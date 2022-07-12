Sri Lanka president's brother stopped from flying out as anger surges

Basil Rajapaksa gestures as he leaves in Colombo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Basil Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan politician
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Former Prime minister of Sri Lanka

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan immigration officials said on Tuesday they prevented the president's brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country, as anger rises against the powerful family for a debilitating economic crisis.

It was not immediately clear where Rajapaksa, who also holds U.S. citizenship, was trying to go. He resigned as finance minister in early April as street protests surged against shortages of fuel, food and other necessities and quit his seat in parliament in June.

His elder brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government, after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence on Saturday demanding his ouster. The president has not been seen in public since Friday and his whereabouts are unclear.

The Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officers Association said its members declined to serve Basil Rajapaksa at the VIP departure lounge of the Colombo airport.

"Given the unrest in Sri Lanka, immigration officials are under tremendous pressure to not allow top-level people to leave the country," K.A.S Kanugala, chairman of the association, told Reuters.

"We are concerned for our security. So until this issue is resolved, the immigration officials working at the VIP lounge decided to withdraw their services."

Pictures of Basil Rajapaksa at the lounge were reported by local media and widely shared on social media, with some expressing their anger at his attempts to leave the country. Basil Rajapaksa could not be immediately reached for comment and a close aide declined to give details.

A top official in the ruling party said on condition of anonymity that Basil Rajapaksa was still in the country.

The Rajapaksa family, including former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has dominated the politics of the country of 22 million for years and most Sri Lankans have blamed them for their current misery.

The tourism-dependent economy was hammered badly by the COVID-19 pandemic, as were remittances from overseas Sri Lankans, while a ban on chemical fertilisers damaged farm output. The ban was later reversed.

The Rajapaksas implemented populist tax cuts in 2019 that affected government finances while shrinking foreign reserves curtailed imports of fuel, food and medicines.

Petrol has been severely rationed, and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. Headline inflation hit 54.6% last month, and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70% in the coming months.

Protesters have vowed to stay put in the president's official residence until he quits. Some protesters also set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's parliament will elect a new president on July 20, paving the way for an all-party government.

(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa confirms resignation

    STORY: After a weekend of turmoil in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo – the prime minister's office on Monday (July 11) confirmed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the entire cabinet will resign, and make way for a unity government.Speaking for the first time since anti-government protesters stormed the President and Prime Minister’s official residences - Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he would step down:"They came and burnt my house. Not only that they have taken over the President’s house, the President's office and Temple Trees - the Prime minister's official residence. They have misplaced all the documents. A government must work in accordance with the law. Also, we must work according to the constitution. We are not going to work outside of the constitution. You cannot pressure parliament from outside to do things - I am here to protect the constitution, to listen to people's views while protecting the constitution. What we need today is an all-party government and I will work towards achieving it."Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said the government and its leaders no longer had the people's mandate and said he was ready to form a new government.Sri Lanka’s financial crisis is deepening and the protestors have said they won't leave until both men officially quit. Many are worried as there has been no direct word from Rajapaksa on his plans. Lahiru Weerasekera – a national organizer for youth change - was one of them:"If they don't leave on the 13th, what will happen is that the people will decide to storm wherever they are hiding now. Recently, the parliament has not been making the decisions that they should be making. At the party leaders meeting, they have decided that the president and the prime minister should resign. What we are asking is, what was the reason they couldn’t make that decision earlier? If the people's representatives are on the side of the people, why couldn't they do it earlier?"The the ongoing political instability could hurt the country’s negotiations with the IMF for a bailout package – the central bank governor told Reuters in an interview.The sweeping protests coupled with the pandemic have hammered the tourism-reliant economy. The country has been hit by soaring inflation, currency depreciation, rolling power cuts and terrible fuel shortages.However - Colombo felt calmer on Monday as people strolled into the president's residence and toured the colonial-era buildings. The police made no attempt to stop anyone.The crisis-hit nation barely has any dollars left to import fuel - which has been rationed to essential journeys for buses and trains. Meanwhile, long lines continue outside petrol stations.

  • Sri Lanka’s Fallen Dynasty Is Already Planning Its Next Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa dynasty ruled the island nation with an iron fist, striking fear into political opponents, journalists and other perceived threats to their power. Now protesters are chasing them out of their homes, and out of power.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case

  • Elon Musk Tears Into Trump, Tells Him to ‘Hang Up His Hat’

    GettyElon Musk fired back at Donald Trump on Monday night in a series of scathing tweets, urging the former president to give up his ambitions of a political comeback.Musk’s comments came after Trump ripped into the Tesla CEO at his Saturday rally in Anchorage, Alaska.“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter late Monday evening. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to reg

  • When Trump asked for a 'number' to support his claims of record approval ratings, Hope Hicks gave him a Tennessee GOP poll: 'I mean, I had to give him something, right?'

    Trump "didn't seem to process" that the approval rating he was citing was lower than his ratings among Republicans nationwide, per Mark Leibovich.

  • Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

    The American Freedom Tour canceled a Trump rally in Greensboro as the former president is due to testify in court.

  • Pete Buttigieg Praised for ‘Intelligent and Precise’ Interview Schooling Fox News on Kavanaugh Protesters (Video)

    "I like when Pete goes on Fox 'News' to debunk their talking points with facts, class, and common sense," one social media user said

  • Joe Manchin says McConnell's threat to sink a bipartisan bill challenging China's economic power won't make him 'walk away' from Biden's agenda

    Democrats are hoping to strike a deal with Manchin to revive Biden's economic agenda and pass it within weeks.

  • Peter Navarro Says Mike Pence Is ‘Guilty of Treason’... Against Trump

    NewsmaxFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who helped devise a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, declared Monday that former Vice President Mike Pence is “guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country.” Navarro, who has been criminally charged for ignoring a congressional subpoena for testimony over his involvement in Jan. 6, last month unsuccessfully tried to delay his trial, claiming his book tour will occupy too much of his time. A fre

  • Jan. 6 panel: Ex-White House lawyer spoke of 'Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty'

    The House Jan. 6 committee Saturday issued a statement describing the input of an ex-White House lawyer as "reinforcing" alleged misconduct by former President

  • Trump Calls Elon Musk a “Bulls– Artist,’ Internet Dies Laughing

    "Takes one to know one," a social media user wrote

  • Leader of Russian-occupied Ukrainian town killed by car bomb -TASS

    The Russian-appointed administrator of a small town in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine's Kharkiv region has been killed by a car bomb presumed to be the work of Ukrainian saboteurs, the regional occupation authorities said, according to Russia's TASS news agency. The military-civilian administration said Yevgeny Yunakov, chief administrator of Velikyi Burluk, had been killed by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, according to TASS. While Russia has said explicitly that it wants to remove the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk from Kyiv's control, it shows no sign of wanting to relinquish other territories that it has seized since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • In Ukraine, it’s now a war of attrition with Putin. Give Zelenskyy weapons — and hope | Opinion

    In a 1980s interview, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was asked whether she “truly believed” that the Soviet leadership was evil. “Not evil,” she replied. “It’s just that they have never lived in freedom. They don’t understand it, and therefore they fear it.”

  • Amid Ukraine war, Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session

    LONDON (Reuters) -The lower house of the Russian parliament will gather on July 15 for an extraordinary session, its council decided on Monday, just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that he had not even started to get serious in the war in Ukraine. Putin used a meeting with parliamentary leaders on Thursday to dare the United States and its allies to try to defeat Russia in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

  • ‘Unprecedented’: Six Shocking Moments in the Donald Trump Jan. 6 Documentary on Discovery+

    “Unprecedented,” a new Discovery+ docuseries that pulls back the curtain on Trump world during the 2020 election, and in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, debuted Sunday with an unprecedented look at one of the most chaotic periods in American history. Filmmaker Alex Holder was given such unfettered access to Donald Trump and his […]

  • New Hearing To Expose Trump Meet With 'Team Crazy' Triggering Jan. 6 Riot: Jamie Raskin

    After huddle with Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell and retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump fired off tweet calling for protest.

  • Government minister repeats claim Angela Rayner 'opened her legs' in Commons to distract Boris Johnson

    A new government minister has repeated the controversial claim that Angela Rayner "opened her legs" in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson.

  • Russian dictator Putin could opt to use nukes if Ukraine liberates Kherson – expert

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could opt to unleash nuclear weapons if Ukraine manages to liberate Kherson, Russian political scientist Andrei Piontkovsky said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Olena Trybushna on July 8.

  • Mehmet Oz Mocked By Senate Foe John Fetterman With Sassy Plane Banner

    "Aerial trolling!!!!" goofs Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who underscores confusion about where Trump-endorsed Oz actually resides.

  • Iran to supply Russians with UAVs for Ukraine: White House

    Iran is planning to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia for use in Ukraine, a top US official said Monday.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pressures Chuck Schumer to say whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied under oath about their views on Roe v. Wade

    "We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes," Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ted Lieu wrote in a letter to Chuck Schumer.