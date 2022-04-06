Rajapaksa Defies Calls to Resign as Sri Lanka Crisis Deepens

Rajapaksa Defies Calls to Resign as Sri Lanka Crisis Deepens
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asantha Sirimanne and Anusha Ondaatjie
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan Army officer and politician

(Bloomberg) -- Supporters of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he will not resign under any circumstance after his government was left with a minority in parliament, making it tougher to resolve an economic crisis that has brought people to the streets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Rajapaksa is struggling to assemble a team to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund after his finance minister resigned within 24 hours of being sworn in. The former military officer repealed a five-day-old emergency order late Tuesday as crowds of protesters defied the proclamation that had given him sweeping powers to detain people and seize property.

The protesters’ calls for the leader to resign were reflected in parliament with 42 lawmakers from the ruling coalition saying they will vote as independents, leaving the government with less than the 113 needed to maintain a simple majority. However, the remaining legislators supporting Rajapaksa said the leader will not be stepping down.

“I would like to remind that 6.9 million voted for the president,” Johnston Fernando, the chief government whip, said in parliament Wednesday. “We are saying as government, that under no circumstance, will the president resign. We will face this.”

With a minority in parliament, a new prime minister can be appointed by the president to replace his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, or snap elections can be called.

The speaker, a Rajapaksa ally, earlier rejected the opposition’s proposal for parliament to ask the president to step down, saying it had no democratic right to do so, the Daily Mirror reported. He reiterated the president’s offer for the opposition to take part in an interim government to resolve the crisis that has seen inflation accelerate to the fastest pace in Asia.

Opposition groups have repeatedly refused to join a caretaker government after the entire cabinet resigned following street protests by citizens. They first want to see a change to the country’s constitution that will limit Rajapaksa’s wide-ranging executive powers, which include calling for elections mid-way through a five-year parliament term and appointing and firing government officials and judges.

Rajapaksa, who usually issues late night gazettes, has yet to address parliament and the country over the political situation.

In a blow to the administration, Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned in less than 24 hours after he was appointed by Rajapaksa. He would have been a key member of the team negotiating with the IMF and local media reported that negotiations were ongoing for his replacement.

Global asset managers including Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group are staring down the risk of default. Holders for which data is available are estimated to own 4% of the outstanding debt, and the amounts would constitute a small portion of the firms’ overall assets.

The Sri Lankan rupee plunged 4.5% to 312 per dollar on Wednesday, a record low. The 5.875% dollar bond maturing in July dropped nearly 6% to trade at 56 cents on the dollar, the lowest since it was issued a decade ago. Neuberger Berman, who is the biggest holder of those bonds, said it will continue to hold the debt as the recent selloff has made prices relatively attractive.

The protests, which started last month, were initially against shortages of food, surging living costs and 13-hour power cuts but have now become calls for Rajapaksa and his family to step down. Last week, a crowd gathered at the president’s private home and clashed with the police that initially prompted the emergency declaration.

Sri Lankans have defied the curfews and continued to gather across the country, holding up placards that say “Gota, Go Home.” Dozens of them were gathering near the homes of the prime minister and former cabinet members as well as the heavily-guarded parliament house on Tuesday.

In a reflection of the economic squeeze, Sri Lanka temporarily closed its embassies in Oslo and Baghdad, and the consulate general in Sydney due to the “foreign currency constraints faced by the country.”

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of priests and nuns march in solidarity with Sri Lanka protesters

    Around 700 Catholic priests and nuns march in Sri Lanka's capital as street protests continue over the government's handling of the country's economic crisis. "Our corrupt leaders must be sensitive to the cry of the people," says Catholic priest Father Cecil Joy Perera at the rally.

  • Wrong-Footed Day Traders Learn the Dangers of Fighting the Bank of Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond vigilantes bowed to the might of the Bank of Japan last week but its historic market intervention also sent another cohort scrambling to cut their losses -- retail traders with record bullish bets on the yen.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChi

  • Sri Lanka's president won't resign despite crisis, protests - minister

    Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign, a minister said on Wednesday, despite protests against his handling of the country's worst economic crisis in decades and as doctors held street protests over a shortage of medicine. Sri Lankans have been suffering from shortages of fuel, power, food, drugs and other items for weeks, and doctors say the entire health system could collapse in weeks. Street protests began a month ago and have intensified in recent days, with people openly defying the emergency and a weekend curfew to demand the ouster of Rajapaksa.

  • Charli D’Amelio Swaps Sky-High Heels for Versatile Slides With Dramatic Mini Dress

    The TikTok star made a shoe switch in her photos.

  • U.S. NTSB assisting in China crash flight data recorder review

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on Tuesday it is assisting Chinese investigators with the review of the flight data recorder in a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed March 21 killing all 132 onboard. Reuters first reported Friday the NTSB was assisting the Civil Aviation Administration of China with the download of the cockpit voice recorder at the U.S. lab in Washington. NTSB had repeatedly declined to answer questions about the status of the flight data recorder until Tuesday when it confirmed assistance with that recorder as well.

  • U.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S., European Union and Group of Seven are coordinating on a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, including a U.S. ban on investment in the country and an EU ban on coal imports, following the discovery of civilian murders and other atrocities in Ukrainian towns abandoned by retreating Russian forces.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments W

  • Sri Lanka central bank governor submits resignation amid crisis

    Ajith Nivard Cabraal's announcement came after all of the country's cabinet ministers resigned.

  • Supply-Starved Bill Traders Are Looking to Fed Minutes for Salve

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in Treasury bills will be closely watching minutes from the Federal Reserve last meeting for clues on the plan to unwind its $9 trillion balance sheet that could signal an easing in the supply imbalance. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPuti

  • Starbucks general counsel to leave as Schultz returns as CEO

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp General Counsel Rachel Gonzalez was dismissed from her role as Howard Schultz returns to the chief executive position, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Gonzalez will continue to serve as an adviser until she leaves the company on May 20, the filing said. Gonzalez had reported to former CEO Kevin Johnson, who said in March he would retire as the coffee chain faces a growing unionization drive at some of its U.S. locations.

  • BlackRock Says Stock Picking ‘Matters More’ as Playbook Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- A difficult start to 2022 that’s been mired in uncertainty doesn’t mean an ugly outcome is waiting for Wall Street at the end of the year. It just means that investors may need to rebalance their portfolios toward value.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. Sanc

  • Sri Lanka Names Former FX In-Charge as New Central Bank Governor

    (Bloomberg) -- P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, a career central banker, was appointed to head Sri Lanka’s monetary authority as the government seeks to pull the South Asian nation out of an economic tailspin, avoid a bond default and start aid talks with the International Monetary Fund. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Updat

  • Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Quits After Just One Day, as Economic Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new finance minister quit after one day in office as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced more calls from lawmakers to step down for mismanaging the economy, with soaring living costs triggering street protests that spiraled into a political storm.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelen

  • Morgan Stanley Dieselgate Decision Cost It Top Porsche IPO Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s decision to stop financing Volkswagen AG during the height of the diesel emissions scandal cast a long shadow on its attempts to land a top role on the blockbuster Porsche listing, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After

  • Secretary Buttigieg: ‘We’re doing everything we can’ to support truckers

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Biden administration is aiding the trucking industry and the issue of airline staffing.

  • Sri Lanka central bank to get new governor amid economic crisis

    P Nandalal Weerasinghe told the BBC that he will take up the role of the bank's governor on Thursday.

  • Mitt Romney Explains His Surprising Reversal On Ketanji Brown Jackson

    The Utah senator is supporting President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee after voting against her for a lower court position last year.

  • Exiled Russian oligarch says 'big cities are going to end up in coffins' if Putin sends conscripts from urban areas to Ukraine

    During an interview with the Atlantic Council, Khodorkovsky said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he is "at war with the US and NATO."

  • White House chief of staff Ron Klain hits back at Sen. Ted Cruz for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would be 'the furthest-left justice' in Supreme Court history

    "Nothing in Judge Jackson's record, experience, or temperament supports this assertion," Klain tweeted, sharing a video of Cruz's remarks.

  • 63 Republicans vote against resolution expressing support for NATO

    The resolution, passed by the House on Tuesday, expresses support for NATO and its "democratic principles."

  • Stimulus Update: Here's Who Can Expect to Receive the Proposed $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus Payment

    For others, record-high gas prices make it difficult to get to work and run everyday errands. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 -- introduced in Congress by Reps. Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood -- would put $100 into Americans' bank accounts every time the national average price for a gallon of gas goes over $4. If the bill makes its way through Congress and the Senate, the gas stimulus payment will go to individuals earning $75,000 or less per year and joint filers earning $150,000 or less.