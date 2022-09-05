Sri Lanka refuses international human rights investigation

KRISHAN FRANCIS
·2 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka will not accept any international investigation imposed by the U.N. Human Rights Council into alleged rights abuses during the country's long civil war, an official said Monday.

Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Sabry said the government is willing to engage with the international community in seeking closure for human rights issues, but that any solution should conform with the country's Constitution.

“Any external mechanism, external evidence gathering mechanism, charging citizens outside the country, getting hybrid judges to come and hear the cases, all these are against the Constitution. So we can’t agree to that,” he said.

The statement is a retraction of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's earlier stance when he was prime minister. In 2015 he co-sponsored a resolution agreeing to a joint investigation of alleged abuses with participation by Commonwealth and other foreign judges, defense lawyers, authorized prosecutors and investigators.

Wickremesinghe is currently supported in Parliament by lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was a defense official during the war and holds hard-line views on the U.N.'s role on Sri Lanka.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights is scheduled to publish an update on Sri Lanka's progress in accountability for the alleged abuses at upcoming Human Rights Council meetings starting Sept. 12 in Geneva, Switzerland. The sessions continue until Oct. 7.

In March last year, the council adopted a resolution strengthening the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to collect, analyze and preserve information and develop possible strategies for future accountability for violations of human rights in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka fought a civil war with now-defeated Tamil Tiger rebels, who fought for an independent state for the country's ethnic minority Tamils. Government soldiers crushed the rebels in 2009.

Both government troops and the rebels were accused of serious human rights violations. The government was accused of bombing hospitals and places where displaced Tamil civilians had taken temporary shelter, and controlling supplies of medicine and food as a weapon of war. The government has denied the allegations.

The rebels were accused of recruiting child soldiers, using civilians as human shields and killing those trying to flee their control.

Sri Lanka is presently going through its worst economic crisis in its history and is seeking international assistance. It has defaulted on repayment of foreign loans and is suffering acute shortages of fuel, medicines and some foods because it does not have foreign currency to pay for imports.

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Truss policies: New prime minister’s manifesto promises

    The new prime minister’s manifesto promises on tax, healthcare, climate, Brexit and Ukraine

  • Pakistan Army ‘Aghast’ at Ex-PM Khan for Accusing Its Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that the government is delaying fresh elections to pick a new army chief when the incumbent retires in November, drew a rare reaction from the military that termed it an attempt to defame its senior leadership.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energ

  • Sri Lanka bill to trim president's powers likely to become law within weeks-minister

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks. "The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry. The crisis came to a head in July when then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was accused of economic mismanagement, fled the country and resigned, replaced by Ranil Wickremesinghe.

  • John Legend says Kanye West was ‘very upset’ with him following failure to support his presidential bid

    ‘It’s up to him whether he can get past that,’ Legend said

  • Rights groups call for Rajapaksa’s arrest after return to Colombo

    Activists say Rajapaksa’s return shows he ‘has no place to hide’

  • Shortages and sickness in flood-hit Pakistan

    STORY: A wedding hall in the Pakistani town of Johi once received hundreds of joyful revellers. Now, it is receiving hundreds of sick patients, suffering from the effects of flooding that has inundated Pakistan, leaving the country battling with a relief and rescue operation of near unprecedented scale.Johi in the hardest-hit Sindh province, remains cut off from road access. Roshan Ali Khan is a doctor at the makeshift clinic which provides treatment free of charge.He says it is treating up to 800 patients a day.Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the northern mountains bought floods that have killed over 1,200 people.And the death toll continues to climb.On Saturday(September 3), 57 more deaths were reported, including 25 children.The floods, which have been blamed on climate change, inundated a third of the South Asian country. Residents say their biggest concern is now the lack of food.This man says all the crops in the area have been destroyed.Many areas are still cut off by flood water.In Balochistan, Pakistan’s army is delivering aid by helicopter.The province has seen widespread devastation, including the washing away of key rail and road networks as well as breakdowns in telecommunications and power infrastructure.Initial estimates of the damage across the country have been put at $10 billion.Aid has flowed in from a number of countries, but charities in Pakistan have warned that there are still millions who have not been reached by aid and relief efforts.

  • Erik ten Hag: Much more to come from Man Utd match-winner Marcus Rashford

    Rashford scored twice as Man Utd ended Arsenal’s winning start to the season

  • Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib seeks royal pardon

    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has applied for a royal pardon, the speaker of parliament said on Monday, less than two weeks after he was sent to jail for 12 years for corruption. Malaysia's top court on Aug. 23 had rejected an appeal by Najib, 69, to set aside his conviction on graft and money laundering charges in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Najib, who has also been fined nearly $50 million, has consistently denied wrongdoing.

  • BYD Sinks as Buffett Trims Stake, Daiwa Predicts Full Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders offloaded more shares of BYD Co. on Monday after a second filing showed Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had further trimmed its stake in the company. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The Chinese

  • Pakistan Finance Chief Wants Nation to Live Within Its Means

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s finance minister wants to break a boom-and-bust cycle that’s played out for decades, and help the nation to finally learn to live within its means. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Import payments sho

  • California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running

    California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday intended to open the way for the state's last operating nuclear power plant to run an additional five years, a move that he said was needed to ward off possible blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewable sources.

  • Ten Hag hails Manchester United spirit, lauds Antony; Rashford praises ‘togetherness’

    Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford react to a fourth-straight win for Manchester United, as they battled past Arsenal.

  • ‘I’m there’: Wichita golfer Sam Stevens achieves dream of earning his PGA Tour card

    The 26-year-old former Kapaun Mt. Carmel star follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, both played in the PGA Tour.

  • Kenya election 2022: Supreme Court confirms William Ruto's victory against Raila Odinga

    Losing candidate Raila Odinga did not provide evidence of his allegations of fraud, the judges said.

  • Pakistani writer gives dire warning to international community following deadly flooding: 'You can call these people climate refugees... Your country will have them too.'

    In an op-ed, Fatima Bhutto, a Pakistani writer, warned the international community that they too could become climate refugees in the future.

  • Russian forces shell Nikopol using tubed artillery

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:48 Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the night of 4-5 September. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The horde [Russian forces - ed.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian offensives on Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:17 Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled Russian offensives on the Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 September Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted 25 missile strikes and over 22 airstrikes on military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine.

  • China Cuts Banks’ Forex Reserves Rate to Boost Yuan as Dollar Strength Persists

    China lowered the amount of foreign reserves banks need to keep for the second time this year. The lower rate is designed to increase the amount of other currencies in the market in a bid to make the Chinese currency more attractive. China said that financial institutions would be required to hold 6% of foreign currency deposits in reserves starting Sept. 15, down from the current 8% threshold.

  • Climate Change Is Ravaging the Colorado River. There's a Model to Avert the Worst.

    YAKIMA, Wash. — The water managers of the Yakima River basin in arid central Washington know what it’s like to fight over water, just like their counterparts along the Colorado River are fighting now. They know what it’s like to be desperate, while drought, climate change, population growth and agriculture shrink water supplies to crisis levels. They understand the acrimony among the seven Colorado Basin states, unable to agree on a plan for deep cuts in water use that the federal government has

  • As Serena Williams exits US Open, Coco Gauff arrives — and looks ready to win it all | Opinion

    Coco Gauff may not win as many Grand Slams as Serena Williams, but at this U.S. Open, she has an opportunity to take her place as the biggest star.