

    Save over 40%: This pro-quality set is a must-get for woodworkers, handypersons and thoughtful gift givers (Father's Day, ahem).

  • Advisor to mayor of Mariupol: Teenager blown up on school grounds in Mariupol

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022, 09:55 On 26 May, a Russian shell exploded at a school in Mariupol, killing a 12-year-old boy. Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote from Andriushchenko: "A 12-year-old boy was killed as a result of the detonation of an unexploded Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher shell in Mariupol on the grounds of School no.

  • Iran disperses crowd angry over building collapse killing 29

    Iranian riot police fired tear gas and shot into the air to disperse an angry crowd of hundreds of people near the site of a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan, online video analyzed Saturday showed. One report by Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency also acknowledged the unrest late Friday over the disaster this week that killed at least 29 people, with more feared still buried under the rubble of the 10-story building. This comes as Iran suffers worsening economic conditions under crushing U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program, fueling concern in the Islamic Republic of renewed, widespread unrest.

  • Student's ‘Cafeteria Cooking’ TikTok series shows him making gourmet meals during lunch period: 'How did you do this?'

    This TikToker’s viral “Cafeteria Cooking” series shows how he cooks gourmet meals at school using basic ingredients and chemistry knowledge.

  • After massacre, some in gun-friendly Uvalde favor tougher gun laws

    Guns are part of everyday life in Uvalde, Texas, a Republican-leaning corner of the state's Hill Country where hunting is a common pastime and gun stores abound. Support for the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution still runs strong here, even after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle this week. But interviews with more than a dozen residents since the massacre revealed support for raising the minimum gun-buying age from 18 to 21; requiring more stringent background checks; and making it harder to obtain assault rifles.

  • Letters to the Editor: May 28, 2022

    Readers share their views on commercial fishing in Port Salerno; firing words in anger; and Ukrainians' courage and resilience

  • Zelenskiy criticizes EU, as shells hit Kharkiv

    STORY: As Russian shells pounded Ukraine’s city of Kharkiv on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again accused the West of lacking unity in its approach to Moscow.Zelenskiy has urged European leaders to impose tougher sanctions Russia.In a late night address, he questioned why some nations had been able to block a new round of punitive measures.The EU is moving slowly towards a possible ban on Russian oil, but any new action requires all members to be in favor and Hungary is dragging its feet."Just look at the situation now. How many more weeks will the European Union try to agree on a sixth package? When it (Russia) receives almost a billion euros a day from Europeans for the supply of energy resources. Of course I am grateful to those friends who are advocating new sanctions. But where do the people blocking this sixth package get their power from? Why are they allowed to hold such power?"Zelenskiy went on to say that his country would remain independent, the only question was at what price.This is the second time Zelenskiy has hit out at the West in as many days.On Wednesday, he savaged suggestions that Kyiv make concessions to bring peace.The next day, the cost of war was only too clear to the people of Kharkiv where authorities say at least seven civilians were killed and 17 others wounded in Russian shelling.Ukraine's second biggest city had been relatively quiet since Ukrainian forces regained territory around it.Now Russia's forces appear to have halted their retreat, with Kharkiv's governor reporting on Thursday heavy fighting to the north and northeast of the city.Moscow denies targeting civilians and calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm its neighbor.Ukraine and the West say the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

  • India Q1 GDP growth likely slowed for the third consecutive quarter - Reuters poll

    India's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic likely stumbled again in the first quarter of this year primarily due to Omicron-related restrictions and higher inflation, a Reuters poll showed. "While the movement restrictions were short-lived, other headwinds from global supply shortages and higher input costs also impeded the pace of expansion," he said.

  • Donald Trump's Stiff Chant Of Uvalde Victims' Names At NRA Rally Curdles Critics' Blood

    He ended his speech praising the National Rifle Association with his trademark "dance" step.

  • Trump Jr. allies issue warning to Stefanik camp: Don’t go after Tucker’s kid

    She faces plenty of future GOP leadership competitors, including Rep. Jim Banks. And her camp got burned after allegedly raising Banks aide Buckley Carlson.

  • A Gun-Control Activist Said ‘Yes’ to the Texas Governor’s Invitation. Here’s What Happened Next.

    Gov. Greg Abbott invited Ed Scruggs to be part of two Texas task forces on gun safety. He started optimistic. He left feeling like a prop.

  • Falcons head coach Arthur Smith fails to understand politics in mass shooting comments

    Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had well-meaning comments about the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that betrayed a misunderstanding of how politics really work.

  • Ukrainian artillery throw Russians a "hell of a party" at a hamlet near Huliaipole

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have shown a video of the destruction of Russian forces and equipment in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff and the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook Quote from the 45th Brigade: "On one of the farms in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a massive commotion was organised by the orcs (Russians - ed.

  • Biden repeats false claim about trips to Iraq and Afghanistan, this time to graduating midshipmen

    President Biden said he'd been to the Iraq and Afghanistan nearly 40 times Friday, but the correct number is 21, according to the NSC.

  • Appeals court says trial judge overstepped in ruling on DeSantis’ redistricting map

    An appeals court Friday said a circuit judge issued a “patently unlawful” temporary injunction against a congressional redistricting plan pushed through the Legislature by Gov. Ron DeSantis, giving another sign that the controversial plan likely will be used in this year’s elections.

  • Texas shooting: Reporters demand White House press secretary explain why Biden isn't doing more on gun control

    White House reporters pressed Karine Jean-Pierre on why the Biden administration is not doing more to address mass shootings following the Uvalde, Texas tragedy