Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa Flees to Maldives, BBC Reports

Daniel Ten Kate
·1 min read
  Basil Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan politician
  Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka
  Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Former Prime minister of Sri Lanka

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to the Maldives on a military jet, the BBC reported, ahead of his expected resignation on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old leader arrived in Male, the capital of the island nation, at around 3:00 a.m. local time, the BBC reported, citing unidentified people. Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa also left Sri Lanka and is expected to be heading to the US, the report said.

Rajapaksa finally relented to demands to step down over the weekend after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence in dramatic scenes. For months demonstrators have called for his ouster over financial mismanagement that led to surging prices and shortages of essential goods like food and fuel.

Opposition parties in Sri Lanka are seeking to cobble together an all-party government and pick candidates who can take over after from Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also agreed to step down. Parliament will meet on July 15, nominations will be called on July 19 and a vote for president will be held the following day, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said on Monday.

Sri Lanka is currently seeking bridge financing to restore the flow of food and fuel to the population as it negotiates with the International Monetary Fund on a longer-term loan program to stabilize the nation’s finances.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

