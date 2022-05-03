Sri Lanka rice farmers reel after failed organic push
For decades, Sri Lankan farmers were big supporters of the Rajapaksa's political clan. But the country's agriculture sector was hit hard by a ban on agrochemicals imposed last year as the government introduced an ambitious plan to make Sri Lanka the world's first nation to rely solely on organic farming. As a result, crops suffered and so did incomes - with farmers now joining protests amid a dire economic crisis to call for the Rajapaksas to go.