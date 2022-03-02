Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

Sri Lankan bus operators warned of drastically scaled back schedules (AFP/Ishara S. KODIKARA) (Ishara S. KODIKARA)
·2 min read

Sri Lanka's public transport was crippled Wednesday as buses ran out of diesel, officials said as the country's foreign exchange crisis worsened with no dollars to import fuel.

The Private Bus Owners' Association said they were able to operate only about a quarter of their fleet of 20,000 vehicles, while drivers reported queuing for seven hours to top up fuel.

"I could not run the bus for two days because there was no diesel," said 51-year-old bus driver Sarath.

"I have been in the diesel queue for seven-and-a-half hours."

Many commuters were seen using their own motorcycles and small cars Wednesday after bus operators warned of drastically scaled back schedules.

One of Sri Lanka's biggest fuel suppliers, Lanka IOC, put up prices by as much as 12 percent on Saturday while the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said it too asked the government to allow it to raise prices.

CPC sources said Wednesday they had supplies only for four more days.

"We have also reduced the issue of diesel to gas stations and asked pumps to try and ration supplies," one said.

Taxi driver Thushara, 36, said he was in a queue for six hours to get petrol for his three-wheeler.

"Why can't (President) Gotabaya (Rajapaksa) consider the suffering of the people?" Thushara told AFP as he reached the front of the line.

"Can't he understand the suffering? Just come out and see. Why are you allowing people to suffer like this?"

- Long blackouts -

The transport shutdown came as seven-and-a-half hour electricity blackouts also went into effect, the longest scheduled power rationing in over a quarter of a century.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) said the cuts were brought on due to the shortage of foreign exchange to import fuel for electricity generators.

Hydro electricity reservoirs were also running low due to the current dry season.

Under a new directive, all state institutions were also ordered Tuesday to switch off their air conditioners in the afternoon to save energy.

Sri Lanka's tourism sector, a key foreign-exchange earner, collapsed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency.

The country is now in the grip of an economic crisis, with widespread shortages, including food, medicines, automotive parts and cement, and supermarkets forced to ration staple foods including rice, sugar and milk powder.

Official data showed the country's foreign currency reserves at a low of $2.07 billion at the end of January, down 25 percent compared to the previous month and $7.5 billion in November 2019 when President Rajapaksa took over.

Energy minister Udaya Gammanpila has described the oil shortage as the "worst economic crisis since independence" from Britain in 1948.

The shortages pushed food inflation to 25 percent in January with overall inflation at 16.8 percent.

aj/slb/je

Recommended Stories

  • Conti ransomware gang's internal chats leaked online after declaring support for Russian invasion

    A cache of chat logs belonging to the Conti ransomware group have leaked online thanks to an apparent insider, who claimed to have objected to the group's support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The leaked data set has about 400 files containing tens of thousands of internal chat logs of the Conti group in their native Russian. Ransomware experts are already poring over the files to learn more about the internal operations of the group.

  • Two years after world's biggest lockdown, India surges back to normal life

    Almost two years after India went into the world's biggest lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, students headed back to school in Maharashtra state on Wednesday, a sign of normal life resuming as infection rates fall. India's daily coronavirus infections rose by less than 10,000 for a third straight day on Wednesday, a level last seen in late December before the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, data from the health ministry showed. Last week, Maharashtra state minister Aaditya Thackeray said schools in the state's largest city, Mumbai, would resume pre-COVID attendance, reinstating all activities in view of declining cases.

  • State of the Union: Joe Biden pledges to make Putin pay for Ukraine invasion

    President condemns attack and seeks to reassure Americans exhausted by pandemic and its economic fallout Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to defend democracy threatened by war in Europe, pledging to punish Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, while also promising to tame rising inflation and return the nation to a “more normal” state as the coronavirus pandemic appears to wane. Speaking before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, at a perilous moment for his presi

  • TikTokers are just learning about the horrifying ordeal Ruby Bridges went through mere decades ago: 'She's barely retirement age right now'

    Ruby Bridges was the first Black American to integrate an elementary school in the South.

  • Chinese firms push 5G credentials despite US ban

    On a stage reserved for the biggest players in the global telecoms industry, three Chinese firms took their place alongside three Western companies -- and pushed the message that they wanted to "work together".

  • EU ambassadors to call for 'initial assessment' of membership for Ukraine

    EU ambassadors to call for 'initial assessment' of membership for Ukraine

  • Joy Behar: Trump's support for Russia is 'about white supremacy'

    Joy Behar, a co-host of ABC's "The View," on Monday said that she thinks former President Trump's stated support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the latter's invasion of Ukraine is rooted in white supremacy."What do you think is behind it, though?" Behar asked her co-hosts on the popular daytime talk show. "Because I was reading an article that a lot of it is about white supremacy. A lot of this support for Russia and Putin is about...

  • Ukraine Says 'Airdrop Confirmed’ After Receiving $33M Crypto Donations

    It’s the first time a country will conduct an “airdrop” for donations.

  • Ukraine’s Secret Weapon Against Russia: Turkish Drones

    Videos of Ukrainian drone strikes are a crucial weapon in the propaganda war

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis forces US energy rethink, stokes new cyber attack fears

    Senator Mark Warner told Yahoo Finance that Russia may choose to engage in cyber-warfare – putting critical energy-related infrastructure at risk.

  • Netflix Defies Russian Authorities, Won't Carry Putin Propaganda

    Starting this week, Russia was planning on forcing Netflix to start airing what Politco calls "Kremlin propaganda," creating alarm that the country is manipulating the media to create confusion about its invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Netflix was added to Russia's register of "audiovisual services." This now requires Netflix to broadcast streams of 20 Russian federal television stations, including Channel One, NTV and a channel run by the Russian Orthodox Church, Spas.

  • Newlywed couple finds pride flags outside New Jersey home vandalized

    A newlywed couple celebrating their marriage were horrified to find their pride flags vandalized last week. Police have arrested the man and say he was caught on camera hitting more than just their New Jersey home; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

  • Kremlin accused of ‘blatant’ distraction tactic after blaming Liz Truss for nuclear escalation

    The Kremlin was accused of a “blatant” distraction tactic on Monday as its spokesman blamed Liz Truss for the decision to put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.

  • Germany Can't Rely on Russian Energy. It Doesn't Know What to Do Instead

    The prospect of warmer weather is brightening spirits throughout Germany after another tough winter—and nobody is more eager for spring than Olaf Scholz. Germany’s chancellor knows that prolonged cold weather means high demand for natural gas, which heats half the households and supplies a quarter of the energy needs in Europe’s biggest economy. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions on Moscow, mean that Germany needs to find alternative sources of supply.

  • Overnight Energy & Environment — US to release 30M barrels from oil reserve

    Welcome to Tuesday's Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Today we're looking at the administration's decision to tap into oil reserves amid high prices and Russia's attack on Ukraine, bipartisan calls for the end of Russian oil imports and tonight's State of the Union address.For The Hill, we're Rachel Frazin and Zack...

  • Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years

    Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced nationwide seven-and-a-half hour daily power cuts, the longest in more than a quarter of a century, as its foreign exchange crisis leaves it unable to import oil.

  • Russian Stocks Abroad Plunge With Moscow Bourse Still Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWith Russia keeping its local stock exchange closed for a second day, foreign-listed shares in Russian companies tumbled again on Tuesday in an ind

  • Ukraine struggles with message in pro-Moscow southern Africa

    Ukraine is finding it hard to get its message across in southern Africa, where there remains affection for Moscow dating from the apartheid era, the Ukrainian ambassador in Pretoria said.

  • Bulgarian defence minister sacked over Ukraine rhetoric

    Petkov said his centrist coalition government would ask parliament on Tuesday to approve Yanev's dismissal and appoint Todor Tagarev, who was a caretaker defence minister in 2013, to the post. "The Bulgarian interest is not in bending our heads down...When we see something we do not agree with, something so obvious, we cannot keep quiet," Petkov said.

  • Jill Biden introduces Kamala Harris as 'the president,' then says she was joking

    First lady Jill Biden mistakenly introduced Vice President Kamala Harris as the president of the United States during a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Monday, then claimed she was joking after correcting herself.