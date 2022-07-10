Inside the presidential palace now full of Sri Lankans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anbarasan Ethirajan - BBC News, Colombo
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Former Prime minister of Sri Lanka
People pose inside the presidential residence in Colombo
People have been posing for photos inside the presidential residence

Rashmi Kavindhya says she never dreamt of stepping inside the Sri Lankan president's official residence in Colombo in her lifetime.

A day after massive crowds forced their way into one of the most protected buildings in the country, thousands of people like Ms Kavindhya have thronged to see the sprawling compound.

It is an imposing piece of colonial-type architecture that contains several verandas, meeting rooms and living areas, a swimming pool and a huge lawn. Saturday's dramatic events forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee.

"Look at the opulence and richness of this place," said Ms Kavindhya, who came with her four children to the president's residence. "We live in a village and our house is small. This palace belongs to the people and was built with people's money,"

Thousands of men, women and children were attempting to enter the compound and some of the protest organisers were controlling the crowd. Sri Lankan police and special troops just stood in a corner and watched the proceedings quietly.

As people wandered from room to room, everyone wanted to capture the moment by taking selfies, in front of teakwood desks and paintings, and in living room areas.

Broken chairs, broken glass from windows and pots were strewn around some parts of the buildings, a reminder of the chaos and the confusion soon after crowds forced their way into the compound.

Damage inside the residence
Damage inside the residence

"It's a dream come true for me to see a palace like this," said AL Premawardene who works in an children's amusement park in the town of Ganeamulla.

"We are waiting in long queues for kerosene, gas and food, but the Rajapaksas were leading a different life."

Protest leaders have already said they will not leave the official residences of President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe until they finally leave office.

People enter the presidential residence
People enter the presidential residence

Despite the danger of a stampede as crowds surged forward to see the building, heavily armed troops and special police officers stood back while volunteers from the protest movement controlled the visitors.

The swimming pool attracted much attention. Families were standing around admiring the pool filled with brown water. Onlookers clapped and shouted when a young man jumped into the water where protesters had been filmed swimming on Saturday.

"I feel sad," said Nirosha Sudarshini Hutchinson, who was visiting the compound with her two teenage daughters.

"A man who was elected president in democratic way had to leave in such a shameful way. We are now ashamed of voting for him. People want them to return the money they stole from the country."

One of the most popular places appeared to be a four-poster bed where a group of young men lounged. The island nation's main languages, Sinhala and Tamil, along with English could be heard along the corridors. The excitement among the visitors was evident.

Outside the mansion, on the manicured sprawling lawn, hundreds of people - Buddhists, Hindus and Christians - were milling around. A family was very casually having their picnic on the green lawn, where they would have never been allowed to sit 24 hours ago.

Sri Lankans feel their months-long protest finally has led to the removal of their country's leaders, who they blame for the economic meltdown. A glimpse of the lifestyle of their leaders makes them even angrier.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lankan protesters storm presidential palace, swim in pool

    STORY: Hundreds milled about in the grounds of the colonial-era whitewashed residence, with few security personnel in sight. Some splashed in the swimming pool.Rajapaksa had left the official residence on Friday (July 8) as a safety precaution ahead of the planned weekend demonstration, two defence ministry sources said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the president's whereabouts.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he is willing to resign to make way for an all-party government, his office said in a statement on Saturday evening.The Indian Ocean island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

  • Sri Lankan president to resign amid protests -official

    STORY: After a dramatic storming of his official residence by swarms of angry protesters, Sri Lanka’s president said he will step down on July 13, according to the country’s parliamentary speaker.The impending departure of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa comes after video footage showed protesters swimming in his pool, jumping on a four-poster bed, even emptying a chest of drawers.And Sri Lankans frustrated by the country’s economic struggles didn’t stop there – protesters also set fire to the Prime Minister’s private home, his office said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is also willing to resign, according to his office, to make way for an all-party government.The dramatic escalation of events came after months of largely peaceful protests over a dire economic crisis on the Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people….with many wishing the country’s leaders had left sooner.“Because had they gone earlier there wouldn't have been any destruction… and it's time that we got all our stolen money back to this country. And also the air conditions are running in that presidential palace while people don't have electricity in their homes."Sri Lanka is buckling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.Soaring inflation reached a record 54.6% in June and is expected to hit 70% in the coming months.Sources told Reuters at least 39 people, including two police officers, were injured and hospitalized during the protests.There were no immediate reports of injuries in the blaze at the prime minister’s house.Neither the prime minister nor the president were in their residences when the buildings were attacked.The country’s parliamentary speaker said in a letter to President Rajapaksa that several decisions had been made at the meeting of party leaders - including the president and the prime minister resigning as soon as possible and parliament being called within seven days to select an acting president.

  • Gas lines and scuffles: Sri Lanka faces humanitarian crisis

    Chamila Nilanthi is tired of all the waiting. The 47-year-old mother of two spent three days lining up to get kerosene in the Sri Lankan town of Gampaha, northeast of the capital, Colombo. Two weeks earlier she spent three days in a queue for cooking gas — but came home with none.

  • Residents in the Merrimack Valley asked to take precautions after black bear sightings in two towns

    Residents asked to take precautions after black bear spotted in Tewksbury

  • New 6th Street Viaduct officially opens to the public today

    The 6th Street Viaduct officially opens to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists on Sunday, six years after construction began to replace an old bridge.

  • Explainer-How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

    Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa has not commented directly but he plans to step down on July 13, the country's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, bowing to intense pressure after a violent day of protests in which demonstrators stormed the president's official residence and set fire to the prime minister's home in Colombo. Anti-government protesters angry over power blackouts, shortages of basic goods and rising prices have long demanded that Rajapaksa steps down, but the retired military officer has for months resisted the demands, invoking emergency powers in an attempt to maintain control.

  • These Anarchists Wanted Paradise. They Ended Up in Hell.

    HBO“When did you ever feel like you would be happy to see children burning books?” asks a gleeful Nathan Freeman over images of his kids tearing up tomes and throwing them into a beach bonfire at the beginning of Blumhouse Television’s The Anarchists. For most, the answer will likely be: never! Even those embracing an anti-establishment lifestyle, however, achieve little lasting joy in director Todd Schramke’s six-part HBO docuseries (July 10), which focuses on an annual event known as Anarchapu

  • Photos show how protesters occupying the luxurious residences of Sri Lanka's president and PM have made themselves at home

    Protesters who have occupied Sri Lanka's presidential and prime ministerial residences say they will stay put until the leaders officially quit.

  • Muslims celebrate faith, unity at MetLife for Eid al-Adha

    Thousands of Muslims gathered to celebrate Eid al-Adha at MetLife Stadium in a show of unity and prayer Saturday.

  • Sri Lanka's president to step down July 13 -speaker

    STORY: Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement Rajapaksa had informed him that he would step down from his post.There was no immediate word from the president himself.The announcement came after a dramatic escalation in months of largely peaceful anti-government protests over a dire economic crisis on the Indian Ocean island of 22 million people.

  • 20 People Who I Know For A Fact Regret Literally Every Single Choice They Made Last Week

    Poor things.View Entire Post ›

  • Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests

    Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation's severe economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday. Thousands of protesters entered the capital, Colombo, and swarmed into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence.

  • State accuses former Copley coach of Ponzi scheme that bilked investors out of millions

    Ohio is accusing former Copley basketball coach Mark Dente of creating a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors out of millions of dollars.

  • Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Are Married After Six Years Together As A Couple

    Congrats!View Entire Post ›

  • Sri Lanka protesters vow will not let up until president, PM quit

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Leaders of Sri Lanka's protest movement said on Sunday they would occupy the residences of the president and prime minister until they finally quit office, the day after the two men agreed to resign leaving the country in political limbo. Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home and office and the prime minister's official residence on Saturday, as demonstrations over their inability to overcome a devastating economic crisis erupted into violence. Rajapaksa will quit on July 13, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he would step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over, according to the speaker of parliament.

  • "We're not the devil": France Inc. grapples with new political order

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - France's business elite is grappling to live with a new more hostile political order a month after far-right and hard-left parties robbed President Emmanuel Macron's government of its control of parliament. The country's corporate leaders, who were gathered for an annual business conference in southern France, spent the last five years safe in the knowledge that Macron's government could push its pro-business reform agenda largely unobstructed. Not only can Macron's government no longer expect parliament to rubber stamp its plans, but opposition parties are impatient to wield their new power to substantially rewrite its proposed legislation.

  • Exclusive-IMF board met on Argentina for first time since Batakis named econ minister -sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's board of executive directors met on Friday to discuss the $44 billion Argentine programme for the first time since Silvina Batakis' appointment as economy minister, two people with direct knowledge of the meeting said. In an informal meeting, the fund's staff said Batakis, who was sworn-in on Monday, was in the process of selecting her team, and once ready the first contacts between technical level IMF officials and new Argentine officials will be made. Staff also informed the Board that they were keeping a close watch on market conditions, as some of Argentina's dollar bonds were now trading in very distressed territory under 20 cents on the dollar, said one of the people.

  • Nigeria's Tinubu picks Muslim senator as presidential running mate

    Nigeria's presidential frontrunner Bola Tinubu on Sunday picked as his running mate a sitting Muslim senator and former governor of northeastern Borno state, the heartland of an Islamist insurgency that has killed and displaced thousands of people. The move by Tinubu, who is also Muslim, breaks with past practice where presidential candidates from major political parties have chosen running mates from a different religion in a bid to foster unity in the country. Tinubu, 70, was last month elected as the ruling All Progressives Congress party's candidate to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari, who will step down next year after completing two terms.

  • Sri Lanka: 'The protests have changed thinking for the better'

    Sri Lankan women tell the BBC of their hopes that the protests will have a positive impact on people's lives.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next

    Sri Lanka’s prime minister said late last month that the island nation’s debt-laden economy had “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food and fuel. Short of cash to pay for imports of such necessities and already defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in May, was emphasizing the monumental task he faced in turning around an economy he said was heading for “rock bottom.”